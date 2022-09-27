ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Man sentenced to prison for assault of officer, burglary

By Larry Statser
 3 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who in the space of two months assaulted and resisted officers at a motel and broke into a liquor store and had a confrontation with the owner is sentenced to prison.

Dillon Hollar pleaded guilty to assault of an officer and will serve eight years, according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking
Testimony reveals former police officer sent nude photos to himself

He also pleaded to burglary, evading arrest, and attempting to take an officer’s weapon for 24-month sentences. All his sentences will be served concurrently. Two other charges of resisting and an evading arrest charge were dismissed earlier.

In October last year, police went to a motel on Maurine on a report of a man trying to steal a car battery.

When he was confronted they say Hollar put something into his waistband. An officer held him at gunpoint until another officer arrived and then they say Hollar took off running and crawled through a small hole in a chain link fence.

He was caught and tackled at a convenience store and as one officer got on top of him, they say he continued resisting, and kicked another officer in the stomach.

About two months after this arrest, police responded to a call for help at a liquor store at Beverly and U.S. 287.

The owner of the store told police he was downstairs in the store when he heard a door being busted in and other things crashing around in the upstairs living portion of the building where his wife and child stay. The owner went to investigate and said he found a man he did not know in the living area.

Details released in capture of two Kiowa County Jail escapees

He went back downstairs to call police and say the man followed him. He said he grabbed a metal pipe to defend himself and the man went back outside and then upstairs again. When police arrived, they say they found and arrested Hollar inside.

They say they found a notebook with Vietnamese writing in his pocket, which is the nationality of the owner and his wife.

