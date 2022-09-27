Read full article on original website
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Ashley Furniture closing Statesville plant, adding jobs in Advance
Ashley Furniture says it will close its Statesville distribution center, affecting 111 employees, in November. The company plans to increase the workforce at its massive manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment facility in Advance. Ashley disclosed its plans for the 607 Meachem Road center in a WARN Act notice Thursday to the...
theappalachianonline.com
OPINION: Beep in Boone no longer affordable for students
If you are a student at App State, you’ve most likely heard of Beep. With over 30,000 members, the Boone Student Beeper Facebook is a fairly simple way to get a ride around the Boone area. All users have to do is scroll through the posts in the group, select which driver they want and then text or call with their information. Most Beep drivers accept Venmo, Cash App and cash.
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius, Huntersville getting transformational breweries
One brewery expansion that has been in the works for five years appears to still be a ways away. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery planned for Cornelius will be the centerpiece of a conjoined two-part development in the northeast corner of town, but construction has yet to commence. OMB, the county’s first brewery with its ever-bustling south Charlotte location, purchased the former MacLean-Curtis Screw property in 2017.
lakenormanpublications.com
Second oversized transport for Duke Turbine site will go through east Lincoln
There will be a second heavy-haul transport through eastern Lincoln County next week. Lincoln County Emergency Management has been notified that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. It will travel from the Timken Company plant on N.C. 27 East to the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road near Lowesville.
Statesville Record & Landmark
'A chance to grow': Mooresville welcomes more space, clearing of air with new facility
Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani stepped to the microphone, looked out to the crowd, over to other members of the Mooresville Police Department, and then back at new police headquarters. “How cool is this?” he excitedly asked the crowd. Tuesday marked the official opening of the Mooresville Police Department’s new...
Statesville Record & Landmark
'It makes a big difference': Doosan Bobcat employees support community projects through volunteer efforts
Yokefellow Ministries got a helping hand from Doosan Bobcat employees as a group of volunteers was part of several projects in Iredell County and many across the country for Doosan Days of Community Service events. According to the company, more than 425 took part nationally. “The group from Doosan Bobcat...
multihousingnews.com
TriBridge Residential Pays $45M for North Carolina Community
Loray Mill Lofts is an adaptive reuse of a historic Gastonia property dating back to 1902. TriBridge Residential has acquired Loray Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily community in Gastonia, N.C. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the $44.8 million transaction, representing the seller, Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. The property was...
lakenormanpublications.com
Burger place, local coffee shop add to downtown offerings
MOORESVILLE – Several new ventures are now active on Main Street. In recent weeks, two new businesses – Bae’s Burgers and Summit Coffee – opened in the town’s downtown corridor and Christ Community Church breathed new life into long-vacant anchor space at an older shopping center.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List
A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
macaronikid.com
Legacy Farms Grand Opening
With fall finally here, what better plan than to take in a local corn maze or pick out the perfect pumpkin for carving? Look no further than Legacy Farms in Mocksville, NC. At Legacy Farms, they are celebrating their open day on Saturday, October 8th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a variety of attractions . For the Hernandez family, this has been a dream in the making. Angela stated, "We are a family-owned and operated business wanting to share our passion for outdoor fun with others." We are passionate about making lasting memories and wanted to create a place that helps others do the same. "
WBTV
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville lands in inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families ranking
On Wednesday, Fortune Well launched the inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families ranking, highlighting areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support, and financial well-being. Statesville was ranked 24th but wasn't the only North Carolina town to...
Duke Energy proposal would cut reimbursements for generating solar power
CHARLOTTE — More people in North Carolina are using solar panels to power their homes, but a new proposal from Duke Energy would have an effect on customers who generate more power than they use. The state actually ranks in the top four with the most solar panels in...
WBTV
NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
power98fm.com
New Plans For The Epicenter Revealed
The Epicenter has been closed for a while and we now know what the new plans are for the Epicenter. The Epicenter will have a new name and it will be called The Queen City Quarter. The original loan was defaulted for an estimated $85 million dollars. According to WBTV, mostly everything will be renovated. There will be maintenance completed by the end of the year. This includes work to the patio and roof area, courtyard, and the parking garage as well. I think this could be really good thing for the city of Charlotte.
whqr.org
Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...
power98fm.com
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend
If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Grand Opening of Where Ya Bin in Concord Sep 30 — shop for overstock items at a fixed price
Cabarrus County bargain hunters, get ready! Where Ya Bin opens on Friday, September 30th, 2022, at 30 Branchview Drive, Concord, NC. Where Ya Bin sells overstock goods and customer returns from retailers, puts them in rolling bins, and prices them all the same. You can get items for 30% to 90% off, depending on the day and your luck.
WBTV
Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian
CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
