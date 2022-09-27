Read full article on original website
Midland man killed in Ward Co crash
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene. Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
One dead and one hospitalized after crash in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Allan Salas, was killed in an accident in Ward County. According to the DPS report, Salas was traveling east on RM 2355 when his Ford F-250 began to skid causing him to cross into the westbound lanes and strike another truck head-on.
City native returns as FSPD officer
Body Fort Stockton native Ricardo Trejo, right, was officially announced as a new officer at the Fort Stockton Police Department by Police Chief Robert Lujan last week. Trejo, who recently graduated from the Police Academy, was one of two officers introduced to the Fort Stockton City Council at the group’s regular meeting on Sept. 26.
Midland man dies after head-on collision in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead and another injured following a head-on collision in Ward County. Allen Salas, 30, was driving a truck eastbound on RM 2355 outside of Pyote when it began a side skid. The truck crossed into the westbound lane, striking a truck tractor...
Midland Woman Goes Missing 13 Years Ago, Her Case Has Never Been Solved
Pamela McDonald went missing on April 2, 2009, 13 and a half years later her case has still not been solved. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, soon after 39-year-old McDonald went missing, her silver Lincoln Towncar was found near Monahans in a rest area parking lot around mile marker 70 on I-20.
HIGHLIGHTS: Grady vs. Grandfalls-Royalty
GRANDFALLS, Texas (KOSA) - Grady visited Grandfalls on Friday night in an eventual win. Watch the highlights here.
Fort Stockton ISD Students of the Month - September
Body Fort Stockton ISD Students of the Month for September were announced at the district's school board meeting on Sept. 28. The Following are the Fort Stockton ISD students of the month:. High School - Jacob Pacheco. Middle School - Andres Esquivel. Intermediate - Neida Fernandez. Alamo - Andy Rios.
