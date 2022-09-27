ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbina, MO

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
KBUR

Keokuk teen cited following single vehicle crash

Henry County, IA- A Keokuk teen was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, On Sunday, September 25th, at about 5:13 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a rollover on US Highway 218 near mile marker 48.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kjfmradio.com

NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Red Cross leaves Quincy to help Floridians

The Red Cross is mobilizing to help those effected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. On Wednesday, the category 4 hurricane slammed into Florida, causing immense damage. On Thursday, the Red Cross deployed one of its emergency response vehicles to Orlando to provide medical care and supplies to victims. "We will...
FLORIDA STATE
kjfmradio.com

FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

NECAC seeking homeowners for Self-Help Housing Program

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — NECAC is seeking participants for the Self-Help Housing Program. This program helps homeowners who meet the income guidelines to fix up their homes, in which NECAC provides building materials free of charge through grant money. The only thing homeowners are responsible for is the labor.
BOWLING GREEN, MO
khqa.com

CDC no longer recommends universal masking in healthcare facilities

(KHQA) — The CDC revised its COVID-19 guidance and no longer recommends universal masking in the health care setting. The CDC issued the updates late last week and they apply to a broad range of health care settings, including hospitals, doctor's offices, long-term care facilities and home health agencies.
LOUISIANA, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office

A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Higbee man arrested after firing empty gun at nephew

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Higbee man was taken to the Randolph County Jail after an early-morning dispute Friday resulted in the suspect drawing a gun on his nephew and pulling the trigger, according to court documents. James Nathan Gibson, 43, was charged with First-Degree Domestic Assault and Armed Criminal...
HIGBEE, MO
khqa.com

Bella Ease unveils newly upgraded facility

QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Bella Ease unveiled its new and improved facilities this afternoon at their open house. After months of hard work, community members were finally able to see the new location at 707 Broadway Street in Quincy. Bella Ease provides a variety of services focusing on educating...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

ADM, Blessing Health closings in Keokuk expected to impact economy

KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — The city of Keokuk learned within a month's timespan this summer that ADM Milling and Blessing Health would both be closing in their town. City administrator Cole O'Donnell says the effects of the closures will not be immediate because both ADM and Blessing providing some severance for their employees.
KEOKUK, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

MO to Hold Unclaimed Property Auction Next Week

(MISSOURINET) – Coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Those are the types of items you can find on Missouri’s unclaimed property auction next week in Columbia. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says a one-thousand-dollar bill with President Grover Cleveland and a 500-dollar-bill with President William McKinley will be auctioned off…
MISSOURI STATE

