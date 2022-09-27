Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clovis woman turns labor of love into thriving business
Handmade and one of a kind, each piece by KSM Handcrafted Creations is stitched in Susan McQuone's home.
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
Officials urging safety during Big Fresno Fair
The Big Fresno Fair is less than a week away, and organizers are stressing the importance of safety before kicking off the fun.
2 Visalia men travel to Florida for hurricane relief
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KPGE) – As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, American Red Cross volunteers have opened their doors to evacuees; providing food, shelter, water, and other resources. Volunteers come from all over the country, and two Visalia men Ray and Bill have made the journey cross country to help those affected. “They packed their […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who won the Granville Home of Hope in Clovis?
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The winner of the Granville Home of Hope was announced on Wednesday during a live drawing on KSEE24. Xao Herr, an officer with the Fresno Police Department, was the person who won the three-bedroom, 2,032-square-foot home located in Granville’s Deauville East community in north Clovis. Money raised through ticket sales has so […]
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
GV Wire
Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser
A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
sierranewsonline.com
Fire Alert Road 415 Coarsegold
COARSEGOLD–A vegetation fire has been reported in the Coarsegold area near Road 415 and Rivercrest Road. Ground and air crews are battling the fire at this time. No structures are threated, no evacuations are in progress and roads are open at this time. We will update this article as more information is available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hanford Sentinel
Long-awaited Heroes Park has a home in Hanford
The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday. A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation. The City intends to...
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced neighbors share good times on San Lorenzo Way
We often read stories about crime and blight in our neighborhoods, but perhaps not so much about the good living that is going on. Yes, there are residential streets all over town where homeowners and their families live relatively well, enjoy the company of neighbors, and look after each other to a certain extent for the common good.
Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business. Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
fresyes.com
The USS Fresno
We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Get ready to go nuts in Old Town Clovis at the 11th Annual Pistachio Party
Enjoy pistachio samplings and demonstrations of foods you can make using pistachios at the Friday Night Market in Old Town Clovis.
'Oh So Suite" mobile bridal trailer found thanks to Action News viewers
The "Oh So Suite" mobile bridal suite was stolen earlier this week, but thanks to the actions of some of our viewers, it has been found.
Dine and Dish: Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno
Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno has been in business for close to three decades now. Don't let the name mislead you -- it is authentic Mexican food.
mercedcountytimes.com
Speeding problems worry Mercedians
More Mercedians are coming forward about speeding issues in their neighborhood. Residents say the stretch of Olive Avenue, between McKee Road and the new roundabout on Campus Parkway, is starting to sound like an aircraft runway. “Have you ever seen the movie Top Gun?” asked Gilbert Arias, a dentist who...
Fire breaks out at southeast Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire broke out at home Wednesday off of E. Kings Canyon and S. Whitney in central Fresno. Fire officials say the blaze began at 3:40 p.m. Fresno Fire Department and the Fresno County Fire Department responded to the call. Officials say firefighters arrived at the scene and began battling the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Serious Injury Motorcycle Accident on Highway 168 in Clovis Area
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a major injury motorcycle crash in the Clovis area. Officials responded to a call of a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at around 5:26 p.m. at North Academy Avenue and State Route 168. Details on the Major Injury Motorcycle Crash in...
Crews quickly contain wildfire in Madera County
Crews are mopping up a wildfire in Madera County. It broke out around 1:30 Friday afternoon in the area of Road 416 and Person Loop.
yourcentralvalley.com
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
Comments / 0