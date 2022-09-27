ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wnky.com

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in floodedhomes, cutting off a barrier island with thousands of residents and destroying a historic pier. More than 2.5 million people are without power, and one death in the state has been confirmed. Now a tropical storm, Ian is moving over the Atlantic coast near the Kennedy Space Center and is expected to regain strength before hitting South Carolina on Friday. Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S., and many people remain stranded in its wake.
WKYT 27

Some Kentuckians stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

FLORIDA (WKYT) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it pounds Florida’s gulf coast. It made landfall Wednesday afternoon as the storm flirted with Category 5 status. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and flooding. All are major concerns for those who stayed in Florida to ride out Ian’s wrath.
WKYT 27

Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
wnky.com

New burning rules limit to before 6 a.m., after 6 p.m.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Kentucky’s forest fire hazard season begins tomorrow, which means new burning rules. You can only burn before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m. from October 1 until December 15. During this time frame, the winds are more calm, humidity is up and in cases where you...
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas

By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on

The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
wpsdlocal6.com

Fall fire season and Kentucky burn bans

Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast : All Eyes On Hurricane Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many folks are woke up to frost on the pumpkins this morning as temps dip well into the 30s. This is part of a very chilly final week of September that’s also bringing a major hurricane hit to Florida. Hurricane Ian may even impact our weather by the weekend.
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ian Impacts Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian is making a second landfall today in South Carolina and will bring rain to parts of the region for the weekend. The potential for heavy rain is there for far eastern Kentucky. Much of the rain action is confined to the east with maybe...
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking tropical rain potential

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll remain dry for a few more days but those tropical rains from Ian will move in for the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to be over your head today and tomorrow. Conditions like this will remain in place until Friday. That’s when the first clouds from Ian will show up in our skies.
WLKY.com

Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
Bluegrass Live

Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky

A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
