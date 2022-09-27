ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance

School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
Advice | My Child Hates Elementary School

My daughter is in first grade and we are having severe difficulties with her attendance in school. She cries every single morning when we are trying to get her ready. She is very quiet in class and barely interacts with the other children. When she comes home, we can see that she has barely eaten any of her lunch, and she complains of headaches and stomach aches. She was homeschooled for kindergarten, so I know she is more than capable. What is going on here? How can we help her to have a better transition into first grade?
School Is Back in Session

There are four common types of parenting styles: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful. The authoritative style is the most likely to foster good communication and a healthy relationship. Authoritative parenting is characterized by warm affection, responsiveness, and being clear about expectations and consequences. Another school year is here, and it...
Jason's World

A student got made fun of by a teacher over mental health problems

The Sun Shining Through Some TreesJohannes Plenio/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have been dealing with mental health issues for a long time. Before I knew what was going on, I had to deal with going to the psych ward every once in a while. Generally, it would be due to me having some kind of an episode where I became a danger to myself.

