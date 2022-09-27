Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Jankos wants League’s Champions Queue to become even more exclusive
Although he’s not currently participating in North America’s Champions Queue, G2 Esports jungler Jankos has been streaming and honing his skills in solo queue for the past several weeks. He’s been playing League of Legends on his alt account and keeping note of the happenings going on there in NA.
dotesports.com
There’s always one: Who could be this year’s Worlds dark horse?
Say what you will about best-of-ones and single-elimination tournament formats. Despite their flaws, the chaos potential remains relatively high so long as they are in play. Although it feels like the gap is widening at the top at times, threatening to slay competitive balance with each successive title an LPL team wins, there is absolutely still room for the likes of 2020 Suning to surprise us all and throw our pick ’ems right into the dumpster.
dotesports.com
Upset and Hylissang cleared to compete in Worlds 2022 play-in stage—but only one of them is playing tomorrow
Fnatic’s League of Legends squad got some much-needed good news today ahead of the start of the play-in stage of Worlds 2022. After their bottom lane tested positive for COVID-19 late last week, AD carry Upset will not miss any of his team’s games thanks to him testing negative. Support Hylissang tested negative more recently and will miss one day’s worth of matches, the organization announced today.
dotesports.com
NAVI ownership allegedly changed hands behind closed doors 2 years ago and no one knew
The Ukrainian Esports organization Natus Vincere (NAVI) has changed hands in an allegedly under-the-table negotiation that draws more questions than it answers. The organization’s new owner, Maksym Krippa, has a background definitely worth looking into. NAVI’s Counter-Strike esports team laid the groundwork for the org to eventually propel itself...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How much RP do you lose when the Apex Legends ranked split changes?
The ranked split in Apex Legends every season comes with a soft ranked reset at the same time. Instead of just maintaining your rank forever, you consistently will have targets and goals to try to reach because the game will keep knocking you down every month and a half or so.
dotesports.com
Timing is everything: Why the new League of Legends Summoner’s Cup design is too much too soon
The League of Legends World Championship is less than 24 hours out. Of the 24 teams invited, only one will claim the title of world champion and lift the new Summoner’s Cup. Since 2012, the Summoner’s Cup has served as the symbol of the World Championship, fitting right into League’s epic branding and the game’s original lore. Ten years later, Riot Games has transitioned the trophy’s design into something more modern, pure, and forward-looking.
dotesports.com
Lag on LAN? Tech delays send NAVI vs. Heroic past midnight and s1mple into madness
A round-of-12 playoff match between Natus Vincere and Heroic at ESL Pro League season 16 has gone past midnight in Malta due to rampant tech delays and a stunning amount of lag that is affecting several players, including superstar Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev. The two CS:GO teams, at time...
dotesports.com
When is THE FINALS’ closed alpha?
THE FINALS is a new team-based shooter from Embark Studios that feels very positively about explosive devices and their effects on plaster and concrete. The newly-announced title doesn’t have much information out about it yet, but the info that is available makes it very clear that the game wants you to take down whole buildings while you’re fighting off enemy players. If you want to, of course.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Riot’s head of European esports denies claim that company forced former G2 owner Carlos to sell shares in team
Maximilian Peter Schmidt, Riot Games’ head of esports in Europe, has clarified that former G2 Esports owner Carlos Rodriguez was not forced to give up ownership of G2 Esports by the game developer. Esportmaniacos claimed earlier today that the former owner was forced by Riot to sell his ownership...
dotesports.com
THE FINALS aims to let its players be exactly as destructive as they want to be
The video game world seemingly never runs out of first-person shooters and the various twists that developers introduce to the tried and true formula. So how about a competitive shooter that also lets you destroy the buildings that your enemies are trying to hole themselves up in?. That seems to...
dotesports.com
Ready for Worlds: LCK star locks down ranks 1 and 2 in Korean League solo queue
DWG KIA jungler Canyon has accomplished something pretty remarkable in South Korean League of Legends solo queue ladder just in time for his trip to the 2022 World Championship in North America. While 2022 has been a slight dip from dominance on the competitive stage for DWG KIA, there is...
dotesports.com
Mineral Camo Xbox controller adds new colorway to camo series
Xbox fans can now grab the new Mineral Camo controller to add a colorful and exciting peripheral to their setup that is compatible with multiple devices. The Mineral Camo controller is the fourth addition to the camo series. The latest verison joins the Night Ops Camo, Arctic Camo, and Daystrike Camo colorways with a new color scheme. Fans of mineral blue, bright purple, and aqua can grab the new controller for a dark and pleasing controller with splashes of lighter aqua that stand out among the darker colors.
dotesports.com
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet showcases a new species that looks a lot like Diglett—except it’s not
Looks like the leaks were real after all. One of the Japanese sections of The Pokémon Company’s website, the World Pokémon Ecological Society, released a very unexpected showcase that revealed what looks like the newest Pokémon unveiled to the public so far, albeit with a familiar face.
dotesports.com
Blizzard’s new Defense Matrix strategy aims to root out Overwatch’s longstanding toxicity issues
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is implementing a new strategy it’s calling Defense Matrix to combat all forms of “disruptive behavior” in the game, including toxicity, cheating, and more. The goal behind Defense Matrix is to improve on the framework laid by the original Overwatch by pushing...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Warzone’s ‘final major update’ makes a game-changing adjustment to the cost of loadout drops
Call of Duty: Warzone’s last stand has arrived. The “final major update” for Warzone before the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is here, and it’s changing the game in several key ways for players to really get wild and have some fun before the new titles are released.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s ‘final free content update’ drops tomorrow
The Last Stand midseason update is the “final free content update” for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone—and it’s adding a bunch of new content tomorrow. Rebirth Island fans can look forward to the Resurgence Supreme game mode adding a fun twist to the popular mode. In Resurgence Supreme, ground loot is made up of epic quality or higher items. The gameplay has also been “fine-tuned for competitive gameplay,” introducing adjustments to health points and removal of “extraneous items,” among other changes. Expect the Resurgence Countdown to be increased in the mode, although the values of each action have also been doubled to “reward active play.”
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words with double ‘G’
Wordle is a simple game; its players have to guess a five-letter word in up to six tries. Every midnight a new word is chosen, and players can play until the next day. In addition to this time limitation, players can play however they want. There are many tips and tricks that can help any type of gamer to improve their guesses in Wordle.
Comments / 0