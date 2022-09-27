We may be at a crossroad in our history. What may be decided in the upcoming congressional midterm elections is whether we can restore the American dream and rebuild the middle class. Or whether we will see it fade into the past and become a distant memory. Increasingly “government of the people, by the people and for the people” seems like a quaint idea from a bygone era. If it should vanish from the Earth, so too will vanish a prosperous middle class and with it democracy itself. Perhaps a brief history lesson about the rise and fall of the middle class is in order.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO