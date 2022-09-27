Read full article on original website
Related
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
Woman who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of molestation reportedly withdraws lawsuit
One of the two people who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child molestation have reportedly withdrawn their lawsuit against the stars, TMZ is reporting. The celebrity comics were accused of hiring two then-children to appear in a past Funny or Die sketch called Through a Pedophile's Eyes. The...
50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy
On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son. Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post. The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”More from VIBE.com50...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Slapped With Wrongful Termination Lawsuit For Allegedly Firing Pregnant Nanny
Diddy is being sued by a former nanny who claims he fired her when she was pregnant. According to TMZ, the nanny — identified only as Jane Doe — has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Bad Boy boss, accusing him of terminating her employment after she informed him she was pregnant.
T.I.’s son speaks out after his recent arrest
T.I.’s son, King Harris, has been in the news a few times this year, but it hasn’t always been for the right reasons. In May 2022, Harris got into a verbal argument with Waffle House employees, which was caught on video. King Harris, who raps under the stage...
Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed
Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish’s accuser speaks out (video)
Veteran comedian Aries Spears and his accuser have spoken out on opposite sides of the alleged pedophilia case that has riveted the nation. In her letter to the Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón that was obtained by NBC News and the Los Angeles Times, Jane Doe said her mother filed a police report on Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears’ alleged crimes in Las Vegas in January 2020. She further states that Las Vegas authorities forwarded the matter to the LAPD, which “has done nothing with this complaint.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gary’s Tea: We Found Out More Information On Ime Udoka’s Side Chick! Nia Long Allegedly Knew Her!
More details come forward about the Nia Long and Ime Udoka scandal. Gary has all the details on this story!
NBA・
BET
Niecy Nash And Her Daughter Dia Nash Discuss Love, Relationships, And Dating At Any Age!
In the new content series, , men, and women get candid and discuss their authentic dating stories. Developed by the women-first dating and social networking app, Bumble launched with an all-women production company, The Aunties. Since appearing on August 10th, the guests have been Lori Harvey and even singing sensation,...
Snoop Dogg and Wife Shante Broadus Dedicate Silk Scarf Line to Daughter’s Lupus Journey
Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, have turned a family staple into a new empowering business venture for everyone: a luxury line of silk scarves designed with an inspiring story in mind. The story behind Broadus Collection By Shante & Snoop began in 2005. The couple’s then six-year-old daughter,...
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Men Rip Ime Udoka For Cheating On Nia Long; Nia Long Responds
Cheating on Nia Long is crazy.
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Comments / 0