Pecos, TX

Midland man killed in Ward Co crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene.  Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
One dead and one hospitalized after crash in Ward County

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Allan Salas, was killed in an accident in Ward County. According to the DPS report, Salas was traveling east on RM 2355 when his Ford F-250 began to skid causing him to cross into the westbound lanes and strike another truck head-on.
City native returns as FSPD officer

Body Fort Stockton native Ricardo Trejo, right, was officially announced as a new officer at the Fort Stockton Police Department by Police Chief Robert Lujan last week. Trejo, who recently graduated from the Police Academy, was one of two officers introduced to the Fort Stockton City Council at the group’s regular meeting on Sept. 26.
Fort Stockton ISD Students of the Month - September

Body Fort Stockton ISD Students of the Month for September were announced at the district's school board meeting on Sept. 28. The Following are the Fort Stockton ISD students of the month:. High School - Jacob Pacheco. Middle School - Andres Esquivel. Intermediate - Neida Fernandez. Alamo - Andy Rios.
