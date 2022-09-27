Who doesn’t love an ice-cold brew every now and again, if you are 21 and over of course. Sometimes nothing else will do after a long hot day or at your favorite football game. “Top Agency” took a little survey in all fifty states over the past couple of years and analyzed people’s beer habits, what they like to drink and what not. Here is what they found out about favorite beer consumption in North Carolina, South Carolina and the other 48 states.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO