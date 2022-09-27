Read full article on original website
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least 21 people have been confirmed dead so far in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to reports. Among them, officials attributed two deaths to Ian in Sarasota County. In Charlotte County, NBC affiliate WBBH reported at least six storm-related deaths, as confirmed by Charlotte County officials. And over Volusia County, a 72-year-old man died after going outside during the storm to drain his pool, WESH reported.
Hurricane Ian struck a large swath of Florida on Wednesday. Evacuations were ordered ahead of the tropical system, but some travelers got stuck trying to leave; other residents decided to try to ride out the storm. Here are some of the stories and scenes from Florida and beyond, as slow-moving...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of...
How will Hurricane Ian affect flights from Elmira to Florida?. How will Hurricane Ian affect flights from Elmira …. Regional Lawmakers call for Gov. Hochul to provide …. Spencer-Van Etten High School senior dies in car …. Free hazardous waste collection in Chemung County …. Steuben County Sheriff warns of...
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — From the mum flower arrangements to the football game, from the spirit of the fans to the pageantry of the court, homecoming is a Texas tradition that’s as old as time. Burkburnett High School, located near the state’s northern border with Oklahoma, celebrated their...
Waking up to a cloudy and wet Saturday. A chance of showers moves in later this morning as the remnants of Hurricane Ian break apart from the south. The Northern Tier and the rest of Pennsylvania receive the most rainfall while the Southern Tier remains mostly dry. No wash outs are expected. Highs in the upper 50’s. Overnight, staying cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Lows in the mid 40’s.
