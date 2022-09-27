ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WDW News Today

CONFIRMED: Halloween Horror Nights Open Tonight at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando Resort was closed for the past two days as Hurricane Ian passed through central Florida. As a result, Halloween Horror Nights did not happen on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Halloween Horror Nights will proceed as normal tonight, September 30. Halloween Horror Nights will begin at 5:00 p.m....
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Opening to All Guests Tomorrow

After being closed for three days due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort theme parks will finally reopen. Starting tomorrow, October 1, the parks will return to normal operations and all guests will be able to visit. Halloween Horror Nights will be open tonight. For more Universal Studios news from...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Volcano Bay & CityWalk Team Members Asked to Report Tomorrow, Select Overnight Team Members Reporting to Universal Orlando Resort Tonight as Reopening Work Continues

As Universal Orlando Resort prepares to embark on its phased reopening of the parks and destinations at the resort, some Universal Orlando Team Members working the overnight shift are being asked to report to the resort this evening to begin prep work. Additionally, general Team Members at two locations have been asked to come in as scheduled tomorrow.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Hurricane Ian Downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian in Central Florida

As Hurricane Ian loses power over central Florida, the National Hurricane Center has downgraded it to Tropical Storm Ian. Ian made landfall yesterday at Cayo Costa, Florida, as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. It has since dropped back down through lower hurricane categories to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 65 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
travelnoire.com

1 Dead After Planes Flip In Orlando Due To Weather

Two airplanes flipped over at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the weather is to blame for the unfortunate incident which left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to FOX 35 Orlando, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said one of the planes involved had people...
ORLANDO, FL

