cbs19news
High-ranking MS-13 member sentenced in connection with 2017 murder, 2019 attempted murders
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from White Post has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with several violent crimes, including a 2017 murder in Albemarle County. According to a release, 33-year-old Andy Tovar is considered a high-ranking MS-13 leader, specifically of the Guanacos Lil Cycos Salvatruchas...
fox5dc.com
Man shoots himself in foot at Virginia gun show, police say
CHANTILLY, Va. - A man was injured after shooting himself in the foot at a Virginia gun show, according to police. Virginia State Police say the incident happened at The Nation's Gun Show, which was being held at the Dulles Expo Center, located at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center in Chantilly.
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing near McDonald's restaurant in Prince George's County
ADELPHI, Md. - A suspect is in custody accused of stabbing and killing a man near a McDonald's restaurant in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the incident near a McDonald's restaurant in the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Adelphi around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police charge Franconia man with murdering father, son claims authorities ignored pleas for help
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — An 82-year-old Franconia man is dead and authorities are now charging one of his sons with second-degree murder. Now detectives are trying to figure out what led to the murder. Talat Hassanein was found dead at the bottom of a stairway in his Franconia home. Initially, police believed […]
Police: Man fails to steal car after taking wrong keys in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg Police have arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to steal a car in a Five Guys parking lot.
Fairfax Police looking for ATM burglary suspects
Police in Fairfax are looking for a group of men they believe are breaking into businesses across northern Virginia and stealing ATMs.
fox5dc.com
Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
royalexaminer.com
Ennis Family files $6 million wrongful death lawsuit, citing excessive force by Warren County deputies
In separate responses to the lawsuit, both deputies deny the allegations and request a dismissal of the lawsuit. Poe’s co-counsel Carlene Booth Johnson filed a memorandum in support of dismissal of the suit on September 12, writing that, “While the Complaint conclusorily [SIC] asserts that plaintiff is bringing this action in his capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, the Complaint does not offer a single fact supporting that assertion. The plaintiff has not shown when, where, or how he qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, nor provided any facts or evidence showing that he properly qualified to bring this action.”
WHSV
Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody
Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
Police: Person fatally stabbed outside Maryland McDonald's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The police in Prince George's County, Maryland are investigating after a person was stabbed to death outside of a McDonald's in the 2300 block of University Blvd E. Officials said a person was found on the scene and was pronounced dead due to a...
cbs19news
Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
fox5dc.com
Man charged with murdering his dad has mental health issues, family says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia son accused of killing his own father was charged with second-degree murder Thursday inside a Fairfax County court. Samy Hassanein, 36, was arraigned in court Thursday before a judge. His family was there, and they are speaking out about how we got to...
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
Police say they found an 82-year-old man at the bottom of basement stairs and that one of his sons killed him.
NBC Washington
Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood
Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
Unidentifiably Charred Human Remains Found Inside Burning Vehicle Confirmed To Be Murder Victim
The charred body found inside of a burning car in the middle of a Laurel field has been confirmed to be the victim of a homicide, authorities say. The victim, who was so badly burned that the race, sex, or estimated age could not be determined, is confirmed to have died of a gunshot wound. The suspected killer then attempted to destroy the body by setting it on fire inside of the vehicle, Anne Arundel County police say.
WTOP
Judge grants access to medical records, delays ruling on whether Hoggle can be tried for murder
A Montgomery County, Maryland, judge has ruled prosecutors will have access to most of the medical records of Catherine Hoggle, as the judge decides whether she is competent to stand trial for murder in the deaths of her two children. Judge Richard Jordan rejected the arguments from defense attorney David...
WJLA
Virginia man involved with MS-13 sentenced to life in prison, Department of Justice says
A 33-year-old man from White Post, Va. was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for his leadership role in multiple violent crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Andy Tovar is considered to be one of the highest ranking MS-13 members and gave orders that resulted in a...
Police: DUI suspect jumped on garbage truck to escape crash scene
A New Hampshire man was arrested in Stafford County after police say he jumped on a passing garbage truck in an attempt to escape a DUI crash scene.
