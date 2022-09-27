Read full article on original website
Basin Bites: Local taqueria’s famous al pastor
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Some may know Taqueria Reynosa as the taco shop turned gas station, others as the restaurant that serves up authentic tacos with mouthwatering meat, including it’s famous al pastor. “Our al pastor is what we are mainly known for. It got very popular because of our Taco Tuesdays and Taco Thursdays. […]
Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents
ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
cbs7.com
Cody’s Red Balloon is set to open its first balloon shop in October
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Cody Williams, owner of Cody’s Red Balloon has always dreamed of opening his own balloon shop. Now, almost six years after starting his business, his shop is ready to open. Williams has been creating balloon designs for over 20 years now. He’s a certified balloon artist...
mycouriertribune.com
3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32
(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
Ector County Sheriff comments on reports of migrants stopping in Odessa
ECTOR, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Ector County Sheriff's Office got a tip about suspicious activity off of the highway at a truck stop. "That a bus had dropped some individuals off at the truck stop on Moss and I-20," said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. "And according to the information we had, they were private vehicles picking some of these individuals up and taking them wherever they went."
Check Out This List Of The Top 10 Last Names In Midland-Odessa
What's in a name? How often do you meet someone new and discover you have the same last name but do not know the same people and are not related? It probably happens at least once a week. Why? Because there are so many common names in this world. I will never forget the day I met Rebecca Cruz. It was a chance meeting between a mutual friend; in this case, our first and last names were exactly the same!
cbs7.com
New science exhibit opens at Museum of the Southwest
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new science exhibit at the Museum of the Southwest lets you check your hearing, make a nature soundtrack, and even scream at the top of your lungs. Located at the Blakemore Planetarium, “Sonic Sensation” runs Saturday through mid-May. It’s an opportunity to get...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs Canyon
CBS7 sports team Jakob Brandenburg and Jair Brooks Davis take a look at District 2-6A, and what to expect from Permian, Odessa, Midland, and Legacy. The Crane Golden Cranes defeated Odessa Compass Academy 35-0 in Friday night in Greenwood. Crane improves to 2-0 in district play. Updated: 5 hours ago.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane vs. Odessa Compass
GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane Golden Cranes defeated Odessa Compass Academy 35-0 in Friday night in Greenwood. Crane improves to 2-0 in district play. Watch the video above to see highlights.
Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Grady vs. Grandfalls-Royalty
GRANDFALLS, Texas (KOSA) - Grady visited Grandfalls on Friday night in an eventual win. Watch the highlights here.
Midland man killed in Ward Co crash
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene. Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
cbs7.com
CBS7 Sports District 2-6A Football Preview
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 sports team Jakob Brandenburg and Jair Brooks Davis take a look at District 2-6A, and what to expect from Permian, Odessa, Midland, and Legacy. Watch the video for more.
cbs7.com
Sand hauler catches fire on I-20 between Big Spring and Stanton
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBEST Media, a truck fire was reported around 8:55 AM this morning near mile marker 166 on eastbound I-20 between Stanton and Big Spring. The truck has been described as a sand hauler. Texas DPS and the Howard County Volunteer...
cbs7.com
Play of the Week: Crane
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Our Play of the Week for the final week of September goes to Crane. The Golden Cranes break out the reverse to Carlos Garcia for the long touchdown. You can watch the play here.
yourbasin.com
Midland manslaughter victim’s family speaks out
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Estrella Moreno’s family is getting ready to pay their final respects to her this week. While they’re dealing with their loss. They’re taking the time to thank everyone who has helped them since the tragedy. Estrella Moreno was shot and killed on...
Midland residents come out to town hall to voice their concerns
MIDLAND, Texas — Midlanders came out Tuesday night to ask their questions and voice their concerns at a town hall hosted by Councilman Dan Corrales and Councilman John Norman. "We really just wanted to have some time to talk to Midlanders about what are your problems, what are your...
Man accused of assaulting officer at West Texas Fest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly got drunk and assaulted a police officer. Brett William Heinen has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was working at […]
cbs7.com
Active shooter hoax at Presidio High School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 29th, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of an Active Shooter at Presidio High School. The PISD Police Officer on Campus communicated that there was no activity. Law enforcement responded immediately and cleared the building. According to the Presidio...
cbs7.com
Vital Care Urgent Care host health and wellness fair
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event was free to the public offering free medical screenings, local health vendors, giveaways and even allowing the participants to speak with a pharmacist. Marketing for Vital Care, Kayla Brown, said this was the ideal time to have this fair. “There’s not very many health...
