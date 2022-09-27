ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

WIBC.com

School Leaders In Westfield Urge Voters To Approve Referendum

WESTFIELD, Ind. — School leaders in Westfield are urging residents to approve a referendum on the November ballot, otherwise they say they will have to make some drastic changes and not for the better. The plan is essentially to renew a previous school funding referendum in the Hamilton County...
WESTFIELD, IN
wfyi.org

Meet the four candidates seeking three seats on IPS school board

Four candidates are vying for three open seats on the Indianapolis Public Schools board of school commissioners. None are incumbents. The winners will oversee a tumultuous period of change for the state’s largest district, as IPS considers whether to close seven schools and break up its K-8 schools to form standalone middle schools in an attempt to address declining enrollment and a future financial crisis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

County council approves removal of township trustee

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Council has approved a resolution to remove Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles from office. At Tuesday morning's meeting, the council voted unanimously to oust Coles before her term ends in January. The decision now moves to circuit court Judge Sean Persin.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Developer plans $57M apartment project in Westfield

An Indianapolis real estate development company plans to build a $57 million apartment community in Westfield near Grand Park. TWG, which specializes in commercial, market rate, affordable and senior housing developments, plans to build a 240-unit apartment complex known as Grand Park Village. The multi-family project will encompass multiple buildings and will be built directly south of Grand Park.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Klutz: All automatic taxpayer refund checks printed and mailed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and sent out to Hoosiers, State Auditor Tera Klutz said Thursday. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
GREENWOOD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Greenwood: Cosmetics maker behind in promised jobs

The Greenwood Common Council may revoke a tax break granted 16 years ago to a skincare company after it apparently failed to meet job creation promises. The Daily Journal reports California-based Arbonne International LLC received tax abatement in 2006 based on the creation of 435 jobs over ten years. According...
GREENWOOD, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Monica Malpass. Study: Many Americans anxious about investing money. A new study finds many Americans feel anxious about investing their money. The survey by OnePoll and Atom Finance found that 71% of Americans surveyed say they...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

INDOT closing State Road 43 ramps on I-65 in October

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some upcoming road closures along Interstate 65. They are planning to close both the north-bound and south-bound ramps that goes onto State Road 43 near Battle Ground. The project plans to add additional travel lanes in both...
BATTLE GROUND, IN

