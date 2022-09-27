WASHINGTON, DC — On Thursday, it was announced that a total of $15,009,020 in Department of Justice (DOJ) awards for violence prevention efforts across Illinois. “This federal funding will give communities around Illinois additional resources to not only respond to violence but help prevent these tragedies from happening in the first place,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-Illinois. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to secure federal resources that will help create a safer state for all Illinoisans.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO