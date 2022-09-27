Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
charlestondaily.net
Congratulations to Maggie Wickey of South Carolina Federal Credit Union for being named Best & Brightest 35 and Under – We are Charleston Proud
Congratulations to Maggie Wickey, VP of Marketing & Communications, who was named one of Charleston’s Best and Brightest in a ceremony last evening. Now in its fifth year, Charleston Business Magazine’s annual Best & Brightest (35 and Under) initiative celebrates the women and men who are rising stars in the area’s business community.
kiss951.com
Three South Carolina Restaurants Earn National Recognition
I think we all love to treat ourselves to a night out occasionally. I’m a big foodie, so I really enjoy exploring and trying new spots. When I saw that three restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina rank among the best in the nation, I’m thinking I will definitely try them when I get a chance. This is a big recognition that says a lot about these establishments. So hey, I’m game. Tripadvisor recognized the eateries after studying quality and quantity of reviews and ratings left online for the restaurants. One of the spots named was Circa 1886 Restaurant. Located in a former carriage house, it ranks No. 6 in the nation for date nights. Customers point to the intimate atmosphere and the South Carolina-influenced menu as reasons for the reviews. Some favorites are a caviar-topped grilled pimento cheese sandwich and shrimp and grits.
Eater
Charleston Restaurants Close Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival
As Hurricane Ian makes its way to Charleston today, many area restaurants and bars closed up shop in anticipation of heavy rains and wind. Establishments across the Lowcountry started announcements on Thursday, September 29, that they would not open today. Hip Italian restaurant Renzo took to Instagram to declare its...
MSNBC
'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his city’s preparations for Hurricane Ian and plans to help neighboring areas after the storm, previously forecasted to center “right over downtown Charleston,” shifted from its predicted path. “This has been a very unpredictable storm from the start. Unlike any I’ve witnessed,” says Tecklenburg. “We're already preparing those recovery efforts, not only for our neighbors to the north of us here in South Carolina, but also to send a team of Charlestonians down to Florida to help out down there. I'm asking all Americans to do what you can over the next few weeks to help with relief efforts in Florida.”Sept. 30, 2022.
blufftontoday.com
News About Town
Board-certified physician treated patients in Hampton County for 24 years. When Dr. Tim Pearce started practicing medicine in Beaufort, he was introduced to the community as the “young surgeon.” Nearly four decades later, he has earned a new title. “I have proudly taken up the mantle of being...
Publix reopening Lowcountry stores Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Friday announced that some stores will reopen Saturday following closures due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores are scheduled to reopen on October 1: Charleston / N. Charleston Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC […]
Historic downtown Charleston sees flooding, downed trees from Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina Friday afternoon, just north of Charleston. In the town’s historic downtown, Channel 9 Reporter Jonathan Lowe could see the storm was already having a major impact by noon on Friday. At around 10:30 a.m., Lowe could see the water slowly rise near the open-air market. Strong wind pushed that water further and further into downtown.
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston relocating C-17 fleet ahead of Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Wednesday moved to Hurricane Condition 3 ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Under HuURCON3 JBC is relocating its C-17 fleet, which is one of the largest in the U.S. Air Force, to save-haven locations. The planes are being moved so...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm
The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Hurricane Ian Impacts Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort
Hurricane Ian made its way across Florida this week, making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, eventually downgrading into a Tropical Storm, and then heading back out into the Atlantic Ocean. It’s now become a Category 1 hurricane again, and is coming back onto land in South Carolina. Disney has...
live5news.com
Joint Base Charleston begins damage assessments after Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Hurricane Ian has made landfall, crews at Joint Base Charleston are beginning the work of combing through the damage. Those teams will work to ensure installation facilities, infrastructure and homes are safe. After reviewing the damage, the base will try to restore military...
live5news.com
POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
thechalkreport.com
QUICK TAKE: The Darling Oyster Bar, Charleston
Exciting menu, good professional service, some improvements could help, but I will return. With so many seafood restaurants, the competition in that sector of the Charleston market is white hot. It makes it hard for a tourist to choose how to use their limited pot of eating time. The Darling Oyster Bar has lots of great reviews and, on that basis, we chose it for one evening meal on our visit to town. Despite the name, the menu is broad lowcountry seafood so look at this as the fist of two reviews in which the oysters are in the other part.
counton2.com
Charleston County assessing damage from Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Government is working to assess property damage that resulted from Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Georgetown, just north of Charleston, as a Category 1 hurricane around 2:00 p.m. Friday. Despite skirting a direct hit, it brought high winds and flooding to Charleston.
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall
After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
Charleston area to begin feeling impacts of Tropical Storm Ian
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning and will begin its trek toward the South Carolina coast. It will likely make a second landfall somewhere between Hilton Head and Charleston on Friday. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida just after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a […]
African- American Museum To Open Near Former Slave Dock In Charleston, SC
The International African American Museum (IAAM) in Charleston is set to open in January 2023. Its location is within view of Gadsden’s Wharf, once the largest slave port in the United States. According to The Art Newspaper, the museum “will provide a comprehensive overview of the cultural, socio-economic and...
Charleston leaders preparing for heavy flooding from Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Charleston as leaders prepare for the potential of heavy flooding from Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, Mayor John Tecklenburg and other city officials held a press conference to discuss their latest preparation efforts. “We are taking this storm seriously and we […]
MUSC Health Charleston to move into ’emergency operations’ status Thursday evening
UPDATE: The MUSC Health Charleston hospital and university campus will return to normal operations Saturday. According to MUSC, hospital visitation procedures and clinic schedules will return to pre-hurricane operations. MUSC patients should check their MyChart portal for scheduling changes. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Health Charleston hospital division will move […]
