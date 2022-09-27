Read full article on original website
Warwick police warn of ‘mailbox fishing’
Mailbox fishing, according to police, is when people reach into mailboxes and bins to retrieve envelopes containing checks.
Ex-restaurant manager accused of stealing $200K to cover Keno losses
SCITUATE - A former manager at a Scituate restaurant is facing theft and tax evasion charges for allegedly stealing $200,000 from her employer in order to cover her Keno losses.Maureen Graham, a 55-year-old from Plymouth, was indicted Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.Graham was hired to be the general manager at The Voyage in 2018, where her responsibilities included payroll and tracking cash sales, Cruz said."In 2019, restaurant owners installed a Keno terminal inside the restaurant," Cruz said. "Graham's control of restaurant funds and her unfettered access to Keno tickets, allowed her to spend hours inside the restaurant gambling."It's alleged that she stole about $200,000 from restaurant bank accounts over the course of a year and a half."Investigators found that if Graham failed to win money, she would allegedly shift funds around to cover the deficit left in various bank accounts," Cruz said.Graham will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court. Cruz said investigators with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission worked with police on the case.
ABC6.com
15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
GoLocalProv
3 Contractors Charged With Stealing $64K in Wages from 14 Workers Tied to School Construction
The RI Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that three Rhode Island-based drywall installation contractors have been arraigned in Providence Superior Court on felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Attorney General and the Department of Labor and Training into allegations that they stole more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
GoLocalProv
RI Man Charged With 16 Counts of Possession of a Protected Reptile Without a Permit
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Law Enforcement has charged a man for illegally possessing — and attempting to sell — protected turtles. DEM announced the following. "This week, Rhode Island Environmental Police Officers from DEM's Division of Law Enforcement found 16 Eastern Musk...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland man pleads guilty in largest meth-laced pill seizure
(WJAR) — A Cumberland man has plead guilty in the country's largest seizure of meth-laced counterfeit Adderall pills in March 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Rhode Island, 27-year-old Dylan Rodas plead guilty Thursday in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Former head of Mass. homeless shelter gets jail time for stealing from organization
BOSTON — The former head of a publicly funded nonprofit that ran homeless shelters in Massachusetts has been sent to jail for a year for stealing $1.5 million from the organization and lying under oath, prosecutors said. Manuel Duran, 70, was also sentenced Thursday to four years of probation...
Police ID potential suspect in swatting investigation
An investigation is underway after a prank call prompted a massive police response in Providence Wednesday night.
Massachusetts real estate broker admits to stealing $1.8M from buyers
A Massachusetts man who according to authorities preyed on people who wanted to buy homes by collecting deposits on properties that had either already been sold or were not even for sale was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
ABC6.com
Police: Man stabbed in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a Providence apartment complex Thursday evening. Providence police were called to Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue just before 6 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed a dozen police cruisers outside of the apartment.
ABC6.com
Fed up Pawtucket businesses and residents alert police, leading to arrest of 15 drug dealers
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Some fed up Pawtucket businesses and residents alerted police earlier this week to narcotics activity that led to the arrest of over a dozen drug dealers. Wednesday, 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in the area of Broad and Montgomery streets. Pawtucket police...
Police: Car stolen in Providence with 2 kids inside
An investigation is underway after someone stole a car with two children inside Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts career criminal pleads guilty to drug trafficking while on supervised release for federal conviction
BOSTON – The Department of Justice says that a career criminal pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to trafficking fentanyl while still on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. Ozair Pereira, 34, of Brockton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to...
Swatting call prompts massive police response in Providence
Investigators believe the reported incident that prompted a massive police response outside of a Providence home Wednesday night was a hoax.
Police called to hit and run on Chestnut Street in Springfield
Springfield police were called to a reported hit and run early Friday morning.
WCVB
Accused Boston serial rapist out on $200k bail
BOSTON — The former State Street executive charged with raping four women — three of them teenagers — between 2003 and 2006, walked out of Boston Municipal Court today after posting $200,000 bail. Ivan Cheung's exit, captured exclusively by 5 Investigates' cameras, comes after he pleaded not...
Pawtucket woman convicted of assaulting pregnant victim
Celena Vieira was arrested in November 2020 after prosecutors said she pointed a gun at the victim and fired several shots in her direction.
Police: Woman reportedly driven into Rhode Island river by man she met on dating app
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly driven into the Seekonk River by someone she met on a dating app.
WCVB
Massachusetts man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs
A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police identify people in shoplifting investigation
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said they have identified a number of people they said were connected to a shoplifting investigation. "With the help of our Facebook followers we have identified the involved subjects," police said. Police said the thefts took place at a Best Buy store on...
