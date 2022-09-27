Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
LPD looking for woman suspected of 2021 murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a woman suspected in a 2021 murder. Catelyn Pina, 20, told police she would turn herself in at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30th. A warrant was issued for her arrest relating to a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri.
LPD searching for suspect in 2021 murder case
Lubbock Police identified Catelyn Pina, 20, as a murder suspect in the shooting death of Domingo Siri.
Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair
Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
everythinglubbock.com
Motorcycle owner hit by vehicle, Lubbock Co. Sheriff investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Highway 114, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was struck by a vehicle when walking eastbound on highway 114, according to LCSO. LCSO said in a press release that the highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Lubbock murder case goes to court, Jimenez pleads guilty
Ivain Ray Jimenez pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the shooting death of Luis Martinez.
KCBD
3 vehicle crash leaves one injured on Frankford near 50th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash on Frankford near 50th street. Emergency crews received the call at 10:15 p.m. According to LPD, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Frankford Avenue. As of now one person has sustained moderate injuries. Motorists are...
fox34.com
Lubbock man sentenced 45 years for 2019 murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to the murder of 27-year-old Luis Martinez and has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Police say the shooting death of Martinez happened in the area of 37th and Ave. P. Ivain Ray Jimenez, 31, was a passenger in...
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock homeowners tell the KCBD Investigates Team they are frustrated after being burglarized again and again. Nicole Shipman said a man came to her house three times in 48 hours. Shipman said the first time she scared the man off, but said he returned later that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Highway 114. The crash occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Thursday night. The pedestrian was walking east on Highway 114 away from his parked...
fox34.com
Friday morning top stories: Fatal motorcycle crash near Reese Center on HW 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,. Authorities are investigating a Thursday night fatal crash just outside of Lubbock. Longtime Lubbock anchor Sharon Maines retires on Friday, Sept. 30. Two people were injured in a crash on 4th Street near Flint Avenue. Around 9:20 p.m., LPD and Lubbock Fire...
KCBD
2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
KCBD
Man indicted for aggravated assault after police chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mark Birdsong, 57, of Lubbock has been indicted on two counts of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant and Possession after leading officers on a pursuit in north Lubbock in late August. According to the police report, on August 22 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police received...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
39 sentenced to prison in ‘Operation Taste the Rainbow’ Lubbock drug bust
LUBBOCK, Texas — Thirty-nine people were sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison in a major Lubbock drug bust dubbed “Operation Taste the Rainbow,” according to the United States Department of Justice. After the September 2021 sting, a total of 39 suspects were arrested on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges from multiple locations […]
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that at around 6 p.m. one person was injured in a crash on the westbound access road [..]
Watch: Sheriff Rowe announcement from LCDC, officer charged
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe called a press conference on short notice Tuesday afternoon from the detention center. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said an officer was charged with a crime. Use the video player above to watch a replay. Sheriff Rowe said Taylor Millett, 27, was charged with possession of […]
‘She’s done,’ officer arrested with ‘intention’ to bring fentanyl into Lubbock jail, Rowe said
An officer with the Lubbock County Detention Center, Taylor Millett, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Sheriff Kelly Rowe said, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Specifically, it was fentanyl, Rowe said.
17-Year-Old Malachi Frausto Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Littlefield (Littlefield, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials reported that a 17-year-old Littlefield Independent School pupil, Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash that happened about three [..]
Lubbock Apartment Living: Uninhabitable Due to Paint Fumes
You're favorite first-world problem series is back, yet again. I figured that since I would be moving into a new apartment complex with my partner in about a month or so that I wouldn't have too many complaints left in me. We were about to get away from everything that bugged us, right? Well, it turns out my partner's complex still had some spice left in them.
fox34.com
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him. Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz had...
KCBD
39 ‘Taste the Rainbow’ Defendants Sentenced
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Thirty-nine defendants charged in Operation “Taste the Rainbow” have been sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. The men and women, all allegedly tied to methamphetamine trafficking in and...
Comments / 0