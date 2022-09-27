Say what you will about best-of-ones and single-elimination tournament formats. Despite their flaws, the chaos potential remains relatively high so long as they are in play. Although it feels like the gap is widening at the top at times, threatening to slay competitive balance with each successive title an LPL team wins, there is absolutely still room for the likes of 2020 Suning to surprise us all and throw our pick ’ems right into the dumpster.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO