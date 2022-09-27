Read full article on original website
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
Clean-up, power restoration begin across the Triangle, other parts of North Carolina
Ian is gone but it has left behind many toppled trees, downed power lines leaving thousands of North Carolinians in the dark.
cbs17
LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
WECT
Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
North Carolina schools opt to close, alter Friday schedules due to arrival of Tropical Storm Ian
With Tropical Storm Ian expected to dump several inches of rain across North Carolina, some places are opting to close Friday.
WXII 12
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
WXII 12
From rising water to rainbows, photos capture the day Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina
Hurricane Ian slammed the South Carolina shore Friday, a much weaker storm than when it hit Florida, still bringing storm surge, flooding and downed trees from the coast to the Upstate. Here are some of the photos from the day.
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
WXII 12
Real-time Updates | NC Piedmont Triad dealing with aftermath of Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian will track north of the Piedmont Triad overnight as tropical rain bands continue to bring a threat of flash flooding to parts of North Carolina and Virginia. Wind gusts are also becoming less intense as the storm weakens with winds gusts calming down below 40 mph.
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
WRAL
Preparing for potential impacts from Ian in western North Carolina
On Thursday evening in Biltmore Village, it was dry. However, it is one of the areas that sees flooding when storms roll through.
Live webcams: Watch Tropical Storm Ian’s effects on NC beaches and traffic
Wind, rain, storm surge -- watch the storm move through NC in real time.
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
wfdd.org
What you need to know as Tropical Storm Ian impacts North Carolina
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Triad, including Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, and Randolph counties. Heavy rain is forecasted throughout the day Friday and into the evening, with possible winds gusting to 57 mph. Governor Cooper has issued a State of Emergency Wednesday and urges North...
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
cbs17
Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency for NC ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival
North Carolina could see heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday
randolphnewsnow.com
Hurricane Ian & The Triad – Updates
Ian is just off the Southeast coast, is expected to make landfall along the South Carolina coast later today. This will put Ian on course to move into NC late today, with tropical storm force wind gusts across much of central NC today into tonight. Tropical Storm force winds will...
WITN
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
