ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Chapel Hill apartments, police say

By Kayla Morton, Rodney Overton, Lillian Donahue, Gilat Melamed, Chloe Rafferty
cbs17
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Man dies, woman seriously hurt from Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in a double shooting in Durham on Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Minnestott Way around 3:30 after a shooting call and did not find any victims. A man and woman arrived at a local hospital with...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors on edge after fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of the 19-year-old who was shot last night on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro. Camren Cole suffered from a gunshot wound, and officers tell FOX8 he died from his injuries. Officers have not yet made any arrests, and it worries neighbors who live in the area. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

2 injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in Durham on Thursday night, police say. On Thursday shortly before 6:45 p.m., police responded to the McDougald Terrace in the 1200 block of East Lawson Street in Durham. Police said bullets came into the apartment from the outside. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Raleigh police identify body found near Crabtree Creek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon near Crabtree Creek. Officers say they are conducting an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Rodney Lewis Clark. On Thursday at approximately 3:47 p.m., police responded to a...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Unc Chapel Hill#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Orange County Ems#Cbs
cbs17

1 person seriously injured after Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said one person was seriously injured in a Raleigh shooting on Wednesday night. Shortly after 9:15 p.m., police responded to the shots fired call in the 1100 block of Parker Street in Raleigh, south of Wade Avenue. Police said one female...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
CLAYTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

1 of 4 Chapel Hill shooting victims identified

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department has identified one of four victims from Tuesday night’s shooting in Chapel Hill. Police said 51-year-old Michael Deshai Lee died at the scene of the shooting. Just after 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday, police said they were called to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WXII 12

High Point man shot Monday, now identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot and killed in High Point, Monday night, has been identified. High Point Police said they found 28-year-old Shyheim Thornton shot multiple times on Emily Loop. He died at the scene. A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, showed...
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy