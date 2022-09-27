ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

‘The Fed Is Breaking Things' – Here's What Has Wall Street on Edge as Risks Rise Around the World

Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Warning to Kwarteng that delay in releasing plans could mean mortgage pain for millions

Delay in spelling out the goverment’s tax-and-spend plans could pile hundreds of pounds onto millions of people’s housing costs by making higher interest rates more likely, a senior Conservative MP has warned chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. The chair of the Commons Treasury Committee, Mel Stride, urged the chancellor to bring forward the 23 November statement on his medium-term fiscal plan - along with the OBR watchdog’s judgement on it - so that the Bank of England has time to assess market reaction before its next rate-setting meeting on 3 November. A positive City reaction could persuade the Bank’s Monetary Policy...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

UK ‘blind’ to new immune-evasive Covid variants creating ‘perfect storm’ for devastating wave

The UK is heading into a “devastating” Covid wave this autumn exacerbated by a drop in testing and inadequate surveillance of new immune-evasive subvariants, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 14 per cent, according to the latest figures.Some 1.1 million people in private households tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, which covers the seven days to 17 September in England and the week to 20 September in the other three nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It is the first time the UK-wide total has been above one million since late August,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Yuan#U S Economy#Asia#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Major Asia Markets Slump#Cnbc#Indian#Hang Seng#The Shenzhen Component#Msci

Comments / 0

Community Policy