ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Ex-restaurant manager accused of stealing $200K to cover Keno losses

SCITUATE -  A former manager at a Scituate restaurant is facing theft and tax evasion charges for allegedly stealing $200,000 from her employer in order to cover her Keno losses.Maureen Graham, a 55-year-old from Plymouth, was indicted Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.Graham was hired to be the general manager at The Voyage in 2018, where her responsibilities included payroll and tracking cash sales, Cruz said."In 2019, restaurant owners installed a Keno terminal inside the restaurant," Cruz said. "Graham's control of restaurant funds and her unfettered access to Keno tickets, allowed her to spend hours inside the restaurant gambling."It's alleged that she stole about $200,000 from restaurant bank accounts over the course of a year and a half."Investigators found that if Graham failed to win money, she would allegedly shift funds around to cover the deficit left in various bank accounts," Cruz said.Graham will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court. Cruz said investigators with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission worked with police on the case.
SCITUATE, MA
ABC6.com

15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

3 Contractors Charged With Stealing $64K in Wages from 14 Workers Tied to School Construction

The RI Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that three Rhode Island-based drywall installation contractors have been arraigned in Providence Superior Court on felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Attorney General and the Department of Labor and Training into allegations that they stole more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
WOONSOCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woonsocket, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Woonsocket, RI
City
East Providence, RI
City
Pawtucket, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
Pawtucket, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Cumberland man pleads guilty in largest meth-laced pill seizure

(WJAR) — A Cumberland man has plead guilty in the country's largest seizure of meth-laced counterfeit Adderall pills in March 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Rhode Island, 27-year-old Dylan Rodas plead guilty Thursday in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
CUMBERLAND, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rise Prep Mayoral Academy#New Generation Drywall
ABC6.com

Police: Man stabbed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a Providence apartment complex Thursday evening. Providence police were called to Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue just before 6 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed a dozen police cruisers outside of the apartment.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

Accused Boston serial rapist out on $200k bail

BOSTON — The former State Street executive charged with raping four women — three of them teenagers — between 2003 and 2006, walked out of Boston Municipal Court today after posting $200,000 bail. Ivan Cheung's exit, captured exclusively by 5 Investigates' cameras, comes after he pleaded not...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick police identify people in shoplifting investigation

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said they have identified a number of people they said were connected to a shoplifting investigation. "With the help of our Facebook followers we have identified the involved subjects," police said. Police said the thefts took place at a Best Buy store on...
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy