Vibe

50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy

On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son. Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post. The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”More from VIBE.com50...
rolling out

T.I.’s son speaks out after his recent arrest

T.I.’s son, King Harris, has been in the news a few times this year, but it hasn’t always been for the right reasons. In May 2022, Harris got into a verbal argument with Waffle House employees, which was caught on video. King Harris, who raps under the stage...
RadarOnline

Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed

Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
rolling out

Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish’s accuser speaks out (video)

Veteran comedian Aries Spears and his accuser have spoken out on opposite sides of the alleged pedophilia case that has riveted the nation. In her letter to the Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón that was obtained by NBC News and the Los Angeles Times, Jane Doe said her mother filed a police report on Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears’ alleged crimes in Las Vegas in January 2020. She further states that Las Vegas authorities forwarded the matter to the LAPD, which “has done nothing with this complaint.”
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
