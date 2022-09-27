Read full article on original website
‘The Fed Is Breaking Things' – Here's What Has Wall Street on Edge as Risks Rise Around the World
Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
Despite Success This Year, Underperformance Rates Are ‘Abysmal' for Large-Cap Active Managers for the Long Run
The S&P 500 may be trading around 2022 lows, but a new report finds active managers are having their best year since 2009. The numbers suggest they still have a long way to go, though. S&P Global recently published its Mid-Year 2022 SPIVA U.S. Scorecard, which measures how well U.S....
Warning to Kwarteng that delay in releasing plans could mean mortgage pain for millions
Delay in spelling out the goverment’s tax-and-spend plans could pile hundreds of pounds onto millions of people’s housing costs by making higher interest rates more likely, a senior Conservative MP has warned chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. The chair of the Commons Treasury Committee, Mel Stride, urged the chancellor to bring forward the 23 November statement on his medium-term fiscal plan - along with the OBR watchdog’s judgement on it - so that the Bank of England has time to assess market reaction before its next rate-setting meeting on 3 November. A positive City reaction could persuade the Bank’s Monetary Policy...
UK ‘blind’ to new immune-evasive Covid variants creating ‘perfect storm’ for devastating wave
The UK is heading into a “devastating” Covid wave this autumn exacerbated by a drop in testing and inadequate surveillance of new immune-evasive subvariants, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 14 per cent, according to the latest figures.Some 1.1 million people in private households tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, which covers the seven days to 17 September in England and the week to 20 September in the other three nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It is the first time the UK-wide total has been above one million since late August,...
Quitting Jobs and Moving Abroad: 3 Stories of Americans Who Achieved the Goal, and the Money Moves That Helped
To many Americans, the idea of retiring early and moving abroad holds undeniable appeal. After all, who hasn't sat at their desk and dreamt of strolling the streets of a new city or feeling Caribbean sand beneath their toes?. Here's a look at three people who have made that dream...
Team USA Wins Fourth Straight FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup
The names on the U.S. team have changed, the Americans' dominance has not. A'ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 on Saturday to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women's basketball World Cup. “It feels great,” said Wilson, who...
