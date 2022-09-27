Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department became official today
Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 officially became the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department today. The two districts have been responding to calls as one entity for the past year and that became permanent after an August vote in the two counties merged the districts. The...
ncwlife.com
Snohomish County proposes over 75% of general fund for public safety
(The Center Square) – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers’ proposed budget for 2023 would see more than 75% of the $315.9 million in general funds go towards law and justice agencies. The Washington county’s Department of Law Enforcement would be given $169.7 million from the general fund to...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 30th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his part in an alleged fentanyl ring operating in the Wenatchee Valley. An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth and U.S. Highway 2 was reopened last night with reduced speed limits in some areas and Bolt Creek Fire managers warning there are still active fire areas.
ncwlife.com
Gas prices once again above $5 a gallon in Chelan, Douglas counties
Gas prices are once again averaging more than $5 a gallon in Chelan and Douglas counties after weeks of price declines this summer. AAA said the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was at $5.11 a gallon in Chelan County and just over $5 a gallon in Douglas County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Saddle Rock grand reopening scheduled for Oct. 27
The project to remove old mining contamination near Saddle Rock that has kept the popular Wenatchee Foothills trail closed since July 18 is expected to be completed in time for a grand reopening Oct. 27. Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Dave Erickson said the work will also mean...
ncwlife.com
Eastmont celebrates homecoming on busy football Friday
Break out your tiaras and polish up the convertible, its homecoming time! Eastmont hosts Sunnyside tonight at Wildcat Stadium during homecoming. We’ll have LIVE coverage with Eric Granstrom and Paul Collard beginning with our pregame show tonight at 6:30. Coach Michael Don says his club has been able to...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee sweeps Moses Lake volleyball
In prep volleyball last night, Eastmont gave West Valley a run for its money, falling in the end 25-18, 13, 27-25, and 25-21. Wenatchee swept three games from Moses Lake. And Ephrata remained unbeaten with a 25-14, 15, 16 decision over Grandview. There were a couple close matches in the...
ncwlife.com
Everett man accused of setting fire outside Leavenworth
An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth. Washington State Patrol troopers and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Colin Rae Anderson, 29, about 8:30 p.m. The roadside fire was quickly suppressed, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
Sunnyside air attack downs Eastmont 35-20
Sunnyside quarterback Brent McDonald threw for four touchdown passes and spoiled Eastmont's homecoming Friday night 35-20. The Grizzlies scored first in the back-and-forth game on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Brent Maldonado to Jace Sanchez. Eastmont countered with an 11-yard Colby King TD run. The Wildcats extended the lead to 13-8 on a 27-yard King run. Maldonado hit Noah McNair on a 14-yard strike to take a 14-13 lead. Eastmont regained the lead on Austin Ruffins' 69-yard run. Maldonado hit McNair on a 45-yard TD pass to lead at half 21-20. Maldonado added another 12-yard TD pass to McNair in the 2nd half and Dominque Booth capped the scoring on a 12-yard run to make it 35-20.
ncwlife.com
Highway 2 reopening comes with reduced speeds and warnings
U.S. Highway 2 was reopened Thursday night with reduced speed limits in some areas and Bolt Creek Fire managers warning there are still active fire areas. After being closed for two weeks the highway was reopened last Saturday only to be closed again Monday as the fire burned near the roadway creating falling trees and debris.
ncwlife.com
Two charged in deadly Cashmere shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors formally brought charges yesterday in the Friday night shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead in a Cashmere parking lot. Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo was fatally shot in downtown Cashmere after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat. Jesus Manuel Torres-Lucatero, 24, is now charged with second-degree murder for allegedly firing the shots.
ncwlife.com
Judge adjusts bail for suspect in fatal crash after downtown drive-by
A judge said a 17-year-old accused of killing two women in a car crash following a Sept. 16 drive-by shooting in Yakima is a threat to the public, even with a broken leg. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld rejected the man’s attorney’s request to set bail at $80,000 and place the suspect on electronic home monitoring as he recuperates at home from injuries he sustained in the crash.
Comments / 0