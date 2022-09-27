Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: Kansas man used pit bull as deadly weapon
Malachi S. Thomas, a Douglas County Kansas, man, is charged with battery after prosecutors said he used a pit bull dog as a deadly weapon.
Cousins now charged in deadly Kansas City shooting
Nathaniel Carter and Davon Canady, of Kansas City, are now facing charges in a deadly August shooting that left 23-year-old John Greer dead.
Former KCK police officer’s license revoked following guilty plea
A former Kansas City, Kansas police officer's license was revoked after he pleaded guilty after paying a woman for sex while on the job.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a couple in Olathe, Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. — Ten months after a Tonganoxie, Kansas, couple wasgunned down after leaving an area restaurant, prosecutors have announced the arrests of three people reportedly involved in the case. The shooting happened in the early hours of Nov. 20, 2021. The victims, 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose...
KCPD investigating double homicide following fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire Saturday morning after KCFD found two victims. Kansas City police say just before 5 a.m., firefighters went to an apartment fire in the area of 41st and Oak. As firefighters entered the apartment to fight the fire, they […]
First degree murder charges filed in Topeka against man who fled to Pa.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against an individual authorities believe killed a man in Topeka before fleeing to Erie, Pennsylvania. Emmanuel Rashad Walker will face several charges including murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. According […]
Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, more than two years ago. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos was convicted of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. A date for Ramos to be sentenced by a judge has not been set yet.
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
'High risk vehicle stop' in Johnson County results in arrest of three armed kidnapping suspects, rescue of 3-year-old
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A quick-thinking Eudora, Kansas police officer, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, rescued a child after a reported armed kidnapping during a "high-risk" vehicle stop. According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a Eudora police officer spotted a vehicle associated...
Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
Thursday homicide victim identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person killed Thursday morning in south Topeka. TPD says Gregory Dean Butts, 55, of Topeka was shot and killed in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave. Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in the Thursday morning homicide...
State official reports police shooting downtown
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state treasurer says his staff is safe following a police shooting downtown. Several streets are blocked off, a car has crashed and there’s a heavy police presence near Sixth and Kansas. The situation unfolded shortly after police started investigating a murder in South Topeka, which left a second person hurt. That […]
Intoxicated man firing gun into ground arrested in south Topeka, sheriff says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is under arrest for multiple crimes including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a possible shooting in South Topeka on Wednesday. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Lance E. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom was taken into custody on Sept. 28 after a domestic disturbance situation and a possible shooting. His […]
Kansas man with a history of violent crime arrested again
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 33-year-old Jeremiah E. Crouch of Atchison on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Earlier this month, police arrested him on a requested charge of domestic...
Teenager recovering from stabbing in the Northland
Kansas City police investigate after finding a teenager in a Northland park Friday evening. The teen was stabbed and suffered critical injures.
Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday. “On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported […]
Kansas man sentenced for torturing his girlfriend
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who held his girlfriend captive and tortured her in a Manhattan hotel back in August of 2020 was sentenced on Tuesday to 363 months by the Kansas Department of Corrections. Isain Lopez will serve 272 months for aggravated kidnapping, 41 months for robbery, 32 months for aggravated battery, […]
Johnson County commissioner wants answers in sheriff's election investigation
Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick told the KSHB 41 I-Team the only way she knows about some details of the sheriff's investigation is through various videos posted online.
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman
A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
