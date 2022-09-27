Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
Related
wraltechwire.com
Triangle real estate markets remain hot but new report ranks Fayetteville No. 1 for sellers
RALEIGH – The best place in the nation to be looking to sell a home right now?. That’d be Fayetteville, according to a new report from real estate firm Knock. The median sale price of homes analyzed in the study was $225,000, with the median home selling after being listed on the market for seven days.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Ashley Furniture closing Statesville plant, adding jobs in Advance
Ashley Furniture says it will close its Statesville distribution center, affecting 111 employees, in November. The company plans to increase the workforce at its massive manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment facility in Advance. Ashley disclosed its plans for the 607 Meachem Road center in a WARN Act notice Thursday to the...
multihousingnews.com
TriBridge Residential Pays $45M for North Carolina Community
Loray Mill Lofts is an adaptive reuse of a historic Gastonia property dating back to 1902. TriBridge Residential has acquired Loray Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily community in Gastonia, N.C. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the $44.8 million transaction, representing the seller, Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. The property was...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List
A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
WBTV
NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Cities Rank Among ‘Best Places To Live In The U.S.’
Money magazine has just come out with their annual list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. They looked at towns and cities with a population of at least 20,000, weighing them on criteria such as cost of living, economic opportunity, and diversity. The Southeast is well...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Probably not something we're going to see anytime soon': Remote workers cling to flexible schedule as offices reopen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With kids now back in school, some employers are expecting to see more of their parents back in the office, but some workers are saying not so fast, having grown very comfortable working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. There's no question things are looking up...
WXII 12
Real-time Updates | NC Piedmont Triad expected to travel over VA by Saturday afternoon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian will track north of the Piedmont Triad overnight as tropical rain bands continue to bring a threat of flash flooding to parts of North Carolina and Virginia. Wind gusts are also becoming less intense as the storm weakens with winds gusts calming down below 40 mph.
Coronavirus updates for Sept. 29: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
More than 14,000 new coronavirus cases were reported.
power98fm.com
New Plans For The Epicenter Revealed
The Epicenter has been closed for a while and we now know what the new plans are for the Epicenter. The Epicenter will have a new name and it will be called The Queen City Quarter. The original loan was defaulted for an estimated $85 million dollars. According to WBTV, mostly everything will be renovated. There will be maintenance completed by the end of the year. This includes work to the patio and roof area, courtyard, and the parking garage as well. I think this could be really good thing for the city of Charlotte.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecharlotteweekly.com
Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line
CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
healthleadersmedia.com
Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina
If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
corneliustoday.com
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
wraltechwire.com
This NC community college is leading a push to expand NC’s biomanufacturing workforce
SANFORD – Central Carolina Community College recently welcomed its first Biotechnology Pathway Navigator to give BioWork and biotechnology students a leg up when pursuing a career in biomanufacturing and the life sciences. The newly created role provides career development resources and industry connections, while also ensuring students are on...
power98fm.com
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend
If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
The Daily South
Whataburger May Be Heading To North Carolina
Good news for hungry North Carolinians craving a honey butter chicken biscuit: It looks like Whataburger is headed your way. The quickly expanding chain is aiming to open a spot on Charlotte's south side, reports the Houston Chronicle, who is always on the Whataburger beat. Apparently the Charlotte Observer first spotted that a permit had been filed to transform an old bank in the Glenkirk neighborhood into the latest outpost of the beloved restaurant.
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
Comments / 0