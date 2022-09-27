CHICAGO (WLS) — Seven people have been shot, including one fatally since Friday across Chicago, police said. A 3-year-old boy who was shot while in a car with his mother Friday night on the Southwest Side has died, according to Chicago police. Police said he was riding in an SUV with his mother and three other siblings near the 4400-block of West Marquette Road in the West Lawn. According to police the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO