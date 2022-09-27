Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Panthers claw Hurricane in regular season finale 4-1
MORROW — The Wilmington High School tennis team was defeated by Williamsburg 4-1 Friday in the regular season finale. Coach Doug Cooper said despite the loss it was a strong finish to the season this week. WHS finishes the season with an 8-11 record. Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday...
wnewsj.com
WHS reserves win tight battle with CMHS
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In a tight battle throughout, Wilmington outlasted Clinton-Massie Thursday in junior varsity volleyball action at Brian P. Mudd Court. All three sets were decided by just two points with the Hurricane coming out on top, 27-25, 24-26, 25-23. Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 13 points while...
wnewsj.com
Falcons win big over Hurricane at Alumni Field 11-0
WILMINGTON — After stubbing their toe with a tie on Tuesday, Clinton-Massie got back on the winning track Thursday with an 11-0 victory over Wilmington at Alumni Field. The SBAAC American Division win puts Massie at 9-0-2 overall and 6-0 in the division. Wilmington is 3-10, 0-7. The Hurricane...
wnewsj.com
WHS tennis makes it four straight wins
NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington won a close match at first doubles and defeated New Richmond 3-2 Thursday in SBAAC American Division tennis action. Winners of four straight matches, Wilmington is 8-10 overall and finishes 4-6 in the American Division. New Richmond is 2-8 in league play and 7-11 on...
wnewsj.com
Week 7 Final: Wilmington 48, Goshen 7
GOSHEN — For the fourth straight week, the Wilmington football team had a blowout win. Led by Aiden Price’s three touchdown performance and another sterling effort by the defense, Wilmington cruised to a 48-7 win over Goshen at Jim Brown Stadium Friday night. The SBAAC American Division victory...
spectrumnews1.com
Reigning state champs hope to overcome tough start to season
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — After Clinton-Massie won the football state championship last year, expectations were high, but this season, things got off to a rough start. Clinton-Massie won its third state championship last year. With high hopes going into the season, the team was playing to win another. The Falcons...
WLWT 5
SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football
CINCINNATI — Six weeks into the season and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. There are still some playoff implications in the coming weeks, including this week, when a big GCL South matchup takes place at Nippert Stadium. Other conference matchups on Friday could also go a...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane picks up 4-1 win over Blanchester
BLANCHESTER — Wilmington picked up a 4-1 win over Blanchester Wednesday in non-league tennis on the BHS courts. The Hurricane, 7-10 on the year, had Jenna Pletcher earning her first varsity win at third singles. Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday won at first doubles, their sixth victory in the...
wnewsj.com
Week 7 Final: East Clinton 26, Mississinawa Valley 22 (updated quotes)
UNION CITY — With every reason to buckle under the pressure, East Clinton stood tall in the face adversity and escaped Mississinawa Valley with a 26-22 win Friday night. The Week 7 opponent was originally Fayetteville-Perry but that school dropped football prior to the start of the current season.
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scores - Week 7
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
wnewsj.com
East Clinton wins epic 5-set thriller over Wilmington
WILMINGTON — In what is sure to go down as a volleyball classic, East Clinton outlasted Wilmington 22-25, 29-27, 25-22, 22-25, 17-15 at Fred Summers Court. “It was fun,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “Nobody was ever too comfortable.”. Six points was the largest spread of the...
wnewsj.com
Week 5 Preview: John Carroll at Wilmington College
It’s been 11 years since a Wilmington College football team defeated John Carroll University. And by long I mean … well, take a look. Final scores in the series in recent years, all in favor of the Blue Streaks, have been 50-7, 42-0, 66-19, 72-14, 67-7, 62-14, 69-0, 63-3, 34-7, 44-7, 38-17.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington played to a 0-0 draw Thursday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action at Alumni Field. Wilmington is 1-4-4 overall and 1-2-3 in the American Division. Massie, also fit to be tied in a manner of speaking, is 6-1-6 overall and 2-5 in league...
CBS Sports
Watch Tulsa vs. Cincinnati: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 1-4 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Tulsa and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Bearcats should still be riding high after a big win, while the Golden Hurricane will be looking to get back in the win column.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
Farm and Dairy
Renovated Indian Creek Shooting Range now open
FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The public shooting range at Indian Creek Wildlife Area in Brown County, which has been undergoing improvements since 2021, opened Sept. 16, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Renovations to Indian Creek Shooting Range include a covered shooting line with benches...
wnewsj.com
State awards 5 stars to New Vienna Elementary students for their progress
LEES CREEK — New Vienna Elementary students and staff received a shout-out in front of the Board of Education for attaining a 5-star rating in the Progress category of the state’s recently released assessments of school districts. The Progress component looks closely at the growth all students are...
consistentlycurious.com
The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati
We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain, wind to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Ian makes a second mainland landfall as a Category 1 storm in the afternoon. There will be a storm surge of up to 4 to 7 feet from Charleston, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Rainfall totals on the Carolina Coast could be 8 to 12 inches.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio
Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
