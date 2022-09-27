Read full article on original website
La Quinta, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Palm Desert High School football team will have a game with La Quinta High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
coachellavalleyweekly.com
CELEBRATE THE CABAZON XXXIX INDIO POWWOW
The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians will host their annual powwow at the Special Events Center at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, November 25-27. The community is invited to attend this beloved, family-friendly event. Admission is free. The 39th annual celebration includes Native American dance contests for all ages, bird singing,...
cvindependent.com
The Venue Report, October 2022: Kenny Loggins, Lewis Black, Leanne Morgan—and Much More!
Boo! It’s October! Enjoy yourself this month at one or more of these many events, and stay safe!. Fantasy Springs has a few notable shows. At 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, Jason Bonham, the son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, brings his “Led Zeppelin evening” show to town. Tickets are $39 to $59. At 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, Indio gets a dose of Latin pop royalty with a performance by Prince Royce. Tickets are $49 to $99. It’s a double-serving of female Hong Kong singer-songwriters with Hana Kuk and J. Arie at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets are at $48 to $138. Making its Fantasy Springs debut at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, is the regional Mexican band Los Inquietos del Norte! Tickets are $49 to $79. Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, 84245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio; 760-342-5000; www.fantasyspringsresort.com.
Law enforcement officers to face off in boxing match for special event
Law enforcement agencies from across Southern California are joining together on Saturday for Battle in the Desert. Participating agencies each have someone representing them as they go head to head during a boxing match. The main event is between Beaumont Police Department officer Jessica Segovia and Palm Springs Police Department dispatcher Samantha De La Cruz. The post Law enforcement officers to face off in boxing match for special event appeared first on KESQ.
Billboard
Stagecoach Seeks to Stand Out in the Festival Market by Going Early
It’s good to be first. That’s the idea behind Stagecoach Festival announcing its 2023 lineup with headliners Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton, and ticket on-sale on Sept. 9 — almost eight months in advance of the April 28-30 event. By so doing, Stagecoach beat every...
Leaders preview Coachella Valley’s economic future at ‘All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon’
Leaders throughout the Coachella Valley gathered at Monday's 'All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon' to discuss issues impacting the region. All nine valley mayors, along with the County Supervisor and two Tribal Chair leaders attended the luncheon. Each panelist was given five minutes to discuss key issues in their city. Both Indio and The post Leaders preview Coachella Valley’s economic future at ‘All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon’ appeared first on KESQ.
The Friday Flyer
Car Show tomorrow
Canyon Lake classic car enthusiasts will be anxiously awaiting Saturday morning to arrive. Before the sun rises, vendors, staff and food booths will be setting up for the 16th Annual Canyon Lake Car Show. More than 200 participants will have their classic cars parked and ready for display by 9:00 a.m. when the car show officially begins.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Habitat For Humanity Breaks Ground on Affordable Homes in Desert Hot Springs
“This is honestly the most incredible thing that could’ve happened to us. I’m so emotional,” said Dalia Sotelo, a Desert Hot Springs Resident. “It’s the greatest blessing honestly. We’ve been praying to get a home for so long.”. It’s the American dream for two...
idesignarch.com
Tuscan Village Farmhouse Style Golf Estate in the Desert
Located in a golf course residential community in La Quinta, California, this elegant Mediterranean style home appears as a Tuscan Village in the desert. Much like an ancient Italian village, the courtyard becomes the central gathering place. A stone entry tower anchors the front court that is linked to the great room. This rustic grand living space opens to the backyard pool with breathtaking views of the golf course and picturesque desert mountains.
KESQ
A comfortable weekend forecast
Did you feel the quake this morning? A 3.4 quake struck at 4:50 a.m. shaking people awake. It was centered near Anza, but felt across the desert. Drier and slightly cooler air is in place today and tomorrow making things less "sticky" out there. Temperatures will hover near or slightly...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont embellishes its State of the City
Typically, in past years, a Beaumont Chamber of Commerce-sponsored State of the City event includes a sit-down dinner, catered by servers, as a prelude to city officials offering insights as to what has transpired in the city’s latest developments, as to what may come in the years ahead. The...
Alice Cooper, Josh Homme and Other Rockers Join Concert to Benefit Historic Palm Springs Theater’s Restoration
Brian Ray, a familiar sight to Paul McCartney fans as a 20-year multi-instrumentalist stalwart in the superstar’s band, has a dream for making Palm Springs a destination on the routing of touring rockers, as well as more of a cultural hub for the arts in general. It’s a dream whose destination is well in sight. He’s helping with the already partially funded campaign to restore and reopen the Plaza Theatre, a 1936 gem that has sat unpolished, if not quite completely dilapidated, through eight years of notable dormancy right in the heart of Palm Springs’ famous shopping district. Since he moved...
visitpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Halloween Happenings
Looking for something to do and a great getaway this Halloween? Look no further than Palm Springs! From a festive street party to scary underground dinner, there’s something for everyone in this spooky city. And what’s more, the weather is perfect for a Halloween getaway – sunny and warm during the day, cool and crisp at night. So pack your bags and head to Palm Springs for a goulash fun time.
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets now offering 2-hour, same-day grocery delivery with Amazon
Cardenas Markets announced this week it will offer two-hour, same-day grocery delivery via Amazon in select locations, adding to its roster of existing delivery providers. Customers in the California communities of Indio, Pomona, Murrieta and Pittsburgh, as well as Las Vegas will have access to the service. More locations are expected to be rolled out in the coming months.
Hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail after heat-related medical emergency
A hiker was rescued from a Palm Springs trail after suffering a heat-related medical emergency Wednesday afternoon. The call originally came in at noon at the Cactus to Clouds trail near the 100 block of N Museum Drive in the downtown area. Personnel with the Palm Springs Fire Department made their way up the trail The post Hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail after heat-related medical emergency appeared first on KESQ.
Wild weather: Yucaipa hit with torrential rain, flash flooding
As the rest of Southern California sweltered in a mini heat wave, Yucaipa was hit with torrential rain and flash floods – just two weeks after being hit with mudslides.The flash flood warning issued for Redlands, Yucaipa, and Beaumont came to fruition Wednesday afternoon, when heavy rain turned several streets into rivers.The latest round of flooding came just two weeks after Tropical Storm Kay brought heavy rain and mudslides from the El Dorado burn scar, prompting evacuations. The body of a woman was found in San Bernardino after she was swept away by mudslides, which damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and buildings.However, there were no immediate reports of major damage from Wednesday's round of rain.Meanwhile, temperatures across the rest of Southern California were in the triple-digits, putting authorities on alert for possible wildfires.
Heavy police presence in La Quinta neighborhood
News Channel 3 crew is at the scene of an incident with heavy law enforcement presence in a La Quinta neighborhood Monday night. The incident is around the area of W Harland Drive. Authorities have brought out the Bearcat and a SWAT team. A helicopter was also seen circling the area. Neighbors in the area The post Heavy police presence in La Quinta neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Vacant MoVal restaurant to get new tenant
A Mexican food restaurant chain has purchased a fully-equipped restaurant in Moreno Valley. Kalaveras Mexican Cuisine & Bar bought a former Woody’s Restaurant for $2.7 million, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The restaurant, at 23060 Alessandro Blvd., covers 8,900 square feet and has been vacant...
