ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
6abc

New Star Wars series 'Andor' is getting out of this galaxy reviews

One of the year's most anticipated new shows, the Star Wars series, "Andor," is living up to its expectations, according to critics. Mike Ryan from UPROXX said in the first four episodes, it's already "something truly special." The Disney+ show stars Diego Luna reprising his role as the rebel spy...
TV SERIES
6abc

Our America: (IN)VISIBLE | Watch the Full Episode

In celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, ABC Owned Television Stations presents the one-hour news special "Our America: (IN)VISIBLE." Through a series of conversations, the news special examines what Hispanic and Latino visibility looks like in three sectors of society: politics, business and entertainment and how it impacts the community's overall well-being and quality of life.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Hollywood Reporter

Indiana Jones Retro Action Figure Coming From Hasbro

Adventure has a name, and it’s getting its own action figure. And this action figure looks a lot like its old action figure. Hasbro unveiled a throwback Indiana Jones action figure at Hasbro Pulse Con, its annual convention showcasing toys and brands ranging from Star Wars and Marvel to G.I. Joe and Transformers. The company is also whipping up the Indiana Jones brand, which will be back in the cultural spotlight in 2023 with a new film featuring Harrison Ford returning as the archeologist and adventurer.More from The Hollywood ReporterHarrison Ford Teases 'Indiana Jones 5' at Star Wars CelebrationThe Likely Explanation...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy