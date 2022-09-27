Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Internal 'Day of Hope' documents show divide between upset parents and skeptical school officials
On the night of Sept. 20, a few hours after the controversial Day of Hope field trip had ended, an upset parent emailed East Baton Rouge Parish Supt. Sito Narcisse and other school officials with a range of complaints about the event her son, a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High, had attended earlier that day.
wbrz.com
Bloody fight caught on video at McKinley High; read EBR school board's statement here
BATON ROUGE - School officials are investigating another brawl at McKinley High, just over a week after the East Baton Rouge School System said students were facing discipline for fighting on campus. Video shared with WBRZ shows the fight, which happened on campus Thursday and left at least one student...
brproud.com
Teacher finds weapon in elementary student’s backpack, school says
ROUGON, La. (BRPROUD) — A teacher at a Pointe Coupee Parish elementary school found a weapon in a student’s backpack Tuesday. The school said there was no “immediate danger” to the student or teacher and parents were notified via email and robocall. Rougon Elementary School issued the following statement:
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
wbrz.com
Baker bus driver placed on leave claims school system withheld stipend from paycheck
BAKER - It has been a month since a group of bus drivers in Baker refused to go to work as part of a strike; protesting a payroll error that resulted in a large pay cut. All but one of those drivers has returned to work, but Keemichael Comena has been placed on leave ever since.
brproud.com
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
brproud.com
Southern University becomes 19th recipient of USDA grant
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students at Southern University and A&M College are now partnering with the federal government in an attempt to conquer global warming. Southern University is now a part of a small group of universities nationwide to increase the use of climate-smart agriculture – using rice farming operations.
Louisiana Department of Health launches statewide effort to stop opioid crisis
Following an increase in fentanyl-related deaths all over Louisiana, the Department of Health is launching a statewide effort to stop the crisis.
Lake Charles American Press
Former CEO of health clinic convicted of Medicaid fraud
A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic, a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses — provided that such services were medically necessary — among other requirements.
wbrz.com
SNAP benefits increasing to adjust to rising cost-of-living
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents who receive funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see an increase in their monthly payments starting in October. The U.S. Department of Agriculture raises allotments each year in line with particular food expenditures, according to reports provided by the U.S. Bureau of...
WAFB.com
OYO Hotel in BR known for illegal activity under new management
One person arrested, two others injured after police chase in Denham Springs. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Baton Rouge National College Fair returns in-person at River Center. Students, counselors, teachers, family members and parents are all invited to attend.
Part-time, full-time jobs still open in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s already a busy time of year for store manager Brittany Rhinevault. “It’s the busiest time you know with the football games and everything we get super-duper busy and then just keep getting busier until we get into the holiday season,” she said.
brproud.com
Local doctor offers affordable alternative to traditional health insurance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Instead of relying on traditional health insurance, the Byja Clinic in Baton Rouge is a direct primary care practice. “It’s old school medicine and cuts out the middle man, and gets back to patient and doctor. Patients pay a monthly fee directly for services,” said Dr. Byron Jasper, who owns the clinic.
brproud.com
BRPD responds to school bus accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle and school bus on Friday morning. After the accident, the school bus was seen in a parking lot off of Government St. Over 40 children were in the school bus at the...
theadvocate.com
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
BRPD canvassing area where LSU student Allie Rice was killed, asking neighbors for information
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police held a community walk Thursday, Sept. 29 near the area LSU student Allie Rice was killed in search of clues or tips related to her case. Rice, 21, was shot and killed at a railroad crossing along Government Street on Sept. 16.
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee sheriff warns of ‘warrant’ phone scam caller
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a phone scam. The sheriff’s office says that an unidentified number is calling people and telling them that there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer says that bringing money to certain locations will help the person avoid jail time. The scammer is using different names of sheriff’s office employees and elected officials to scare people into bringing money to the locations.
brproud.com
LSP invites families to free event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) will host a family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free family event will have demonstrations with patrol units, helicopters, the LSP Bomb Robot, a car seat safety check, health screenings, and more. Kids can participate in different activities, play games, and see the K-9 exhibit.
brproud.com
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to...
