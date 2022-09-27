Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Minneapolis clears homeless encampment by the Greenway, sparking complaints
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police and city workers cleared a homeless encampment in the area of East 28th Street and Bloomington Avenue, sparking complaints and protests by encampment supporters on social media. The city issued a statement saying the decision to clear the encampment was made in collaboration with...
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Receives $775K State Grant to Help Raze Four Seasons Mall
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will award $775,000 to Plymouth to aid in the demolition of the Four Seasons Mall. The 17-acre property near Highway 169 and Rockford Road has sat empty for 11 years. The award was announced this week. Redevelopment plans include a three-story Plymouth...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Highland Bridge taking shape on former Ford site
Minneapolis southsiders who shop at the Highland Park Lunds & Byerlys will find a familiar layout in a brighter, more open space when the grocery chain’s Highland Bridge store opens on Sept. 29. The new store at Cretin and Ford Parkway will be 20% larger than the existing Lund’s,...
ccxmedia.org
Updated Redevelopment Plans Revealed for Plymouth Prudential Site
A 75-acre site that Prudential called home for decades has become a blank canvas for redevelopment. Plymouth city leaders received updated plans this week on what the site could become. Located at the corner of I-494 and Bass Lake Road, Plymouth officials hope to create a “city center for the...
Apartments, brewery proposed for site of former Minneapolis lumberyard
A concept plan for the redevelopment of the former Youngblood Lumber Company site in Northeast Minneapolis. Courtesy of Solhem Companies / city of Minneapolis. A seven-story apartment building and a new brewery and taproom are proposed to transform the former Youngblood Lumber Company property in northeast Minneapolis. Solhem Companies is...
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
alleynews.org
Nurses Go on Three-day Strike at Abbott Northwestern and Childrens Hospital
Over 15,000 nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) went on a three-day unfair labor practices strike from September 12 to 14 at sixteen hospitals around the Twin Cities and Northern Minnesota, including two in the Phillips neighborhood. The union believes this was the largest strike of private-sector nurses in U.S. history. Nurses cited safety and short staffing as their main concerns.
Columbia Heights City Council member under fire for racist phone call she says was made by a family member
For KSTP, Callan Gray reports, “There were calls for a Columbia Heights City Council member to resign during a special council meeting on Wednesday. An independent investigation found Councilmember KT Jacobs violated the Council’s code of conduct when she lied about an offensive phone call a candidate received. City Council candidate Justice Spriggs announced he was running in April. … The (independent investigation) says … ‘The caller then asked Justice Spriggs if he was ‘really biracial’ and whether he had been raised in a white or black household…’ Jacobs denied making the phone call, according to the investigation. In a Facebook post on July 27, she claimed the call was made by a family member. Jacobs also said ‘The behavior of my family member is unacceptable. I’m deeply sorry that the incident took place.'”
fox9.com
Road closures for Twin Cities Marathon weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 40th anniversary of the Twin Cities Marathon will be raced on Sunday, Oct. 3, with more than 9,000 runners expected to run the 26.2-mile course from Minneapolis to St. Paul. But it's not just the marathon. The weekend includes a full list of events, from...
boreal.org
Turtles are on the run, watch out!
Photo: In this June 9, 1999, file photo, a Blanding's turtle is about to cross a road at Weaver Dunes near Kellogg, Minn. Jeff Dankert | Winona Daily News via AP. The fall season is associated with a lot of things — turning leaves, colder temperatures, a little bit of frost — but probably not baby turtles. Right now is high turtle crossing season! MaryLynn Pulscher from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board talks with MPR's guest host Tim Nelson about what’s going on with the turtles and why the park board is paying attention.
2 seriously hurt when boats collide on Mississippi River near Hastings
HASTINGS, Minn. – A woman and a man suffered serious injuries after two boats collided Thursday night on the Mississippi River near the Hastings Bridge.The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 8 p.m. near the Kings Cove Marina. It involved a small duck boat, which was carrying the two victims, and a houseboat. The victims were taken to Regions Hospital. It's not clear if their injuries are life threatening.The sheriff's office is leading the investigation.
Authorities identify construction worker killed in downtown St. Paul
A Stillwater man has been identified as the construction worker killed in a collision Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in downtown St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department on Thursday identified the victim as 61-year-old Peter M. Davis, who had recently retired from St. Paul Regional Water Services after a 44-year career.
fox9.com
Man dies in boat crash on Mississippi River
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 59-year-old man was killed in a boat crash on the Mississippi River in Hastings this week. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says Dallas Larson, of Hastings, was on a jon boat (an aluminum fishing boat with a flat or nearly flat bottom) with a woman when they collided with a cabin cruiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, near the Kings Cove Marina.
Don Shelby takes WCCO for tour of almost no-waste, no-fossil fuels house
MINNEAPOLIS -- Ethics. It's a thing Journalist Don Shelby knows a thing or two about. Ethics guided Don Shelby's days as a journalist.So it shouldn't surprise you that a particular ethic guided the blueprint of his dream home."There was a house, an 1890s cabin, on this property. Every usable stick that was in that house is in the side of this house," Shelby told WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh.From the barn beam floors to the treasures on top of them, Shelby's guiding principle was zero waste, zero fossil fuels ... or at least get pretty close.The windows, for instance, aren't reused, but...
Gun violence, policing dominate Hennepin County attorney candidate forum
Questions regarding police accountability and gun violence in Minneapolis communities dominated a public forum on Thursday featuring candidates for the Hennepin County attorney’s race. Candidates Mary Moriarty and Martha Holton Dimick traded responses to several questions submitted by the few dozen people in attendance at the forum put on by the League of Women Voters [...]
Parent group gets involved with safety concerns around University of Minnesota campus neighborhoods
A group of concerned parents has formed a non-profit and now has a representative as part of talks to try to improve safety and prevent crime around the sprawling University of Minnesota, Twin Cities campus.
Expect to save at the pump: 44 Minnesota gas stations to expand ethanol options after receiving grant
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- More Minnesotans can expect to save money soon thanks to a new grant that will expand ethanol options at gas stations across the state, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Friday.The grant awards over $6.4 million to 44 service stations to offset the cost of investing in upgraded petroleum dispensers, fuel storage tanks, and other equipment compatible with higher ethanol blends."These grants help the local economy by giving drivers more economical options at the gas pump and increasing access to homegrown fuel that comes from Minnesota farmers," said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.The stations receiving the grants will soon have Unleaded 88/E15 fuel and other higher ethanol blends, offering customers more and cheaper options at the pump.Grants for the gas stations range from $83,000 to $199,000 to perform projects.All stations that received a grant are retail gas stations with 10 or fewer locations.Some stores awarded grants include Bobby & Steve's Auto World locations across the Twin Cities, Nelson Auto World in Minneapolis, and Super Gas USA in Burnsville.Click here for a complete list of grant recipients to see if any upgrades are coming to your area.
fox9.com
Minneapolis woman on mission to address health disparities
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In 2014, a local computer engineer decided to pursue her passion for physical fitness. Today, Valerie Fleurantin runs her own business. It's a one-woman operation, and she is working to make an impact in the community one step at a time. Today, Fleurantin goes by the...
fox9.com
Food truck operators facing shutdown in Minneapolis say they've been granted reprieve
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two food truck operators in Minneapolis, who said they were threatened with being shut down over an outdated Minneapolis ordinance, say they've been granted a temporary reprieve. FOX 9 spoke with the owners of Animales Barbeque and Boomin' Barbecue, who said the city had warned them...
NEXT Drive: I-35W near downtown Minneapolis to close nightly starting Oct. 3
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation says part of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis will be closed nightly starting Monday as crews work to make repairs.The ramps from southbound I-35W and Washington Avenue to westbound I-94/11th Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Oct. 3 and 4.Southbound I-35W between Washington Avenue and I-94 will be closed Oct. 5-6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.Northbound I-35W will be restricted to one lane of traffic between I-94 and Washington Avenue from 10 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 11. Traffic will be closed entirely to motorists starting after 11:45 p.m. until 5 a.m on those days.The northbound ramp from I-35W to Washington Avenue/University of Minnesota/3rd Street will be closed Oct. 12-13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.Crews will work on deck construction, painting, guardrail and lighting installation, and placing permanent pavement markings on the 7th and 8th Street bridges.
