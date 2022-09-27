Read full article on original website
Related
Group of high school students sing the N-word on crowded Washington DC train
Troubling video shows a group of American high school students singing a racial slur on a crowded train in Washington DC.The teenagers were singing along to the song “Freestyle”, by rapper Lil Baby, and singing the N-word before someone is heard shouting “Yo, yo” and they erupt into laughter.Some of the youths can be seen wearing tops from Landon - a private, college preparatory school for boys in Bethesda, Maryland.Another video shows the group hitting the Metro car as they yell “F*** Gonzaga” - in reference to a rival private college preparatory high school.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysArcheologists in Georgia discover 1.8-million-year old toothRepublic confirm they will carry out more protests against royals following arrests
Stereogum
Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”
James Madison was the fourth president of the United States. He was instrumental in the various compromises that led to the creation of the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights. Madison led the US into the War Of 1812 and into the early stages of westward expansion. He sometimes made conflicted statements about slavery, but he was a prominent Virginia slaveowner who never freed the people he owned. Also, James Madison owned a crystal flute, and now Lizzo has played that flute onstage.
Complex
Watch Lizzo Play Flute From 1813 Previously Owned by President James Madison
A centuries-old crystal flute once owned by President James Madison got some stage time at Lizzo’s show in Washington D.C. this week. Per DCist, Lizzo was recently given an invitation to come explore the Library of Congress’ assortment of flutes prior to the show. After publicly accepting Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden’s invitation, Lizzo was indeed given the chance to see the “largest flute collection in the world” in person.
No, I won’t be boycotting The Woman King
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When I saw the trailer for The Woman King online a couple of months ago, I wasn’t impressed. Another Hollywood movie with violence, war, and slave-trading at the center? Really?. But it was the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lizzo plays James Madison’s never-used crystal flute at DC concert
A crystal flute that once belonged to former President James Madison got some lawmaker-level protection on its way to a Lizzo concert, guarded by Capitol Police officers on its way to its first performance. The “About Damn Time” singer, who’s a classically trained flute player, beamed as she excitedly showed off the precious instrument at…
MSNBC
She was once America's 'most-read woman.' Today, she has largely been forgotten.
Elsie Robinson was a woman before her time. In the early 1900s, Robinson went through a scandalous divorce and found herself a single mom with a chronically ill son. Robinson, however, dreamed of becoming a writer and was willing to do anything to accomplish her goal — even swinging a pickax in a gold mine to support her family and pay the bills.
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Gatekeeping HBCU culture and traditions isn't a bad thing
Hey y'all: It's Kyra. Let's get straight into it this week because I have a lot to say. Black Twitter is in an uproar about whether or not we should gatekeep yet another aspect of our culture. After posting a video of the majorette squad she co-founded, Princess Lang, a 20-year-old Black student at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 1962 riot over a Black man attending Ole Miss is an overlooked but vital piece of history
The details of these stories matter.
Scott Galloway argues why America is a nation 'adrift' in his new book
The decline of the middle class has made America “a horror movie … the call is coming from inside the house,” says NYU marketing professor Scott Galloway. However, Galloway argues “these are problems of our own making and we can unmake them.”
I Speak Both Spanish and English. Most Jobs Treat Me As An Unpaid Translator.
"For me, being bilingual on the job means more work for less pay."
WacoTrib.com
W. Richard Turner: Middle class on the ballot in November
We may be at a crossroad in our history. What may be decided in the upcoming congressional midterm elections is whether we can restore the American dream and rebuild the middle class. Or whether we will see it fade into the past and become a distant memory. Increasingly “government of the people, by the people and for the people” seems like a quaint idea from a bygone era. If it should vanish from the Earth, so too will vanish a prosperous middle class and with it democracy itself. Perhaps a brief history lesson about the rise and fall of the middle class is in order.
Comments / 0