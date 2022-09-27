ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

Panthers claw Hurricane in regular season finale 4-1

MORROW — The Wilmington High School tennis team was defeated by Williamsburg 4-1 Friday in the regular season finale. Coach Doug Cooper said despite the loss it was a strong finish to the season this week. WHS finishes the season with an 8-11 record. Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS reserves win tight battle with CMHS

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In a tight battle throughout, Wilmington outlasted Clinton-Massie Thursday in junior varsity volleyball action at Brian P. Mudd Court. All three sets were decided by just two points with the Hurricane coming out on top, 27-25, 24-26, 25-23. Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 13 points while...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Falcons win big over Hurricane at Alumni Field 11-0

WILMINGTON — After stubbing their toe with a tie on Tuesday, Clinton-Massie got back on the winning track Thursday with an 11-0 victory over Wilmington at Alumni Field. The SBAAC American Division win puts Massie at 9-0-2 overall and 6-0 in the division. Wilmington is 3-10, 0-7. The Hurricane...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS tennis makes it four straight wins

NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington won a close match at first doubles and defeated New Richmond 3-2 Thursday in SBAAC American Division tennis action. Winners of four straight matches, Wilmington is 8-10 overall and finishes 4-6 in the American Division. New Richmond is 2-8 in league play and 7-11 on...
WILMINGTON, OH
Sports
wnewsj.com

Week 7 Final: Wilmington 48, Goshen 7

GOSHEN — For the fourth straight week, the Wilmington football team had a blowout win. Led by Aiden Price’s three touchdown performance and another sterling effort by the defense, Wilmington cruised to a 48-7 win over Goshen at Jim Brown Stadium Friday night. The SBAAC American Division victory...
WILMINGTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Reigning state champs hope to overcome tough start to season

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — After Clinton-Massie won the football state championship last year, expectations were high, but this season, things got off to a rough start. Clinton-Massie won its third state championship last year. With high hopes going into the season, the team was playing to win another. The Falcons...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football

CINCINNATI — Six weeks into the season and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. There are still some playoff implications in the coming weeks, including this week, when a big GCL South matchup takes place at Nippert Stadium. Other conference matchups on Friday could also go a...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Hurricane picks up 4-1 win over Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — Wilmington picked up a 4-1 win over Blanchester Wednesday in non-league tennis on the BHS courts. The Hurricane, 7-10 on the year, had Jenna Pletcher earning her first varsity win at third singles. Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday won at first doubles, their sixth victory in the...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 7 Final: East Clinton 26, Mississinawa Valley 22 (updated quotes)

UNION CITY — With every reason to buckle under the pressure, East Clinton stood tall in the face adversity and escaped Mississinawa Valley with a 26-22 win Friday night. The Week 7 opponent was originally Fayetteville-Perry but that school dropped football prior to the start of the current season.
UNION CITY, OH
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scores - Week 7

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

East Clinton wins epic 5-set thriller over Wilmington

WILMINGTON — In what is sure to go down as a volleyball classic, East Clinton outlasted Wilmington 22-25, 29-27, 25-22, 22-25, 17-15 at Fred Summers Court. “It was fun,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “Nobody was ever too comfortable.”. Six points was the largest spread of the...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 5 Preview: John Carroll at Wilmington College

It’s been 11 years since a Wilmington College football team defeated John Carroll University. And by long I mean … well, take a look. Final scores in the series in recent years, all in favor of the Blue Streaks, have been 50-7, 42-0, 66-19, 72-14, 67-7, 62-14, 69-0, 63-3, 34-7, 44-7, 38-17.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington played to a 0-0 draw Thursday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action at Alumni Field. Wilmington is 1-4-4 overall and 1-2-3 in the American Division. Massie, also fit to be tied in a manner of speaking, is 6-1-6 overall and 2-5 in league...
WILMINGTON, OH
