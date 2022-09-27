Read full article on original website
wnky.com
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in floodedhomes, cutting off a barrier island with thousands of residents and destroying a historic pier. More than 2.5 million people are without power, and one death in the state has been confirmed. Now a tropical storm, Ian is moving over the Atlantic coast near the Kennedy Space Center and is expected to regain strength before hitting South Carolina on Friday. Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S., and many people remain stranded in its wake.
WKYT 27
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
WKYT 27
Some Kentuckians stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FLORIDA (WKYT) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it pounds Florida’s gulf coast. It made landfall Wednesday afternoon as the storm flirted with Category 5 status. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and flooding. All are major concerns for those who stayed in Florida to ride out Ian’s wrath.
wnky.com
Locals worry about family, friends and travel in Florida amidst Hurricane Ian
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Local residents in Bowling Green are rethinking travel plans to Florida, and are worried about loved ones getting the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Jennifer Cary and her family were planning to go to Sarasota on Friday for her high school senior daughter’s last fall break. Their original...
WKYT 27
Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
Wave 3
Louisville native prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Standing 12 feet off the ground, Barbara Kehoe’s Florida home is built to withstand hurricane winds and floods. She is planning on staying for now, but facing Hurricane Ian, a possible Category 3 storm, uncertainty rules the day. ”If it intensifies to 4, and we...
wnky.com
New burning rules limit to before 6 a.m., after 6 p.m.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Kentucky’s forest fire hazard season begins tomorrow, which means new burning rules. You can only burn before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m. from October 1 until December 15. During this time frame, the winds are more calm, humidity is up and in cases where you...
WKYT 27
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on
The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
wpsdlocal6.com
Fall fire season and Kentucky burn bans
Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast : All Eyes On Hurricane Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many folks are woke up to frost on the pumpkins this morning as temps dip well into the 30s. This is part of a very chilly final week of September that’s also bringing a major hurricane hit to Florida. Hurricane Ian may even impact our weather by the weekend.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ian Impacts Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian is making a second landfall today in South Carolina and will bring rain to parts of the region for the weekend. The potential for heavy rain is there for far eastern Kentucky. Much of the rain action is confined to the east with maybe...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Owen County’s Elmer Davis Lake has reputation for producing quality sunfish
Editor’s note: This is the fifth article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Elmer Davis Lake is four miles southwest of Owenton, between Ky. 22 and U.S. 127, in Owen County. The 149-acre lake was impounded from North Severn Creek, a tributary to the Kentucky River.
WKYT 27
AAA: Hurricane Ian partly to blame for gas price spike in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If gas hasn’t increased where you live, chances are it will. Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian. We talked to Tony Evola, who is...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking tropical rain potential
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll remain dry for a few more days but those tropical rains from Ian will move in for the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to be over your head today and tomorrow. Conditions like this will remain in place until Friday. That’s when the first clouds from Ian will show up in our skies.
mingomessenger.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
WLKY.com
Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky
A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
