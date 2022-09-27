Read full article on original website
Related
wxhc.com
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
House of the Week: Hamilton’s Ashling Acres was made to be comfortable for owners and guests
HAMILTON, N.Y. – When Gwenn Werner and her husband Evan first visited the 25-acre property at 2688 Johnnycake Hill Road near Hamilton, they immediately saw its potential. “I loved the property,” she said. “I knew we needed to do something.”
Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show
A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newyorkupstate.com
John Mellencamp tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts
John Mellencamp is coming to Upstate New York next year for “Live and In Person” concerts. Mellencamp announced his 2023 tour dates Thursday, including a Wednesday, June 14, 2023, performance at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. No opening act has been named for the show, which begins at 8 p.m.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse restaurant owner invents special rotary grill to overcome staff shortages
It’s something you can only find in the Eastwood neighborhood of Syracuse. At Sinbad Restaurant, the Middle Eastern eatery’s owner has invented a one-of-a-kind rotary grill. Assad Almajid, a Syrian refugee who became a U.S. citizen, invented the piece of machinery, in part, to respond to staffing shortages...
informnny.com
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
365traveler.com
14 BEST THINGS TO DO IN UTICA NY YOU CAN’T MISS
When one hears Upstate New York, one imagines either remote locations or cities like Utica. New York State is full of gorgeous places outside of NYC (something people forget, I know) with this cozy city among them. Utica can be found at the base of the Adirondack Mountains with its population of about 65,000 people. While it’s far from the most populated spot in the state, there are certainly plenty of things to keep visitors happy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cicero native describes ghostly island as he evacuates Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Cicero native Chris Altier finished hunkering down his Treasure Island home Wednesday morning before joining his family in Spring Hill, Florida to wait out Hurricane Ian. “I left about 5:30 this morning, I’ll say it was a little surreal, it was very, very quiet.” Chris Altier, Cicero native evacuating Hurricane Ian The […]
Downtown Utica Traffic Might Be A Headache Saturday
Traffic was stacked up much of Friday afternoon in Utica causing delays for motorists traveling on Oriskany Boulevard and parts of the downtown area. The traffic pinch was primarily caused by a lane closure westbound on Oriskany Street and an influx of daytime activity at the Adirondack Bank Center for this weekend's LAXNAI Lacrosse North American Invitational Tournament that runs through the weekend.
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
wwnytv.com
Sandy Creek sees flooding as they were hit with lake effect rain
SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Over the past 24 hours, Sandy Creek has been hammered by lake effect rain. Data shows 4 inches of rain fell, leaving residents with rushing water and soaked sidewalks. “It’s a lot of water. All over. You can even take a boat out in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lost Hikers Rescued After Getting Hopelessly Stuck In Rome Swamp
When in doubt, it can sometimes take multiple crews to get you out. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was recently called out to help two hikers lost in the Rome Sand Plains Unique Area. Though they had coordinates for the distressed hikers, they couldn't rescue them alone. To get better...
flackbroadcasting.com
Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission
BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
WKTV
Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Pair of Lewis County men allegedly stole alcoholic beverages from local convenience store, police say
LOWVILLE- A pair of Lewis County men are accused of stealing merchandise from a local convenience store, authorities say. Jason Lynch, 26, and Brandon Tackett, 26, both of Lowville, NY were arrested Wednesday by Lowville Village Police. Officers say the pair are accused of one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny.
WKTV
Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire
HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
Disgruntled employee drives van through CNY nail salon, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — A disgruntled employee drove a van through an Oneida County nail salon Tuesday night, police said. When New Hartford police officers arrived at the salon at about 10:20 p.m., Wenzhu Hong’s Toyota Sienna had crashed through the entrance and was driving inside, wrecking desks, chairs and equipment, Sgt. Matthew Sica said.
Comments / 0