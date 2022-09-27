ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Register Citizen

Manchester man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl after found flushing drugs down toilet

NEW HAVEN — A Manchester man was sentenced to 6½ years in prison Friday for trafficking hundreds of grams of fentanyl, according to federal prosecutors and court documents. David Cintron, 26, and others were federally charged in April 2020 with trafficking fentanyl. When investigators went to arrest Cintron, he was in the bathroom of his Manchester home flushing suspected fentanyl down the toilet, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Feds: Insulation contractor sentenced to prison for alleged fraud, bid-rigging

BRIDGEPORT — The co-owner of a North Haven insulation contracting firm was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Wednesday for alleged dishonest business practices, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. “Today’s sentences reflect the seriousness of offenses that subvert the competitive process and target public...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

West Hartford police: K-9 nabs purse-snatcher who assaulted woman

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they arrested a man Friday for assaulting a woman in an effort to steal her wallet. Francha Francis, 28, of Hartford, was charged with third-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny, third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, according to police. He was held on a $100,000 bond.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 6pm this evening, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck was robbed at gun point. The suspect was described by victims as a black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue mask, according to Naugatuck Police. The suspect fled the scene on...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven felon pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl, prosecutors say

HARTFORD — A New Haven man pleaded guilty Tuesday to trafficking fentanyl, according to federal prosecutors. Roy Reid, also known as "Jama," 34, faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution, of fentanyl before U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala in Hartford Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ABC6.com

15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WTNH

Manchester police: 19-year-old targeted, shot 54-year-old

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old is in custody Thursday after Manchester police said he targeted and shot a 54-year-old man in late February. The shooting, which happened during an attempted robbery, happened at the Mobil gas station in the 400 block of Hartford Road, according to an announcement Thursday. The man was shot in […]
MANCHESTER, CT
James Baker
Register Citizen

Naugatuck police: Suspect robs two liquor stores Friday evening

NAUGATUCK — Days after two Bristol liquor stores were robbed by the same male suspect Wednesday evening, an identical series of events took place in Naugatuck, according to police. Naugatuck police said Cork and Keg Liquors in the 400 block of Rubber Avenue was robbed at gunpoint around 6...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven police arrest West Haven man in 2017 fatal hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police announced the arrest of the driver in a 2017 fatal hit-and-run that killed a 38-year-old mother of three. About 25 family members of Shaneka Woods were at the news conference to honor her because this arrest is the news they’ve been waiting for. The family wore t-shirts […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

New Haven Man Admits To Trafficking Fentanyl

A Connecticut man faces years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in fentanyl. Roy Reid, also known as “Jama,” age 34, of New Haven, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Sept. 27, to one count of fentanyl trafficking, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting

MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death

BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven felon charged with drug and firearm offenses, prosecutors say

NEW HAVEN — A local man has been charged with drug and firearm offenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Teejay Johnson, 37, pleaded not guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford. He has previously been convicted of firearm and assault-related offenses, according to the Justice Department.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport man confesses involvement in July double homicide

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man has been arrested for allegedly operating the getaway vehicle in a July drive-by shooting that left two dead. Everton Brooks, 19, was arrested and charged with murder with special circumstances and two counts of murder Wednesday, according to police. He was held on $5 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

