klkntv.com
‘We’re being proactive’: Experts spread awareness for Nebraska’s expecting mothers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health mental health practitioner Chelsea Hunter spoke about the mental strain that affects thousands of expecting mothers. The clinic says they begin by looking at an expecting mother’s history to identify potential mental health issues. “We always also look at history,” Hunter said....
klkntv.com
Nebraska sues Syngenta and Corteva, alleging anticompetitive practices in pesticide sales
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska is joining nine other states in a lawsuit alleging that pesticide producers Syngenta and Corteva have illegally pushed competitors out of the market. In the 91-page lawsuit filed in North Carolina, the states and the Federal Trade Commission allege that the companies have given...
News Channel Nebraska
Six small Nebraska towns are trying to ban abortion. Will it change anything?
For three weeks this July, Pastor Bill Forbes left his house around 5 p.m. and didn’t return until sundown. The Lutheran pastor went door to door his western Nebraska town asking his neighbors the same question: Would they sign a petition in support of banning abortions in Paxton?. Paxton,...
iowapublicradio.org
Abortion remains partially legal in Nebraska, but small towns are trying to ban it anyway
Several small Nebraska towns have decided to take vote on banning abortion locally. While legal experts say the move is merely symbolic — abortion providers are only in metro areas — the moves do send a signal to state lawmakers in the state capitol. For three weeks this...
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans head to Florida to provide disaster relief; more to leave soon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraskans from multiple agencies are making their way to Florida to help with disaster relief across the state. Crews from the Lincoln Electric System departed early Wednesday morning and are expected to arrive in Florida sometime Friday. Volunteers with the American Red Cross have been...
klkntv.com
Nebraska storyteller Roger Welsch dies at 85
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Roger Welsch, a humorist and master spinner of tales about rural Nebraska life, died Friday, according to Nebraska Public Media. Welsch announced Tuesday on Facebook that he was entering a hospice program. In recent Facebook posts, he said that he was battling kidney problems...
KETV.com
Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Labor accepting American Rescue Plan Act grant applications
Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Labor announced it will begin accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Act grants. Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the department will review applications for premium pay for nurses, teachers and workforce development projects. The state legislature appropriated $10 million in federal funds for...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide makers for anticompetitive practices
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a bipartisan group of attorneys general from 10 states and the Federal Trade Commission in filing a lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva, alleging anticompetitive practices that have harmed farmers. The complaint, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in...
klkntv.com
Hurricane Ian could affect product supply in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Consumers could begin to see their favorite items go out of stock temporarily due to Hurricane Ian. For example, citrus like oranges, grapefruits and lemons could become hotter commodities due to Ian’s effects on the supply chain. Jennifer Ryan, department chair of supply chain...
klkntv.com
Conference on grieving to focus on supporting children through loss
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Mourning Hope Grief Center is hosting an event to educate the community about loss on Thursday. Nebraska is one of the six states that are participating in the regional conference titled, “No Child Grieves Alone.”. According to Mourning Hope, one in 16 Nebraska...
1011now.com
ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ACLU of Nebraska issued a report card Wednesday evaluating the dress codes of Nebraska’s 15 largest school districts — and the grades weren’t good. ACLU analyzed the dress-code policies — including district-wide, grade-level, and individual school policies — of Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools, Norfolk Public Schools, Columbus Public Schools, North Platte Public Schools, South Sioux City Community Schools.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
News Channel Nebraska
ACLU criticizes dress code policies in 15 Nebraska school districts
OMAHA, Neb. -- The ACLU of Nebraska evaluated the dress codes of Nebraska's largest school districts, issuing sharp criticism in most cases. The ACLU report said that it found the dress codes to be "rooted in stereotypes" and aimed disproportionately at girls, particularly Black girls and other students of color.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
iheart.com
Fed Okays Nebraska Electric Vehicle Charging Plan
The State Department of Transportation says Nebraska’s plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations as part of the "National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program" receives approval from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration. That means Nebraska will receive approximately $6 million per year for the next five...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recognizes child welfare specialists with proclamation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Child welfare specialists were the subject of a Tuesday proclamation made by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts proclaimed September 2022 as “Child Welfare Workforce Development Month.”. The proclamation recognized the work done by Nebraska teammates, agencies, and partners providing critical services to children and...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections gives staff, hiring update
Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Corrections gave an update on its hiring efforts. Since December 2021, the agency said it's hired 675 staff members — nearly 270 workers from 39 states outside Nebraska, and 576 of them in protective service positions. Corrections said due to the increase...
klkntv.com
Nebraska, five other states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska and five other Republican-led states have filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The challenge was filed in a Missouri federal court on Thursday. Nebraska is joined by Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina in the lawsuit.
