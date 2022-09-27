ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutman, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Ashley Furniture closing Statesville plant, adding jobs in Advance

Ashley Furniture says it will close its Statesville distribution center, affecting 111 employees, in November. The company plans to increase the workforce at its massive manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment facility in Advance. Ashley disclosed its plans for the 607 Meachem Road center in a WARN Act notice Thursday to the...
STATESVILLE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

OPINION: Beep in Boone no longer affordable for students

If you are a student at App State, you’ve most likely heard of Beep. With over 30,000 members, the Boone Student Beeper Facebook is a fairly simple way to get a ride around the Boone area. All users have to do is scroll through the posts in the group, select which driver they want and then text or call with their information. Most Beep drivers accept Venmo, Cash App and cash.
BOONE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius, Huntersville getting transformational breweries

One brewery expansion that has been in the works for five years appears to still be a ways away. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery planned for Cornelius will be the centerpiece of a conjoined two-part development in the northeast corner of town, but construction has yet to commence. OMB, the county’s first brewery with its ever-bustling south Charlotte location, purchased the former MacLean-Curtis Screw property in 2017.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Second oversized transport for Duke Turbine site will go through east Lincoln

There will be a second heavy-haul transport through eastern Lincoln County next week. Lincoln County Emergency Management has been notified that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. It will travel from the Timken Company plant on N.C. 27 East to the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road near Lowesville.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
multihousingnews.com

TriBridge Residential Pays $45M for North Carolina Community

Loray Mill Lofts is an adaptive reuse of a historic Gastonia property dating back to 1902. TriBridge Residential has acquired Loray Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily community in Gastonia, N.C. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the $44.8 million transaction, representing the seller, Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. The property was...
GASTONIA, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Burger place, local coffee shop add to downtown offerings

MOORESVILLE – Several new ventures are now active on Main Street. In recent weeks, two new businesses – Bae’s Burgers and Summit Coffee – opened in the town’s downtown corridor and Christ Community Church breathed new life into long-vacant anchor space at an older shopping center.
MOORESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List

A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
CHARLOTTE, NC
macaronikid.com

Legacy Farms Grand Opening

With fall finally here, what better plan than to take in a local corn maze or pick out the perfect pumpkin for carving? Look no further than Legacy Farms in Mocksville, NC. At Legacy Farms, they are celebrating their open day on Saturday, October 8th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a variety of attractions . For the Hernandez family, this has been a dream in the making. Angela stated, "We are a family-owned and operated business wanting to share our passion for outdoor fun with others." We are passionate about making lasting memories and wanted to create a place that helps others do the same. "
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville lands in inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families ranking

On Wednesday, Fortune Well launched the inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families ranking, highlighting areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support, and financial well-being. Statesville was ranked 24th but wasn't the only North Carolina town to...
STATESVILLE, NC
#Driving#Ev#Energyunited#Cooperatives
WBTV

NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
OHIO STATE
power98fm.com

New Plans For The Epicenter Revealed

The Epicenter has been closed for a while and we now know what the new plans are for the Epicenter. The Epicenter will have a new name and it will be called The Queen City Quarter. The original loan was defaulted for an estimated $85 million dollars. According to WBTV, mostly everything will be renovated. There will be maintenance completed by the end of the year. This includes work to the patio and roof area, courtyard, and the parking garage as well. I think this could be really good thing for the city of Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend

If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian

CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

