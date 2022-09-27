Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Related
‘Homewood's Most Senior Senior:' South Suburb Celebrates Oldest Resident's 108th Birthday
A south suburban Homewood resident on Friday marked a milestone many don't get to achieve: her 108th birthday. The village's oldest resident, Mary Cantway was born on Sept. 30, 1914. Cantway was all smiles as she received cards upon cards congratulating her on the momentous occasion and a tasty birthday cake featuring her favorite color - purple.
oakpark.com
Dom’s Kitchen pulls out of Lake Street deal
Despite the Village of Oak Park approving an agreement to split sales tax revenue, Dom’s Kitchen & Market will not be moving forward with its plans to open an Oak Park location in the historic Marshall Field and Company building on Lake Street. The upscale, grocery-restaurant hybrid decided to...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1
Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
'Keep moving to keep going': Village of Homewood woman turns 108 years old
She's been a staple of this south suburban Chicago community for more than six decades.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loyola Phoenix
Growing Tent City in Touhy Park Sparks Confusion and Closure of the Park
A homeless tent city in Touhy Park has grown in size in recent months leading to the closure of the Touhy Park fieldhouse and the relocation of all park activities to the nearby Pottawattomie Park, according to Jill Liska, president of the Touhy Park Advisory Council. A lack of communication...
Food Hall And Event Venue Proposed For Bronzeville’s The Grove Development
GRAND BOULEVARD — A Time-Out-style food hall and marketplace could soon be coming to Bronzeville. Milhouse Development wants to build a three-story, 86,000-square-foot venue at 4731-59 S. Cottage Grove Ave., dubbed The Grove Bronzeville. In addition to a food hall and marketplace, The Grove Bronzeville would offer entertainment, developers said at a recent 4th Ward community meeting.
wuwm.com
'Last Summer on State Street' celebrates forgotten Black girlhood in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
It has been almost fifteen years since the last building of the Robert Taylor Homes was demolished. The Robert Taylor Homes was a public housing project in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood that housed 27,000 people at its peak. The bulldozing of the buildings left many displaced and scattered across the South Side of Chicago.
Austin Weekly News
Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer
The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspicious person requested to tour west suburban schools: Police
Aurora police said a person had contacted several schools in Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield, inquiring about taking tours of the schools. Police said that in no instance did the person ever enter any school building.
hfchronicle.com
Residents bring concerns about potential Calumet Country Club development to Hazel Crest board
The redevelopment of Calumet Country Club was not on the Hazel Crest board meeting agenda Tuesday, Sept. 27, but a number of area residents brought the issue forward anyway. During the public comment section of the meeting, residents of Homewood, Flossmoor and Hazel Crest addressed the issue, prompted by information obtained by the South Suburbs for Greenspace (SSG) organization that indicated Hazel Crest officials have been in discussions with a potential developer, Catalyst Consulting, that could seek annexation into the village.
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago
The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Decorative crosswalks being installed in Downtown Gary
Decorative crosswalks are starting to pop up around Downtown Gary. The brightly-colored crosswalks are designed not only to make the area more welcoming but also to improve safety, according to the Gary Public Transportation Corporation Facebook page. The agency says ISH Muhammad painted the crosswalks at 7th Avenue and Broadway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
evanstonroundtable.com
Noise and trash bug Fifth Ward residents
Thursday’s virtual Fifth Ward meeting focused on two persistent complaints in the community: noise and trash. Residents said they are fed up with loudspeakers blasting music all hours of the night. Many expressed frustration that the police department is not more aggressively enforcing the city’s noise ordinance. The...
fox32chicago.com
Toddler drowns at Navy Pier • firefighter with cancer goes home • Chicagoland ranked in best places to live
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The woman charged with attempted murder after pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier is in court today. Josiah Brown, of Des Plaines, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, according to Cook County Medical Examiner records. Officials say the boy had to...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Skender Completes 100-Unit Historic Redevelopment Project in Maywood, Illinois
MAYWOOD, Ill. — Skender has completed construction of Maywood Supportive Living, an adaptive reuse seniors housing project in the Chicago suburb of Maywood. The 133,000-square-foot assisted living facility for low-income seniors features 100 units. Developer Celadon Partners hired Skender as general contractor to transform the former Central Baptist Home,...
chainstoreage.com
Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point
The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
columbiachronicle.com
Braids and bucks: Balancing the price of Black hair care and DIY alternatives
The summer before her freshman year of college, Torrie Bell, a senior acting major, shaved her hair. “I was just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore,'” Bell said, after having to keep her hair in tight updos for years due to being a dancer. “My hair was kind of damaged from always having to flat iron and then trying to twist it up, and it’s just like, ‘This is not working.'”
evanstonroundtable.com
Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges
Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
Josiah Brown, boy pushed into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier, died of drowning, autopsy confirms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who died after his aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier, died as a result of drowning.Josiah died Sunday at Lurie Children's Hospital, six days after Fire Department divers pulled him out of the lake in critical condition. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office announced Wednesday afternoon that an autopsy determined he died as a result of complications from drowning, and his death was ruled a homicide.Josiah's aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to...
hfchronicle.com
Homewood OKs preliminary liquor license request of new owner of Ridgewood Tap
The Ridgewood Tap could have a new owner soon, and on Sept. 13, the Homewood Board of Trustees voted in favor of increasing class 1 liquor licenses by one. That will allow Ridgewood owner Scott Donkel to receive one, contingent on meeting village requirements. The Ridgewood Tap at the southeast...
Comments / 0