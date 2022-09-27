Read full article on original website
Catholic Charities of Central LA responds to Hurricane Ian
Catholic Charities of Central Louisiana is in contact with other LA Catholic Charities agencies to mobilize support for Floridians affected by Ian. Catholic Charities of Central Louisiana will be collecting supplies to send to residents affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. We are finalizing plans to send a few trucks and trailers with supplies to key locations. The Emergency Management Specialist that works for the USCCB in Florida has sent a list of items to collect.
MacKenzie Scott donates $14 million to The Rapides Foundation
Alexandria, LA (September 29, 2022) – The Rapides Foundation has received a one-time, unrestricted gift in the amount of $14 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Foundation President and CEO Joe Rosier said the gift will allow The Rapides Foundation to deepen its mission to improve the health status of Central Louisiana.
Louisiana School invites Alexandria-area students and families to informational meeting Tues., Oct. 4
(Natchitoches, LA) – The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) is hosting an informational meeting for interested high-achieving, academically motivated high school students and their families in the Alexandria area. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Alexandria Downtown (701 4th St., Alexandria). Students and parents are encouraged to register by emailing admissions@lsmsa.edu.
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Gains Control of Ancestral Lands
The Tunica-Biloxi tribe of Louisiana and the city of Marksville signed an agreement transferring ownership of the Marksville Historic State Park back to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. Chairman and CEO of Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Marshall Pierite says, “It is truly a delight, a joy to Tunica-Biloxi Tribe as well to...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Natchitoches Parish Fair & Rodeo
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Parish Fair & Rodeo is a long standing Natchitoches tradition. The carnival runs from Sept. 28 - Oct. 1 with many rides, games, and activities for the entire family. Gate admission is $5 with $25 ride armbands each night, located at Natchitoches Parish Fairgrounds. For...
Residents remember black families killed in 1868 Opelousas massacre
Vigil held in St. Landry Parish Wednesday in remembrance of an Opelousas Massacre
Fire at famous roux and barbecue sauce warehouse leaves impact on community
Last night in Ville Platte, the building where the famous Kary's Roux and Pig Stand Barbecue Sauce is made suffered a fire.
Solomon Northup Statue Commission announced in Marksville today
Allen Holmes, Pastor and Civil Rights Activist says, On January 4th of 1853, Northup received justice, it was done right here in Avoyelles Parish. For over a hundred years after this date that young people will pass and see this statue of a man who through justice, was brought justice.
Dinosaurs Take Over the Alexandria Mall Parking Lot
Dinosaurs have taken over the Alexandria Mall parking lot. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey shows us what it’s all about. Jurassic Empire is at the Alexandria Mall. It’s a drive through event with life size dinosaurs that move and breathe as you drive through. Joey Flohr on...
Convicted murderer serving life receives recommendation for sentence commutation by Board of Pardons
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - On Sept. 19, almost two years after submitting an application for a clemency hearing before the Board of Pardons, John Sheehan, 57, received news that could change the rest of his life. Sheehan is currently housed at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. In a unanimous vote,...
Law enforcement warns students of school threat consequences
Following an increase in school threats all over Acadiana, law enforcement shows students that these actions have consequences.
“Every day I cry”: Family of missing Marksville man speaks out wanting closure
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish mother is trying to hold on to hope after her son, 36-year-old Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon, was reported missing in Marksville over six months ago and has yet to be found. Mary Helen Dupas, Simon’s mother, said March 13 was...
Iberia Sheriff warning parents, teens about trend of oversharing on social media after teen party ends in gunfire
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is urging parents to speak with their teen social media users about revealing too much information online.
Prosecutors allege Timothy Teasley killed store clerk for reporting girlfriend for shoplifting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish prosecutors believe a Feb. 14, 2017, deadly shooting, in which a convenience store clerk was killed and another clerk was shot at, stemmed from an incident two weeks before when Timothy Teasley’s girlfriend was reported for shoplifting. The shooting happened at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery on Third Street around 10 p.m. Thair Zidan, 27, of Alexandria, died at the store.
Timothy Teasley found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish Jury has found Timothy Teasley, 30, of Alexandria, guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Teasley was charged with the Feb. 14, 2017, deadly shooting of Thair Zidan, 27, a clerk at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery on Third Street in Alexandria. The attempted second-degree murder charge was for a co-worker of Zidan’s who Teasley shot at, but missed. Prosecutors said Teasley shot Zidan because two weeks prior Zidan reported Teasley’s girlfriend for shoplifting.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Being found in Possession of a Suspicious Package Containing Over 2 Pounds of Heroin
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Being found in Possession of a Suspicious Package Containing Over 2 Pounds of Heroin. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that John Monroe Cameron, 45, of Jena, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph for possession of heroin. Cameron was sentenced to 46 months (3 years, 10 months) in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release.
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The person has been identified. The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle shown in the photos above. The person is wanted for questioning in reference to multiple thefts that happened at a local business. If...
Authorities investigating burglary at Pineville storage business
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at A Plus Storage on La. 107 in Pineville on Sept. 7. Details provided by Crime Stoppers of Cenla reveal that a storage unit was broken into and a propane bottle, two propane fish cookers and some dishes, totaling $500 in value, were taken.
Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in reference to a burglary that happened on September 21 on England Drive. Patrick Neil Sanders, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with simple burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and criminal conspiracy. Richard Aaron Paul, Jr., 22, of...
Eunice man arrested in connection with fatal overdose
A 17-year-old died of an overdose, and the man accused of giving him the drugs has been arrested on a murder charge.
