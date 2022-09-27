ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 30

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week six continues with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com or email timburt@ocsportszone.com with your updated scores throughout the night and check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for high school sports in Orange County.
theregistrysocal.com

UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM

Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
arkadelphian.com

Ethan Hardin attending Biola University

LA MIRADA, Calif. — Biola University was excited to welcome Ethan Hardin of Arkadelphia to the Biola community as they started their journey as an Eagle this fall. Biola’s incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 41 states and U.S. territories and 45 countries around the world. A total of 1,583 undergraduate and graduate students started their collegiate journey at Biola University on the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 29.
Eater

14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach

Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.
insideradio.com

L.A.’s KTWV Waves Hello To Liz Hernandez For Mornings.

Audacy adult R&B “94.7 The Wave” KTWV Los Angeles turns to a host with radio and TV experience to fill the shoes of Pat Prescott, who stepped down as morning host in August after more than two decades with the station. Liz Hernandez, a SoCal native who has worked as a host and correspondent for Access Hollywood, E! News, and MTV, will anchor an elongated shift (6am-noon) for The Wave starting Monday, Oct. 3.
mynewsla.com

Beyond Fest, Bad Bunny, Oktoberfests and More: What to Do In LA This Weekend

There’s a little bit of everything from vintage curated shopping, mezcal tastings, and film and music festivals to round out the week. Beyond Fest kicks off Friday night with free screenings of new and older films. You can take a tour of Hollywood Forever Cemetery this weekend with friends, or take the family to Montrose Oktoberfest or the Pacific Airshow. Bad Bunny is playing at SoFi Stadium while Tame Impala and Stevie Nicks headline Desert Daze and Ohana Fest, respectively.
KTLA

$4 billion Anaheim entertainment district approved by city council

A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area. The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens […]
KTLA

Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
thesource.com

LA Rapper Kee Riches Shot And Killed In Compton Triple Shooting

According to several confirmed reports, Los Angeles rapper Kee Riches was shot to death in a triple shooting that happened in Compton. He was only 23 years old. The report states that police arrived on the scene and found Riches, 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr. and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
NBC Los Angeles

Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat

Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
easyreadernews.com

Baywatch Community Calendar 9-29-22

The Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair returns Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Now in its fiftieth year, the fair will have arts and crafts booths, a beer garden, a wine garden, live music, free and paid games, a community art and STEM showcase, a petting zoo, fair food and more. The weekend opens with a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. Free shuttle service will be available at the Northrop Grumman parking lot, buildings O4 and M5, west of Aviation Boulevard between Marine and 33rd Street. It will run 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. each day. For more information about the fair, go to mbfair.org.
