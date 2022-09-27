ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County Tax offices resuming normal hours

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office announced that tax offices in the county will resume normal operating hours. Hidalgo County Tax Assessor/collector Pablo Villarreal said beginning Monday, Oct. 3, seven locations will be open to the public. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed us patience as we closed our offices on Wednesdays these past […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
megadoctornews.com

Hope For Substance Abuse, Mental Disorder Recovery

EDINBURG, Texas – Dr. Ihsan Salloum – the Sujata G. Krishnan Endowed Chair, Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long distinguished professor in Neuroscience, founding chair of the UTRGV Department of Neuroscience, and director of the Institute for Neuroscience (ION) at the UTRGV School of Medicine – said both mental and substance disorders are brain diseases that can be treated medically.
EDINBURG, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

McAllen Lauded For Boosting Wi-Fi Access

Javier Villalobos set out clear priorities when elected McAllen’s new mayor in mid-2021. “Water, sewer, public safety and the police department,” he said, recalling some of the key issues of his campaign. What Villalobos didn’t figure is that education would emerge early on as a pressing issue in...
MCALLEN, TX
mysoutex.com

Refugio County crash results in fatality

A Brownsville man died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio County on Aug. 27. The accident, which occurred south of Woodsboro, involved a Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Chevrolet Traverse. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alfonso Cantu, 83, was driving...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Weslaco Company Reaches Global Vitamin Market

A tour of the Clever Foods & Supplements operating facility shows shiny white floors and gleaming silver equipment that’s intertwined and can churn out over 30 million vitamin gummies a month. The Clever facility is a new addition to the Mid Valley Industrial Park in Weslaco. Three executives with...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito man wanted by Primera Police

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primera Police are looking for a 19-year-old man wanted on two felony arrest warrants. According to police, Jonathan Caleb Castro is wanted by their department for possession of a stolen handgun and possession of narcotics. Police said Castro resides in San Benito, Texas. Police ask the public if they know the […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man rams girlfriend’s car, causes rollover, authorities allege

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after authorities alleged he rammed a Nissan Altima into his girlfriend’s car multiple times in Arizona. Alberto Sebastian Medina was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, and criminal damage, according to Arizona court […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Investigators Stop Another Attempt To Fly Illegal Immigrants Out Of RGV

Investigators are reporting another attempt to fly illegal immigrants out of the Rio Grande Valley using a private plane. The latest attempt happened Sunday at Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco. Agents from the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security found six people carrying fake identification onboard the plane. Three people are facing charges for planning the operation.
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Edinburg Police Chief Calls It A Case Of ‘Suicide By Cop’

Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala is characterizing the officer shooting death of a man acting erratically this week as “suicide by cop.”. Police opened fire on 36-year-old Leroy Villareal after he got out of his pickup truck holding a makeshift shield and what appeared to be a weapon, and advanced aggressively, according to Ayala.
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

New Sections Of State-Funded Border Wall Proposed For Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio

The multi-million dollar contracts have been awarded, but the state of Texas has not yet secured the land for two new sections of a border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission this week voted to approve two contracts worth more than $300 million for 14 miles of the state-funded border wall – about half of it in the Rio Grande Valley with the other half near Del Rio.
DEL RIO, TX
KRGV

UTRGV enhances security measures for gubernatorial debate

Safety was a priority Friday at UTRGV, the site of the state’s only gubernatorial debate. Multiple police officers were seen patrolling campus grounds on and by car. A UTRGV spokesperson said multiple law enforcement agencies and private security details for both candidates worked together to provide security. “We have...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Elon Musk suggests Cybertruck must be able to cross channel at SPI jetties

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk suggested this week that the company’s Cybertruck will be waterproof — and seaworthy enough to navigate a channel crossing from South Padre Island, Texas, to the SpaceX Starbase at Boca Chica Beach. “Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Terroristic threats’ against school district, man arrested

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a man in connection to making “terroristic threats” against Vela High School, according to a press release sent from Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Edinburg CISD police and FBI were able to locate the individual who emailed threats, officials said. Parents were notified about the threat on Thursday. “These […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Plans for new mini reservoirs moving forward

A plan to build three new mini-reservoirs to add to the water supply in the Valley is officially moving forward. The reservoirs will catch drainage water and store it for drinking water. The proposal calls for water treatment plants alongside the reservoirs to treat the water. The reservoirs would be...
EDINBURG, TX

