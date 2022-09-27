ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oakpark.com

Dom’s Kitchen pulls out of Lake Street deal

Despite the Village of Oak Park approving an agreement to split sales tax revenue, Dom’s Kitchen & Market will not be moving forward with its plans to open an Oak Park location in the historic Marshall Field and Company building on Lake Street. The upscale, grocery-restaurant hybrid decided to...
OAK PARK, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1

Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Forest Park, IL
Block Club Chicago

Food Hall And Event Venue Proposed For Bronzeville’s The Grove Development

GRAND BOULEVARD — A Time-Out-style food hall and marketplace could soon be coming to Bronzeville. Milhouse Development wants to build a three-story, 86,000-square-foot venue at 4731-59 S. Cottage Grove Ave., dubbed The Grove Bronzeville. In addition to a food hall and marketplace, The Grove Bronzeville would offer entertainment, developers said at a recent 4th Ward community meeting.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer

The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cub Scouts#Mohr Community Center#Forest Park Pack#Board Of Education#Snails And Tails
hfchronicle.com

Residents bring concerns about potential Calumet Country Club development to Hazel Crest board

The redevelopment of Calumet Country Club was not on the Hazel Crest board meeting agenda Tuesday, Sept. 27, but a number of area residents brought the issue forward anyway. During the public comment section of the meeting, residents of Homewood, Flossmoor and Hazel Crest addressed the issue, prompted by information obtained by the South Suburbs for Greenspace (SSG) organization that indicated Hazel Crest officials have been in discussions with a potential developer, Catalyst Consulting, that could seek annexation into the village.
HAZEL CREST, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago

The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Decorative crosswalks being installed in Downtown Gary

Decorative crosswalks are starting to pop up around Downtown Gary. The brightly-colored crosswalks are designed not only to make the area more welcoming but also to improve safety, according to the Gary Public Transportation Corporation Facebook page. The agency says ISH Muhammad painted the crosswalks at 7th Avenue and Broadway...
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
evanstonroundtable.com

Noise and trash bug Fifth Ward residents

Thursday’s virtual Fifth Ward meeting focused on two persistent complaints in the community: noise and trash. Residents said they are fed up with loudspeakers blasting music all hours of the night. Many expressed frustration that the police department is not more aggressively enforcing the city’s noise ordinance. The...
EVANSTON, IL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Skender Completes 100-Unit Historic Redevelopment Project in Maywood, Illinois

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Skender has completed construction of Maywood Supportive Living, an adaptive reuse seniors housing project in the Chicago suburb of Maywood. The 133,000-square-foot assisted living facility for low-income seniors features 100 units. Developer Celadon Partners hired Skender as general contractor to transform the former Central Baptist Home,...
MAYWOOD, IL
chainstoreage.com

Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point

The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
LOMBARD, IL
columbiachronicle.com

Braids and bucks: Balancing the price of Black hair care and DIY alternatives

The summer before her freshman year of college, Torrie Bell, a senior acting major, shaved her hair. “I was just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore,'” Bell said, after having to keep her hair in tight updos for years due to being a dancer. “My hair was kind of damaged from always having to flat iron and then trying to twist it up, and it’s just like, ‘This is not working.'”
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges

Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Josiah Brown, boy pushed into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier, died of drowning, autopsy confirms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who died after his aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier, died as a result of drowning.Josiah died Sunday at Lurie Children's Hospital, six days after Fire Department divers pulled him out of the lake in critical condition. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office announced Wednesday afternoon that an autopsy determined he died as a result of complications from drowning, and his death was ruled a homicide.Josiah's aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy