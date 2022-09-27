Read full article on original website
Bishop Amat football coach Steve Hagerty, player suspended for game vs. Sierra Canyon
Bishop Amat head football coach Steve Hagerty and senior running back Aiden Ramos have been suspended for Friday's Mission League game against Sierra Canyon, multiple sources confirmed to SBLive. Hagerty will not be present at Sierra Canyon. The one-game suspensions were handed down by the ...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 30
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week six continues with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com or email timburt@ocsportszone.com with your updated scores throughout the night and check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for high school sports in Orange County.
Former Dallas Cowboy who joined LBFD this year dies in rock climbing fall
Gavin Escobar, who retired from football in 2019 and joined the LBFD earlier this year, was one of two climbers who fell to their deaths while scaling a mountainside near Idyllwild. The post Former Dallas Cowboy who joined LBFD this year dies in rock climbing fall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
Headlines: Popular Long Beach Taquero Gets Shut Down By a Police-Assisted Health Department; Dodgers Win 107 Games
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Not even a week after Newsom signed SB 972 into law, written by Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez, customers...
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
arkadelphian.com
Ethan Hardin attending Biola University
LA MIRADA, Calif. — Biola University was excited to welcome Ethan Hardin of Arkadelphia to the Biola community as they started their journey as an Eagle this fall. Biola’s incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 41 states and U.S. territories and 45 countries around the world. A total of 1,583 undergraduate and graduate students started their collegiate journey at Biola University on the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 29.
Eater
14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach
Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.
insideradio.com
L.A.’s KTWV Waves Hello To Liz Hernandez For Mornings.
Audacy adult R&B “94.7 The Wave” KTWV Los Angeles turns to a host with radio and TV experience to fill the shoes of Pat Prescott, who stepped down as morning host in August after more than two decades with the station. Liz Hernandez, a SoCal native who has worked as a host and correspondent for Access Hollywood, E! News, and MTV, will anchor an elongated shift (6am-noon) for The Wave starting Monday, Oct. 3.
mynewsla.com
Beyond Fest, Bad Bunny, Oktoberfests and More: What to Do In LA This Weekend
There’s a little bit of everything from vintage curated shopping, mezcal tastings, and film and music festivals to round out the week. Beyond Fest kicks off Friday night with free screenings of new and older films. You can take a tour of Hollywood Forever Cemetery this weekend with friends, or take the family to Montrose Oktoberfest or the Pacific Airshow. Bad Bunny is playing at SoFi Stadium while Tame Impala and Stevie Nicks headline Desert Daze and Ohana Fest, respectively.
2urbangirls.com
Family member suing Dodgers over alleged beating dies from gunshot wound
LOS ANGELES – A member of a family of Dodgers fans who sued the team, alleging he and his relatives were beaten by security guards because they are Latinos, has died of unrelated causes, according to court papers filed by the plaintiffs’ attorney. David Vincent Verdin, 27, died...
$4 billion Anaheim entertainment district approved by city council
A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area. The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens […]
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
thesource.com
LA Rapper Kee Riches Shot And Killed In Compton Triple Shooting
According to several confirmed reports, Los Angeles rapper Kee Riches was shot to death in a triple shooting that happened in Compton. He was only 23 years old. The report states that police arrived on the scene and found Riches, 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr. and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
2 Southern California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
Screen films at the Hola México Film Festival. Cat lovers need to check into CatCon. Road trip to Desert Daze for music and experiences. Bring the fam to Nights Of the Jack.
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
easyreadernews.com
Baywatch Community Calendar 9-29-22
The Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair returns Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Now in its fiftieth year, the fair will have arts and crafts booths, a beer garden, a wine garden, live music, free and paid games, a community art and STEM showcase, a petting zoo, fair food and more. The weekend opens with a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. Free shuttle service will be available at the Northrop Grumman parking lot, buildings O4 and M5, west of Aviation Boulevard between Marine and 33rd Street. It will run 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. each day. For more information about the fair, go to mbfair.org.
