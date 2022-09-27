Read full article on original website
CONFIRMED: Halloween Horror Nights Open Tonight at Universal Studios Florida
Universal Orlando Resort was closed for the past two days as Hurricane Ian passed through central Florida. As a result, Halloween Horror Nights did not happen on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Halloween Horror Nights will proceed as normal tonight, September 30. Halloween Horror Nights will begin at 5:00 p.m....
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Opening to All Guests Tomorrow
After being closed for three days due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort theme parks will finally reopen. Starting tomorrow, October 1, the parks will return to normal operations and all guests will be able to visit. Halloween Horror Nights will be open tonight. For more Universal Studios news from...
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort to Conduct Phased Reopening Starting September 30 to Hotel Guests Only
Universal Orlando has shared that they will conduct a phased reopening of their facilities starting tomorrow, September 30 only to guests staying at a Universal Orlando Resort hotel. The update was posted on Twitter and reads as follows:. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel...
Volcano Bay & CityWalk Team Members Asked to Report Tomorrow, Select Overnight Team Members Reporting to Universal Orlando Resort Tonight as Reopening Work Continues
As Universal Orlando Resort prepares to embark on its phased reopening of the parks and destinations at the resort, some Universal Orlando Team Members working the overnight shift are being asked to report to the resort this evening to begin prep work. Additionally, general Team Members at two locations have been asked to come in as scheduled tomorrow.
Hurricane Ian Grows to Category 4, Tornado Watch in Effect For Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort
Hurricane Ian has grown in strength to a Category 4, nearly a Category 5, as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast this morning. As the storm grows closer, weather conditions are worsening in Central Florida, and Orange County is now under a tornado watch. Hurricane Ian has reached wind forces...
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues Path Towards Florida, Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort Very Likely To Be Impacted
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Monday, Hurricane Ian seems on path to impact operations at Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort here in Central Florida. The latest track has it making landfall along the panhandle of Florida early Friday morning as a hurricane....
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
Hurricane Ian Downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian in Central Florida
As Hurricane Ian loses power over central Florida, the National Hurricane Center has downgraded it to Tropical Storm Ian. Ian made landfall yesterday at Cayo Costa, Florida, as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. It has since dropped back down through lower hurricane categories to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 65 mph.
Orlando International Airport is canceling all of its commercial flights as Hurricane Ian nears Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba Tuesday and is expected to keep moving north toward Florida into Wednesday.
travelnoire.com
1 Dead After Planes Flip In Orlando Due To Weather
Two airplanes flipped over at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the weather is to blame for the unfortunate incident which left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to FOX 35 Orlando, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said one of the planes involved had people...
villages-news.com
Damage assessments taking place in The Villages in wake of Hurricane Ian
Damage assessments were taking place this morning in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Villages appears to have dodged a bullet as the storm took a southward track. Power outages were at a minimum. Palm fronds were down on roadways and in common areas. Villages-News.com’s Ron Clark was out this...
The best restaurant at Disney World doesn't have a magical theme or any frills, and I visit it every time I'm in Orlando
I've been visiting and dining at the Orlando theme parks for over 25 years, and the best place to eat and drink is Wine Bar George in Disney Springs.
