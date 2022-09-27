Read full article on original website
Hulu's 'Ramy' reveals more drama, mixed in with its signature humor in season 3
LOS ANGELES -- "Ramy" is back on Hulu for season 3 and things have not gotten any easier for Ramy and the Hassan family. "I think something we examine for everybody is an overarching theme of a crisis of faith," Ramy Youssef, the series creator and star told On The Red Carpet.
New Star Wars series 'Andor' is getting out of this galaxy reviews
One of the year's most anticipated new shows, the Star Wars series, "Andor," is living up to its expectations, according to critics. Mike Ryan from UPROXX said in the first four episodes, it's already "something truly special." The Disney+ show stars Diego Luna reprising his role as the rebel spy...
Thora Birch Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Couldn't Be In "Hocus Pocus 2"
The sequel recently hit Disney+ and it brings back some very familiar faces — but not everyone returned.
Our America: (IN)VISIBLE | Watch the Full Episode
In celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, ABC Owned Television Stations presents the one-hour news special "Our America: (IN)VISIBLE." Through a series of conversations, the news special examines what Hispanic and Latino visibility looks like in three sectors of society: politics, business and entertainment and how it impacts the community's overall well-being and quality of life.
Billy Eichner Told Us That Carrie Underwood Isn't The Only High-Profile Person To Have Blocked Him — Meghan McCain Also Has
"I'm sure there are others, but those are two of my favorites."
Indiana Jones Retro Action Figure Coming From Hasbro
Adventure has a name, and it’s getting its own action figure. And this action figure looks a lot like its old action figure. Hasbro unveiled a throwback Indiana Jones action figure at Hasbro Pulse Con, its annual convention showcasing toys and brands ranging from Star Wars and Marvel to G.I. Joe and Transformers. The company is also whipping up the Indiana Jones brand, which will be back in the cultural spotlight in 2023 with a new film featuring Harrison Ford returning as the archeologist and adventurer.More from The Hollywood ReporterHarrison Ford Teases 'Indiana Jones 5' at Star Wars CelebrationThe Likely Explanation...
Rapper Coolio dead at 59; known for 'Gangsta's Paradise,' 'Fantastic Voyage'
LOS ANGELES -- Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said. Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The...
