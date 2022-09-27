NEW HAVEN — A Manchester man was sentenced to 6½ years in prison Friday for trafficking hundreds of grams of fentanyl, according to federal prosecutors and court documents. David Cintron, 26, and others were federally charged in April 2020 with trafficking fentanyl. When investigators went to arrest Cintron, he was in the bathroom of his Manchester home flushing suspected fentanyl down the toilet, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release.

MANCHESTER, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO