Charlotte, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Ashley Furniture closing Statesville plant, adding jobs in Advance

Ashley Furniture says it will close its Statesville distribution center, affecting 111 employees, in November. The company plans to increase the workforce at its massive manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment facility in Advance. Ashley disclosed its plans for the 607 Meachem Road center in a WARN Act notice Thursday to the...
multihousingnews.com

TriBridge Residential Pays $45M for North Carolina Community

Loray Mill Lofts is an adaptive reuse of a historic Gastonia property dating back to 1902. TriBridge Residential has acquired Loray Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily community in Gastonia, N.C. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the $44.8 million transaction, representing the seller, Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. The property was...
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List

A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
WBTV

NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
kiss951.com

North Carolina Cities Rank Among ‘Best Places To Live In The U.S.’

Money magazine has just come out with their annual list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. They looked at towns and cities with a population of at least 20,000, weighing them on criteria such as cost of living, economic opportunity, and diversity. The Southeast is well...
power98fm.com

New Plans For The Epicenter Revealed

The Epicenter has been closed for a while and we now know what the new plans are for the Epicenter. The Epicenter will have a new name and it will be called The Queen City Quarter. The original loan was defaulted for an estimated $85 million dollars. According to WBTV, mostly everything will be renovated. There will be maintenance completed by the end of the year. This includes work to the patio and roof area, courtyard, and the parking garage as well. I think this could be really good thing for the city of Charlotte.
thecharlotteweekly.com

Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line

CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
healthleadersmedia.com

Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina

If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
corneliustoday.com

Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village

Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
wraltechwire.com

This NC community college is leading a push to expand NC’s biomanufacturing workforce

SANFORD – Central Carolina Community College recently welcomed its first Biotechnology Pathway Navigator to give BioWork and biotechnology students a leg up when pursuing a career in biomanufacturing and the life sciences. The newly created role provides career development resources and industry connections, while also ensuring students are on...
power98fm.com

New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend

If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
The Daily South

Whataburger May Be Heading To North Carolina

Good news for hungry North Carolinians craving a honey butter chicken biscuit: It looks like Whataburger is headed your way. The quickly expanding chain is aiming to open a spot on Charlotte's south side, reports the Houston Chronicle, who is always on the Whataburger beat. Apparently the Charlotte Observer first spotted that a permit had been filed to transform an old bank in the Glenkirk neighborhood into the latest outpost of the beloved restaurant.
