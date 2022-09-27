Read full article on original website
Woman Caught Sneaking Child Into Disney Using Her Pram Splits Views
A video of Disney theme park guests who allegedly hid a child in a baby buggy to avoid paying an admission fee for the kid has gone viral on TikTok, where it received eight millions views at the time of this writing. The video, shared from the TikTok account Disney...
Motley Fool
Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Eye Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall -- possibly in Florida -- as a Category 4 hurricane later this week. The inland nature of Disney World and nearby rivals protect it from the brunt of windstorms, but brief closures could prove costly. With Disney, Comcast, and SeaWorld hosting Halloween-themed...
wanderwisdom.com
Baby Says His First Word at 'Disney World' and Mom's Reaction Is Everything
The Disney parks are well known as magical places to those who love them, for both children and adults alike. It makes sense, when you consider how many families know it as the place where so many happy memories are made. And once in awhile, something special like a marriage proposal or major childhood milestone takes place at Disney, too.
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
‘Tornado’ Appears to Form Over Disney World Park: Photos and Video
Not even "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is immune from scary weather conditions. Guests at Walt Disney World's EPCOT were shocked Thursday (Sept. 15) when they saw what appeared to be a tornado nearly touch down at the theme park. "Tornado forming over Disney World's Epcot today," one guest...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
8 things at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park that you'd never see at Disney parks
Unlike largely secular Disney parks, religious Christian imagery is prominent at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Major Disney-style Attraction
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in February 2001 opened its California Adventure theme park, which included a soon-to-be popular attraction Soarin' Over California, a flight motion simulator that virtually flew guests over 13 California landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park. The attraction later opened...
disneytips.com
Disney Adds More Cancellations Due to Hurricane Ian Threat
It’s been an unnerving few days for Florida residents. Once Tropical Storm Ian has turned into Hurricane Ian and is threatening to hit Florida’s west coast as a potential Category 4 hurricane. Walt Disney World Resort isn’t waiting to begin its list of cancellations. As shown in...
Disneyland Launches a Popular Disney World Feature
A trip to a Disney World theme park has become a more complicated effort since the covid pandemic hit in 2020. The preliminary requirements to get you into a park and onto a ride can be time-consuming and could lead to long waits in lines and reduce the amount of time you have to visit all the attractions in your plans.
disneytips.com
Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park
Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
CNET
Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall
Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Best Disney World Hotels for 2023
Next year is coming up soon and we’re sure that some of you are already planning your 2023 Disney World trips!. There are SO many hotels at and around Disney World that it can be hard to figure out which one is the best for you. But, that’s why we’re here — to help you out with all of our knowledge on everything Disney! Some hotels are closer to the parks than others, while some have better food than others. Either way, we’re sure there’s a perfect hotel for your next trip, so let’s talk about the BEST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneytips.com
Storefront Falls Off, Causing Closure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Monday, September 26, 2022, were in for a Disney vacation surprise as they noticed a part of a Hollywood Boulevard storefront crumbled on the ground. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the busiest Walt Disney World Resort Parks, as Guests can’t seem to...
disneytips.com
Disney Blocks Hotel Reservations and Talks Closure With Hurricane Ian on the Way
Florida is bracing itself as Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the state. With much path uncertainty, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting Hurricane Ian will hit Florida, but it’s not completely sure where. Walt Disney World Resort is unleashing its hurricane plans as it sits in the storm’s cone of uncertainty.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Hollywood Boulevard Closed Off After Portion of Store Facade Collapses at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This morning, something caused a good-sized chunk of wall around a doorway to collapse at Keystone Clothiers, a popular store on Hollywood Boulevard near the entrance of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Entry to the park was a bit backed up even 30 minutes after park open, we suspect due to...
WDW News Today
Park Pass Reservations Blocked for All Walt Disney World Theme Parks on September 30
As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Central Florida, all park passes are currently blocked out for Walt Disney World theme parks on Friday, September 30. Currently, all four parks are closed through Thursday, September 29. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released
Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
