wnky.com
WKU celebrates Parents and Family weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-You might notice a bunch of parents on the campus of Western Kentucky University this weekend…because it’s parent and family weekend!. Every year, the university invites their student’s family to spend the weekend on the Hill. They keep the weekend jam packed for the visitors,...
wnky.com
“Sleep out for the homeless” at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Western’s campus collegiate organization Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. held their annual sleep out for the homeless event. “Sleep out for the homeless” is a national initiative by the fraternity to raise awareness for those who struggle with day to day life on the street. Students who participated in the event camped out on south lawn from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
wnky.com
Bosnian sisters’ celebrate business grand opening exactly 20 years from immigrating to America
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, two Bosnian sisters celebrate their salon’s grand opening exactly 20 years from the day their family immigrated to America. This summer News 40 brought you the Nuhanovich sisters’ touching story: the sisters sharing how they wanted to use their entrepreneurial spirits to further Bowling Green’s thriving Bosnian lead business.
wnky.com
BGPD announces loss of Chaplain Bill Wade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department announced the death of Chaplain Bill Wade today. BGPD says Wade served both the City of Bowling Green and the police department for the past three years. Wade assisted many department and community members with coping during the tornado response....
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – East Barren Fire Fish Fry
On today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sit down with Gala Huddleston of the East Barren Fire Department to get the details on how you can join in on the fun at the fish fry put on by the East Barren Fire Department. For...
wnky.com
On-site hires at SHRM’s Greenwood Mall Job Fair Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southern Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, or SHRM, is setting up to host its second annual job fair inside Greenwood Mall. Thursday from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m, swing by to talk with 24 industries hiring Manufacturing, retail, food service, healthcare positions and more. SHRM says this is the perfect opportunity to find a job opportunity with no degree required.
wnky.com
WKU gets national attention from Military Times Magazine
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This week, Western Kentucky University received national recognition for the 10th year in a row from Military Times magazine. This comes from surveys the magazine conducts ever year at institutions that review various things such as, the number of military students, retention rates, and programs to see how the schools benefits military students that are both currently enlisted, retired, or family members of service members. At Western’s Military Student Services, Director Kent Johnson told News 40 most of his work involves helping military students with tuition, but the office also connects students with programs and resources across campus and the community to help them along their journey through higher education.
wnky.com
WKU Athletics Announces Topper Tipoff Date
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A new basketball event, Topper Tipoff, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at E.A. Diddle Arena, WKU Athletics announced today. This will mark the first opportunity for fans to see the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball teams in person, and the evening will conclude with autograph sessions with both teams.
wnky.com
WWII Operation: Anvil, The Battle for Southern France reenactment Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Saturday morning, Honoring Our Heroes Inc. will present its second annual Operation: Anvil, The Battle for Southern France. Around 150 reenactors are driving into Phil Moore Park from eight states are setting up camp Thursday and Friday night before the battle begins. Between the battles,...
wnky.com
Edmonson Fiscal Court approves $130K ARPA funds to update dispatch technology
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – Recently, Edmonson County Fiscal Court unanimously voted to allocate $130,000 of ARPA funding toward a new county dispatch system. Edmonson County dispatchers receive both 911 and non-emergency calls for multiple organizations. They estimate answering between 30 to 70 calls in one day. With their current outdated...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
wnky.com
Over 14 dogs rescued from camper, humane society at FULL capacity
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-“Just by the conditions outside and around the camper, we knew that it was not going to be good,” said Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society Adoption Manager Leah Lawrence. Over 14 dogs were rescued from a run down camper where they were living partially with...
wnky.com
Locals worry about family, friends and travel in Florida amidst Hurricane Ian
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Local residents in Bowling Green are rethinking travel plans to Florida, and are worried about loved ones getting the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Jennifer Cary and her family were planning to go to Sarasota on Friday for her high school senior daughter’s last fall break. Their original...
wnky.com
UPDATE: U.S. 31-W Bypass project adds closure dates
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green Municipal Utilities project continues to cause a temporary closure of a part of U.S. 31-W Bypass. The project currently closes U.S. 31-W Bypass from U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue to East 10th St. and will last until Friday afternoon. The closure will be removed for the weekend and put back in place from Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 a.m. to Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.
wnky.com
Russellville PD investigating shooting; 1 injured
RUSSELVILLE, Ky. – Police are conducting an investigation after one man was shot in Russellville. Around midnight, the Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cornelius Street. Authorities stated during an investigation, they found several rounds were shot into the back of a residence. While inside the residence,...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested on DUI charge
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man in Bowling Green was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Yesterday, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to EZ Liquor for an intoxicated driver. Officials stated they received a report of a man in a hospital gown driving a black Cadillac CTS who drove through the drive through, almost hit the building and attempted to make a purchase.
wnky.com
Police in search of 2 men after theft of credit cards
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with a theft. The WCSO says they need the public’s help in identifying the two individuals above, who they say stole credit cards from a car parked at Phil Moore Park on Friday, Sept. 16.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Russellville police arrest man in connection with shooting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Russellville police have released further information on a shooting investigation. Around midnight, the Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cornelius Street. Authorities stated during an investigation, they found several rounds were shot into the back of a residence. While inside the residence, Ronald...
