Topeka, KS

FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigating double homicide following fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire Saturday morning after KCFD found two victims. Kansas City police say just before 5 a.m., firefighters went to an apartment fire in the area of 41st and Oak. As firefighters entered the apartment to fight the fire, they […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

First degree murder charges filed in Topeka against man who fled to Pa.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against an individual authorities believe killed a man in Topeka before fleeing to Erie, Pennsylvania. Emmanuel Rashad Walker will face several charges including murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. According […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, more than two years ago. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos was convicted of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. A date for Ramos to be sentenced by a judge has not been set yet.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dana Chandler
KMBC.com

Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Thursday homicide victim identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person killed Thursday morning in south Topeka. TPD says Gregory Dean Butts, 55, of Topeka was shot and killed in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave. Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in the Thursday morning homicide...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

State official reports police shooting downtown

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state treasurer says his staff is safe following a police shooting downtown. Several streets are blocked off, a car has crashed and there’s a heavy police presence near Sixth and Kansas. The situation unfolded shortly after police started investigating a murder in South Topeka, which left a second person hurt. That […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Intoxicated man firing gun into ground arrested in south Topeka, sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is under arrest for multiple crimes including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a possible shooting in South Topeka on Wednesday. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Lance E. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom was taken into custody on Sept. 28 after a domestic disturbance situation and a possible shooting. His […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday. “On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported […]
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Kansas man sentenced for torturing his girlfriend

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who held his girlfriend captive and tortured her in a Manhattan hotel back in August of 2020 was sentenced on Tuesday to 363 months by the Kansas Department of Corrections. Isain Lopez will serve 272 months for aggravated kidnapping, 41 months for robbery, 32 months for aggravated battery, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman

A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
KANSAS CITY, MO

