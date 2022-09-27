ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest

Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine. Now...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Things to Do This Weekend: SHAQTOBERFEST Opens in Long Beach

SHAQTOBERFEST: A new multi-day/night to-do, themed to the thrills of the scariest season, always makes for whimsical and welcome news, but the treat opening at the Queen Mary in Long Beach on Sept. 29 is extra-extraordinary: Shaquille O'Neal is at the Halloween-loving helm of this brand-new happening. Look for trick-or-treating opportunities earlier in the day along with sweeter sights, while more intense frights will materialize at night. It's haunting the area near the said-to-be-haunted ocean-liner on select nights through Oct. 31.
LONG BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy

Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buena Park, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Eater

The Culinary Bromance Lighting Up Orange County’s Restaurant Scene

On a recent August evening, chefs Ross Pangilinan and Nick Weber stood on the third-floor terrace of the soon-to-open Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA), a terra-cotta-paneled building that will soon house more than 4,500 works of art. Wearing construction hats and bright yellow vests, the two looked below at the courtyard leading to Segerstrom Concert Hall where they’ll open Verdant, a mostly plant-based cafe and coffee bar, in October. The 53,000-square-foot museum will feature a performance and education hall adjacent to the restaurant, allowing visitors to gather for programs and art-driven food tastings.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

There's Officially a Bad Bunny Day in LA

Mark your calendars: There's an official Bad Bunny Day in LA. City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday introduced a resolution declaring Saturday as "Bad Bunny Day'' in Los Angeles in honor of the Grammy-winning singer who is playing at SoFi Stadium this weekend. De León's motion -- noting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Dinner Theater#Pirates#Movie Info#Havingfun#Vampirates
foxla.com

Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach

Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.
LONG BEACH, CA
notquitenigella.com

Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!

Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
travelawaits.com

8 Things To Do On A Perfect Day In Laguna Beach

It’s hard to have a bad day in Laguna Beach. Located an hour south of Los Angeles on the California Coast, this scenic seaside town is full of small secluded beaches, excellent restaurants, and galleries featuring every type of artwork imaginable. Despite its small size, Laguna Beach offers a wide range of activities, especially for outdoor lovers. If you only have a day here, you’ll definitely have a good time, but this can be a great destination for a longer trip as well.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Smithonian

Inside the Disneyland of Graveyards

Other than getting a ticket to the Oscars or crashing one of its after-parties, the best way to place yourself within a crowd of Hollywood celebrities is to go to Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Glendale, California. The cemetery’s grounds probably contain more stars per square foot than any zip code in Los Angeles. The problem is that their graves can be hard to find.
GLENDALE, CA
thelog.com

Top Corner: Tuna up the Party in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH— “The Thunderbird 2-Day Overnight Charter with @danawharfrodandreelclub was epic!” said an Aug. 30 Newport Landing Facebook post. “Seventy-six Bluefin Tuna between 35-90lbs, and 10+ over 200lbs. 17 yellowtail, 38 Dorado, 54 Calico Bass & 39 Bonito.”. Newport Landing Sportfishing Photo.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Thrilling Pacific Airshow to Barrel Roll Into Huntington Beach

Some of the earliest motion pictures, including the 1927 Academy Award-winning "Wings," featured fabulous daredevils taking the art and science of flight to new and higher and wowzier realms. And even though a century has passed since those first film directors turned their hand-crank cameras to the skies, we humans...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim approves $4B 'OC Vibe' entertainment district near Honda Center

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The controversial plan to develop Angel Stadium may have fallen through, but their neighbors have big plans. The Anaheim City Council approved a $4 billion development project surrounding the Honda Center. Dubbed ocV!BE, the 100-acre site will feature a concert hall, 35 restaurants, 2 hotels, 1,500 housing...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
MONTEBELLO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy