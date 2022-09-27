ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Teacher finds weapon in elementary student’s backpack, school says

ROUGON, La. (BRPROUD) — A teacher at a Pointe Coupee Parish elementary school found a weapon in a student's backpack Tuesday. The school said there was no "immediate danger" to the student or teacher and parents were notified via email and robocall. Rougon Elementary School issued the following statement:
ROUGON, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Southern University becomes 19th recipient of USDA grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students at Southern University and A&M College are now partnering with the federal government in an attempt to conquer global warming. Southern University is now a part of a small group of universities nationwide to increase the use of climate-smart agriculture – using rice farming operations.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Former CEO of health clinic convicted of Medicaid fraud

A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic, a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses — provided that such services were medically necessary — among other requirements.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

SNAP benefits increasing to adjust to rising cost-of-living

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents who receive funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see an increase in their monthly payments starting in October. The U.S. Department of Agriculture raises allotments each year in line with particular food expenditures, according to reports provided by the U.S. Bureau of...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

OYO Hotel in BR known for illegal activity under new management

One person arrested, two others injured after police chase in Denham Springs. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Baton Rouge National College Fair returns in-person at River Center. Students, counselors, teachers, family members and parents are all invited to attend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Part-time, full-time jobs still open in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It's already a busy time of year for store manager Brittany Rhinevault. "It's the busiest time you know with the football games and everything we get super-duper busy and then just keep getting busier until we get into the holiday season," she said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Education
brproud.com

Local doctor offers affordable alternative to traditional health insurance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Instead of relying on traditional health insurance, the Byja Clinic in Baton Rouge is a direct primary care practice. "It's old school medicine and cuts out the middle man, and gets back to patient and doctor. Patients pay a monthly fee directly for services," said Dr. Byron Jasper, who owns the clinic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD responds to school bus accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle and school bus on Friday morning. After the accident, the school bus was seen in a parking lot off of Government St. Over 40 children were in the school bus at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee sheriff warns of ‘warrant’ phone scam caller

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office is alerting residents to a phone scam. The sheriff's office says that an unidentified number is calling people and telling them that there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer says that bringing money to certain locations will help the person avoid jail time. The scammer is using different names of sheriff's office employees and elected officials to scare people into bringing money to the locations.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LSP invites families to free event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) will host a family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free family event will have demonstrations with patrol units, helicopters, the LSP Bomb Robot, a car seat safety check, health screenings, and more. Kids can participate in different activities, play games, and see the K-9 exhibit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. "I miss my baby," said Gail Roberts, mother. "He was so full...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff's department said the man who was shot was transported to...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

