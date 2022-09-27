Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Manchester man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl after found flushing drugs down toilet
NEW HAVEN — A Manchester man was sentenced to 6½ years in prison Friday for trafficking hundreds of grams of fentanyl, according to federal prosecutors and court documents. David Cintron, 26, and others were federally charged in April 2020 with trafficking fentanyl. When investigators went to arrest Cintron, he was in the bathroom of his Manchester home flushing suspected fentanyl down the toilet, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release.
Register Citizen
Feds: Insulation contractor sentenced to prison for alleged fraud, bid-rigging
BRIDGEPORT — The co-owner of a North Haven insulation contracting firm was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Wednesday for alleged dishonest business practices, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. “Today’s sentences reflect the seriousness of offenses that subvert the competitive process and target public...
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
Register Citizen
West Hartford police: K-9 nabs purse-snatcher who assaulted woman
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they arrested a man Friday for assaulting a woman in an effort to steal her wallet. Francha Francis, 28, of Hartford, was charged with third-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny, third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, according to police. He was held on a $100,000 bond.
Eyewitness News
Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 6pm this evening, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck was robbed at gun point. The suspect was described by victims as a black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue mask, according to Naugatuck Police. The suspect fled the scene on...
Register Citizen
New Haven felon pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A New Haven man pleaded guilty Tuesday to trafficking fentanyl, according to federal prosecutors. Roy Reid, also known as "Jama," 34, faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution, of fentanyl before U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala in Hartford Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release.
ABC6.com
15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
Manchester police: 19-year-old targeted, shot 54-year-old
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old is in custody Thursday after Manchester police said he targeted and shot a 54-year-old man in late February. The shooting, which happened during an attempted robbery, happened at the Mobil gas station in the 400 block of Hartford Road, according to an announcement Thursday. The man was shot in […]
Register Citizen
Naugatuck police: Suspect robs two liquor stores Friday evening
NAUGATUCK — Days after two Bristol liquor stores were robbed by the same male suspect Wednesday evening, an identical series of events took place in Naugatuck, according to police. Naugatuck police said Cork and Keg Liquors in the 400 block of Rubber Avenue was robbed at gunpoint around 6...
West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
New Haven police arrest West Haven man in 2017 fatal hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police announced the arrest of the driver in a 2017 fatal hit-and-run that killed a 38-year-old mother of three. About 25 family members of Shaneka Woods were at the news conference to honor her because this arrest is the news they’ve been waiting for. The family wore t-shirts […]
New Haven Man Admits To Trafficking Fentanyl
A Connecticut man faces years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in fentanyl. Roy Reid, also known as “Jama,” age 34, of New Haven, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Sept. 27, to one count of fentanyl trafficking, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Man gets 7¼ years for selling drugs from East Hartford ‘shop’
A Bloomfield man who ran a home remodeling business and a drug ring, using a “shop” on Tolland Street in East Hartford for both, has been sentenced to 7¼ years in federal prison for his drug dealing and illegal gun possession, federal authorities say. DEFENDANT: Phillip “Flip”...
Norwich drug dealer caught with 600 bags of fentanyl gets 5 years in federal prison
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old man from Norwich will spend 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. James Baker was stopped by Norwich police on Feb. 3, 2021 for a motor vehicle violation, according to an announcement from the Connecticut U.S. State’s Attorney […]
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting
MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
Register Citizen
Judge reduces sentence for former corrections officer convicted in Bridgeport road rage death
BRIDGEPORT – A Superior Court judge Wednesday shortened the sentence of a former corrections officer convicted of ramming her car into that of a woman and her young son, killing the woman nearly eight years ago. The once defiant Patricia Daniels, broke into tears as she begged Superior Court...
Register Citizen
New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death
BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
30 Bags Of Fentanyl Recovered After K9 Tracks Down Wanted Man In New London County, Police Say
Connecticut State Police recovered 30 bags of fentanyl after a K9 helped locate a wanted man who was hiding in a garage, authorities said. Troopers in New London County responded to a report of a wanted man in the area of York Road in Lebanon at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, state police said.
Register Citizen
New Haven felon charged with drug and firearm offenses, prosecutors say
NEW HAVEN — A local man has been charged with drug and firearm offenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Teejay Johnson, 37, pleaded not guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford. He has previously been convicted of firearm and assault-related offenses, according to the Justice Department.
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man confesses involvement in July double homicide
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man has been arrested for allegedly operating the getaway vehicle in a July drive-by shooting that left two dead. Everton Brooks, 19, was arrested and charged with murder with special circumstances and two counts of murder Wednesday, according to police. He was held on $5 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.
