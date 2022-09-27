Read full article on original website
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Shootings in Chicago: 7 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — Seven people have been shot, including one fatally since Friday across Chicago, police said. A 3-year-old boy who was shot while in a car with his mother Friday night on the Southwest Side has died, according to Chicago police. Police said he was riding in an SUV with his mother and three other siblings near the 4400-block of West Marquette Road in the West Lawn. According to police the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.
Joliet Shooting: Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head.
Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
Recent attacks on women, kidnapping attempts have West Loop residents worried, calling for more police presence
CHICAGO (CBS) — West Loop residents remain frightened by the attempted kidnappings of two women in their neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, you might expect people in the West Loop to be looking over their shoulders while walking at night. But some residents said the same fear remains in daylight – especially after the recent attempted kidnappings.
Dog missing after armed carjacking in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A dog is missing after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Friday in the Village of Homewood, police said. Just before 6 p.m., officers arrived in the 18600 block of Harwood Avenue for a carjacking. The victim told police that a man dressed in gray clothing entered the driver’s side front seat of his white 2015 Subaru SUV and displayed a firearm.
Police announce arrest in robbery, wine bottle attack on CTA train
A Chicago Heights man was expected in court Friday to face charges in connection with a robbery and on a CTA train in which the victim was struck with a wine bottle.
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
2 men shot on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two men were shot on the Near West Side Friday afternoon. At about 1:20 p.m., two men, ages 30 and 46, were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Jackson when they both were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 30-year-old man was shot...
3 teens among 4 charged in carjacking, police chase that killed woman
CHICAGO — Three teens and one adult were charged Friday in connection with a carjacking and police chase that resulted in the death of a woman. Police said a 15-year-old male, two 17-year-old males and 22-year-old Enrique Angeles have been charged with multiple felonies. One of the 17-year-old was charged with murder. According to police, […]
Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in an August shooting that wounded a man and a woman in the South Shore neighborhood. Clarence Campbell, 31, is accused of opening fire from a dark-colored sedan around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 7 on two people who were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 72nd Street.
UPDATE: Police ID victims in four-car crash that left 2 dead, at least 1 injured in south suburbs
A four car crash in Markham has left two people dead and another individual fighting for their life Saturday morning. Markham Deputy Police Chief Samuel Harris identified the victims as Zachary Kulak, 33 of Homewood and Carlos Mendoza, 20 of Harvey.
Construction Worker Shot During Attempted Robbery on Southwest Side
A construction worker was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago, authorities said. The 42-year-old man was working on a construction site just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina, near the West Englewood neighborhood, when authorities said someone walked up, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings. When the man refused, the gunman opened fire, striking the worker in the right thigh and grazing his left arm, police said.
Intruder who wore bulletproof vest, threatened CPD officers with their own guns being held on bond
Police say the 47-year-old man got inside CPD's Homan Square facility from a fire escape, and allegedly picked up multiple weapons before being shot by police.
Man, 31, shot inside South Loop residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot inside of a residence in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon. At about 3:59 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside of a residence in the 2000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an...
2 men robbed at gunpoint in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were robbed in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say around 5 a.m., the men, 20 and 34, were approached by unknown suspects who displayed a handgun and demanded their belongings, in the 4700 block of South Hoyne Avenue. No injuries...
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
Woman dies after being found unresponsive at Wrigleyville bar: police
CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive at a bar in Wrigleyville Saturday morning, police said. The woman was found unresponsive near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:42 a.m. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The cause of death is still unknown and no […]
Man Charged In Homan Square Police Station Break-In Obtained Bulletproof Vest Before Pointing Guns At Cops, Prosecutors Say￼
HOMAN SQUARE — A SWAT training exercise inside a West Side police station turned into an active gunman scenario Monday, prosecutors said, accusing a north suburban man of breaking into the building through a fire escape, obtaining a bulletproof vest and aiming two guns at officers before he was shot.
Chicago businesses robbed at gunpoint on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning businesses on the Northwest Side about three armed robberies that happened this September. In each incident a man wearing all back tries to buy something before pulling out a semi-automatic gun and demanding money from the register, according to the CPD alert. The suspect...
