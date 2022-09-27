Read full article on original website
KRGV
Hidalgo County health officials urge residents to get flu shots as hospitalizations increase
The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department issued an alert on rising flu-related hospitalizations in the county on Friday. Twenty-four people are hospitalized with the flu in the county—and three of those individuals are in the intensive care unit, according to the county. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr....
Hidalgo County Tax offices resuming normal hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office announced that tax offices in the county will resume normal operating hours. Hidalgo County Tax Assessor/collector Pablo Villarreal said beginning Monday, Oct. 3, seven locations will be open to the public. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed us patience as we closed our offices on Wednesdays these past […]
megadoctornews.com
Hope For Substance Abuse, Mental Disorder Recovery
EDINBURG, Texas – Dr. Ihsan Salloum – the Sujata G. Krishnan Endowed Chair, Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long distinguished professor in Neuroscience, founding chair of the UTRGV Department of Neuroscience, and director of the Institute for Neuroscience (ION) at the UTRGV School of Medicine – said both mental and substance disorders are brain diseases that can be treated medically.
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen Lauded For Boosting Wi-Fi Access
Javier Villalobos set out clear priorities when elected McAllen’s new mayor in mid-2021. “Water, sewer, public safety and the police department,” he said, recalling some of the key issues of his campaign. What Villalobos didn’t figure is that education would emerge early on as a pressing issue in...
mysoutex.com
Refugio County crash results in fatality
A Brownsville man died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio County on Aug. 27. The accident, which occurred south of Woodsboro, involved a Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Chevrolet Traverse. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alfonso Cantu, 83, was driving...
valleybusinessreport.com
Weslaco Company Reaches Global Vitamin Market
A tour of the Clever Foods & Supplements operating facility shows shiny white floors and gleaming silver equipment that’s intertwined and can churn out over 30 million vitamin gummies a month. The Clever facility is a new addition to the Mid Valley Industrial Park in Weslaco. Three executives with...
San Benito man wanted by Primera Police
PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primera Police are looking for a 19-year-old man wanted on two felony arrest warrants. According to police, Jonathan Caleb Castro is wanted by their department for possession of a stolen handgun and possession of narcotics. Police said Castro resides in San Benito, Texas. Police ask the public if they know the […]
KRGV
DPS: 3 Valley residents arrested, 6 migrants detained in human smuggling attempt at Weslaco airport
Authorities arrested three Valley residents and detained six migrants in a human smuggling attempt by plane at a Weslaco airport on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Desiree Love Rodarte, 21, of Weslaco, Luis Armando Lopez, 29, of Pharr, and James Martinez, 24, of McAllen are facing...
Brownsville man rams girlfriend’s car, causes rollover, authorities allege
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after authorities alleged he rammed a Nissan Altima into his girlfriend’s car multiple times in Arizona. Alberto Sebastian Medina was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, and criminal damage, according to Arizona court […]
KRGV
Former Edinburg CISD student arrested in Harris County after threat made against Vela High School
Police arrested a juvenile they say made a threat made against Vela High School on Thursday, according to a news release from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Police, with the help of the FBI, located the student in Harris County and arrested him Friday, Edinburg CISD police Chief Ricardo...
kurv.com
Investigators Stop Another Attempt To Fly Illegal Immigrants Out Of RGV
Investigators are reporting another attempt to fly illegal immigrants out of the Rio Grande Valley using a private plane. The latest attempt happened Sunday at Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco. Agents from the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security found six people carrying fake identification onboard the plane. Three people are facing charges for planning the operation.
kurv.com
Edinburg Police Chief Calls It A Case Of ‘Suicide By Cop’
Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala is characterizing the officer shooting death of a man acting erratically this week as “suicide by cop.”. Police opened fire on 36-year-old Leroy Villareal after he got out of his pickup truck holding a makeshift shield and what appeared to be a weapon, and advanced aggressively, according to Ayala.
kurv.com
New Sections Of State-Funded Border Wall Proposed For Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio
The multi-million dollar contracts have been awarded, but the state of Texas has not yet secured the land for two new sections of a border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission this week voted to approve two contracts worth more than $300 million for 14 miles of the state-funded border wall – about half of it in the Rio Grande Valley with the other half near Del Rio.
McAllen ranked in top 10 most ‘faithful’ cities in U.S., infidelity study says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent dating site report ranked McAllen in the top 10 most faithful cities in the United States. A dating site report by U.K.-based dating website MyDatingAdviser ranked McAllen as the ninth most faithful city in the country. The only other Rio Grande Valley study mentioned in the study was Brownsville, […]
KRGV
UTRGV enhances security measures for gubernatorial debate
Safety was a priority Friday at UTRGV, the site of the state’s only gubernatorial debate. Multiple police officers were seen patrolling campus grounds on and by car. A UTRGV spokesperson said multiple law enforcement agencies and private security details for both candidates worked together to provide security. “We have...
Elon Musk suggests Cybertruck must be able to cross channel at SPI jetties
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk suggested this week that the company’s Cybertruck will be waterproof — and seaworthy enough to navigate a channel crossing from South Padre Island, Texas, to the SpaceX Starbase at Boca Chica Beach. “Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross […]
valleybusinessreport.com
RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries
Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
‘Terroristic threats’ against school district, man arrested
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a man in connection to making “terroristic threats” against Vela High School, according to a press release sent from Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Edinburg CISD police and FBI were able to locate the individual who emailed threats, officials said. Parents were notified about the threat on Thursday. “These […]
Edinburg police chief details ‘suicide by cop’ as Texas Rangers investigate
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala described this week’s police-involved shooting as a “classic case of suicide by cop.” Leroy Villarreal, 36, was fatally shot by Edinburg police officers on Tuesday afternoon after a tense standoff with law enforcement officers on East Rogers Road in Edinburg. When Villarreal got out of the […]
KRGV
Plans for new mini reservoirs moving forward
A plan to build three new mini-reservoirs to add to the water supply in the Valley is officially moving forward. The reservoirs will catch drainage water and store it for drinking water. The proposal calls for water treatment plants alongside the reservoirs to treat the water. The reservoirs would be...
