OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free event for new hunters on October 17
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to get familiar with different gun types and their functions at a free event at MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville. This event will be held on Oct. 17 from 5:30-9 p.m. This event is a basic course for new and novice...
KBUR
Keokuk teen cited following single vehicle crash
Henry County, IA- A Keokuk teen was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, On Sunday, September 25th, at about 5:13 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a rollover on US Highway 218 near mile marker 48.
939theeagle.com
U.S. Army Sgt. Hugh Dunn highway signs to be unveiled Thursday evening in Macon County
Highway signs will be unveiled Thursday evening in northern Missouri’s Macon to honor a decorated World War II veteran who’s also been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the Missouri Coaches Hall of Fame. The late Hugh Dunn died in 2020 at the age of...
kjfmradio.com
NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Red Cross leaves Quincy to help Floridians
The Red Cross is mobilizing to help those effected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. On Wednesday, the category 4 hurricane slammed into Florida, causing immense damage. On Thursday, the Red Cross deployed one of its emergency response vehicles to Orlando to provide medical care and supplies to victims. "We will...
kjfmradio.com
FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
khqa.com
NECAC seeking homeowners for Self-Help Housing Program
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — NECAC is seeking participants for the Self-Help Housing Program. This program helps homeowners who meet the income guidelines to fix up their homes, in which NECAC provides building materials free of charge through grant money. The only thing homeowners are responsible for is the labor.
khqa.com
CDC no longer recommends universal masking in healthcare facilities
(KHQA) — The CDC revised its COVID-19 guidance and no longer recommends universal masking in the health care setting. The CDC issued the updates late last week and they apply to a broad range of health care settings, including hospitals, doctor's offices, long-term care facilities and home health agencies.
abc17news.com
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
939theeagle.com
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
939theeagle.com
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
krcgtv.com
Higbee man arrested after firing empty gun at nephew
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Higbee man was taken to the Randolph County Jail after an early-morning dispute Friday resulted in the suspect drawing a gun on his nephew and pulling the trigger, according to court documents. James Nathan Gibson, 43, was charged with First-Degree Domestic Assault and Armed Criminal...
khqa.com
Bella Ease unveils newly upgraded facility
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Bella Ease unveiled its new and improved facilities this afternoon at their open house. After months of hard work, community members were finally able to see the new location at 707 Broadway Street in Quincy. Bella Ease provides a variety of services focusing on educating...
khqa.com
ADM, Blessing Health closings in Keokuk expected to impact economy
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — The city of Keokuk learned within a month's timespan this summer that ADM Milling and Blessing Health would both be closing in their town. City administrator Cole O'Donnell says the effects of the closures will not be immediate because both ADM and Blessing providing some severance for their employees.
northwestmoinfo.com
MO to Hold Unclaimed Property Auction Next Week
(MISSOURINET) – Coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Those are the types of items you can find on Missouri’s unclaimed property auction next week in Columbia. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says a one-thousand-dollar bill with President Grover Cleveland and a 500-dollar-bill with President William McKinley will be auctioned off…
