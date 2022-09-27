ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

newschannel20.com

Moultrie County State's Attorney sues over SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Another Illinois state's attorney is filing a lawsuit over the SAFE-T-Act. This time it is Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver joining the list of state's attorneys suing over the portion of the law that eliminates cash bail. “While reform to improve criminal justice is...
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man sentenced in Illinois for cannabis, weapons charges

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Oregon man was sentenced in central Illinois on charges of involving cannabis and weapons. Joshua Hicks, 40, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Old State Capitol gets new designation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Old State Capitol is being recognized for the important part it played in United States history. The site has now been accepted to the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. It's one of 17 new listings from the 43rd round...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

No Illinois counties rated high for COVID-19 transmission

CHICAGO (WICS) — COVID-19 community transmission in Illinois seems to be on the decline. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday there are zero counties in Illinois rated high for COVID-19 community transmission. “It is encouraging to see the large number of Illinoisans who are...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

$15 million to support Illinois violence prevention

WASHINGTON, DC — On Thursday, it was announced that a total of $15,009,020 in Department of Justice (DOJ) awards for violence prevention efforts across Illinois. “This federal funding will give communities around Illinois additional resources to not only respond to violence but help prevent these tragedies from happening in the first place,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-Illinois. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to secure federal resources that will help create a safer state for all Illinoisans.”
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois highways will get more electric vehicle charging ports

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A new addition to Illinois highways will be coming soon. Illinois will be getting more electric vehicle chargers across the state. Illinois will be receiving more than $148 million in federal funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to build these charging ports. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
VIRGINIA STATE
newschannel20.com

Special Report: Is there a solution to the pharmacist shortage?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Last week in a special report, we told you about the nationwide pharmacist shortage. Why many pharmacists are leaving the industry, and how it is affecting central Illinois. Now we ask, what can be done? Is there a solution to the pharmacist shortage?. “When their...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

More than $31 million for health care research in Illinois

WASHINGTON, DC — On Wednesday it was announced that Illinois will be receiving $31,055,926 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) medical research grants for Illinois institutions. Officials say the funding will be used to research programs across Illinois to support...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Local Red Cross volunteer on standby to help Hurricane Ian relief efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross is one local organization sending people and resources down to Florida. Hurricane Ian is already taking a toll on some parts of Florida. Here in Illinois, one local resident is getting ready to help. Dean Otta...
FLORIDA STATE

