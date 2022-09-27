1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Chapel Hill apartments, police say

Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Man dead, woman injured in North Durham shooting
Neither victim has been named by the Durham Police Department, which says the matter “remains an active investigation.”
WRAL
Man dies, woman seriously hurt from Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in a double shooting in Durham on Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Minnestott Way around 3:30 after a shooting call and did not find any victims. A man and woman arrived at a local hospital with...
Greensboro neighbors on edge after fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of the 19-year-old who was shot last night on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro. Camren Cole suffered from a gunshot wound, and officers tell FOX8 he died from his injuries. Officers have not yet made any arrests, and it worries neighbors who live in the area. The […]
cbs17
2 injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in Durham on Thursday night, police say. On Thursday shortly before 6:45 p.m., police responded to the McDougald Terrace in the 1200 block of East Lawson Street in Durham. Police said bullets came into the apartment from the outside. Police said...
Raleigh police investigating death after body found on trail near Crabtree Valley Mall
Police have not stated a cause of death.
Security cameras capture Alamance County chase suspect going airborne, crashing into garage
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of the serious injuries he sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities. The vehicle Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath […]
cbs17
Woman charged after man found dead in trunk of car at Durham apartments
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a woman has been charged in a homicide after a man was found dead in the trunk of a car outside of an apartment complex in Durham more than two weeks ago. Officers say 23-year-old Sianne Wright has been arrested and charged...
cbs17
Raleigh police identify body found near Crabtree Creek
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon near Crabtree Creek. Officers say they are conducting an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Rodney Lewis Clark. On Thursday at approximately 3:47 p.m., police responded to a...
cbs17
1 person seriously injured after Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said one person was seriously injured in a Raleigh shooting on Wednesday night. Shortly after 9:15 p.m., police responded to the shots fired call in the 1100 block of Parker Street in Raleigh, south of Wade Avenue. Police said one female...
cbs17
Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
Durham Woman Gets Murder Charge After Body Was Found in Her Trunk
A 23-year-old Durham woman was charged with murder after cops found a man's body in the trunk of her car on September 13.
NC woman dies after crashing into tree; police trying to determine if weather was a factor
Clayton police are continuing their investigation into the accident to determine the cause and if weather may have played a role.
cbs17
65-year-old JoCo man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning during Hurricane Ian, deputies say
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The first reported death in the Triangle related to Hurricane Ian has been confirmed. A man has died from carbon monoxide poisoning at his home in Clayton Saturday morning, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say it happened on Trenburg Place off...
cbs17
1 of 4 Chapel Hill shooting victims identified
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department has identified one of four victims from Tuesday night’s shooting in Chapel Hill. Police said 51-year-old Michael Deshai Lee died at the scene of the shooting. Just after 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday, police said they were called to...
cbs17
1 displaced in Hillsborough house fire during Hurricane Ian, fire officials say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is displaced after a house fire in Hillsborough during Hurricane Ian Friday night, according to the Orange Rural Fire Department. It happened after Ian made landfall in South Carolina around 2 p.m. Friday, impacting North Carolina and triggering power outages from heavy winds.
WXII 12
High Point man shot Monday, now identified
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot and killed in High Point, Monday night, has been identified. High Point Police said they found 28-year-old Shyheim Thornton shot multiple times on Emily Loop. He died at the scene. A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, showed...
Driver charged with DWI after head-on crash in Smithfield that severely injured one
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Authorities said the driver of a pick-up truck crossed the center line on Saturday morning and collided head-on with a BMW on U.S. Route 301 in Smithfield. The crash closed the highway in Smithfield for several hours, according to the Smithfield Police Department. The driver of...
cbs17
Family of missing woman not giving up hope after NC I-85 crash near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor says they aren’t giving up hope in getting answers. On Thursday, they placed a memorial at the crash site in Hillsborough to remember Taylor and her friend, Daniel McNeal. “We picked one out that has Halloween stuff on...
cbs17
Tree hits Carrboro home as 100K+ in Triangle remain without power
CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Strong winds from Hurricane Ian brought down trees across the Triangle on Friday. A tree fell through the roof of a home on King St. in Carrboro late in the afternoon. Burnette Smith said her sister was in the home lying in bed while it happened.
Woman in wheelchair hit, killed by car driven by DWI suspect in North Carolina, police say
Connie Holloway, 59, who was in a wheelchair when she was hit by a vehicle, was found dead off Hurdle Mills Road near Cleveland Lane, the news release said.
