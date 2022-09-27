Catholic Charities of Central Louisiana is in contact with other LA Catholic Charities agencies to mobilize support for Floridians affected by Ian. Catholic Charities of Central Louisiana will be collecting supplies to send to residents affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. We are finalizing plans to send a few trucks and trailers with supplies to key locations. The Emergency Management Specialist that works for the USCCB in Florida has sent a list of items to collect.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO