LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
BOGUE, NC
Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
#Hurricanes#Emergency Management#Mountains#Hurricane Ian#Nbc#Wral#The Red Cross
Real-time Updates | NC Piedmont Triad dealing with aftermath of Ian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian will track north of the Piedmont Triad overnight as tropical rain bands continue to bring a threat of flash flooding to parts of North Carolina and Virginia. Wind gusts are also becoming less intense as the storm weakens with winds gusts calming down below 40 mph.
Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
RALEIGH, NC
Hurricane Ian & The Triad – Updates

Ian is just off the Southeast coast, is expected to make landfall along the South Carolina coast later today. This will put Ian on course to move into NC late today, with tropical storm force wind gusts across much of central NC today into tonight. Tropical Storm force winds will...
ASHEBORO, NC
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
