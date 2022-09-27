Letter: Jail Services takeover is the latest example of how the Democrat-controlled bureaucracy works

Read full article on original website
ClarkCountyToday
POLL: Did the Clark County Council make the right decision when creating a new Jail Services Department, taking management of the jail away from the Sheriff’s Office?
County manager appoints David Shook to lead new Jail Services Department. Clark County Manager Kathleen Otto announced Monday the executive leadership team that will lead the recently established Jail Services department. County begins process to transition management of jail from Sheriff’s Office to County Manager’s Office. Posted by...
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Council District 2 candidates participate in candidate forum
Michelle Belkot and Chartisha Roberts shared their views this week at the forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County. Three of the five positions on the Clark County Council are up for grabs on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Earlier this week, the candidates for the District 2 seat participated in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County at the Vancouver Community Library.
ClarkCountyToday
County seeks applicants for Community Action Advisory Board
VANCOUVER – The county manager is seeking applicants to fill several positions on the volunteer Community Action Advisory Board. The board is made up of an elected official, a community representative and a low-income representative from each of the five county council districts. There also is one member at large.
WWEEK
Do More Police Officers Mean Less Gun Violence? We Asked City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Opponent Rene Gonzalez.
Even as city officials scramble to recruit and train police officers, Portland ranks 48th of 50 major American cities in cops per capita. Meanwhile, the city has experienced a historic surge in homicides and car thefts. Are those two phenomena connected? We asked City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and her...
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: All of the ‘small business struggles that she was complaining about are basically self-inflicted’
James Clark offers his thoughts on claims made by Congressional Candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. I attended the Marie Gluesenkamp Perez/Joe Kent debate last night and I thought it was interesting how Perez highlighted her small business connection to rural Skamania County. I came away from that debate assuming she and...
‘Start being leaders’: Woman frustrated by Wheeler’s response to homeless concerns
A woman who took her concerns over Portland’s homeless crisis to city leaders says the mayor scoffed when she testified about the ongoing issues.
Happy Valley resident: Respect security services, not their culture
Brian Fitzgerald: 5th Congressional District voters should support Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.In a recent front-page New York Times article, Oregon' s 5th Congressional District is featured. The article, "As Republicans intensify focus on crime, Democrats push back," states that "a Republican campaign ad juxtaposes video of Jamie McLeod-Skinner ... protesting with footage of rioters and looters. Ms. McLeod — Skinner, an ominous-sounding narrator warns, is 'one of them.'" While Mcleod-Skinner's opponent isn't named in the article, let me break the news: It's Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who calls herself America First, a disgusting appellation of nativists who worship the flag, not...
ClarkCountyToday
Battle Ground Public Schools director of Career and Technical Education earns national recognition
In her current role, Cindy Arnold launched middle-school CTE programs by creating design modeling and robotics classes. Cindy Arnold, Battle Ground Public Schools’ director of career and technical education, has been named the Association for Career and Technical Education’s Region V Administrator of the Year. She is one of five finalists for the 2023 national title, which will be announced on Nov. 30, 2022.
Betsy Johnson, Planned Parenthood quarrel over endorsement issue following debate
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Planned Parenthood continue to disagree over whether or not Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood board member, was invited to receive an endorsement from the reproductive health care nonprofit.
ClarkCountyToday
Area residents can keep leaves out of storm drains with free leaf disposal coupons
VANCOUVER – With the arrival of autumn and leaves falling and covering the ground, the annual Fall Leaf Coupon Program, courtesy of city of Vancouver and Clark County public works, can assist with proper disposal of leaves. The popular program allows residents to bring leaves to designated drop-off sites for free disposal. Keeping leaves out of streets helps prevent clogged stormwater drains and localized flooding.
wa.gov
Inslee issues emergency order for the Lieser Road overpass
Gov. Jay Inslee today declared an emergency in Clark County due to damage that occurred on July 7, 2022 to the Lieser Road overpass. The damage was caused when a vehicle with an over-height load struck the overpass where it crosses State Route 14. The estimated cost to repair the...
yamhilladvocate.com
Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats
In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver PD runs in honor of Donald Sahota
Police officer Donald Sahota’s memory was a huge part of the Appletree Marathon earlier this month. For Bret Olson, it was an opportunity to do something to honor his friend, his fellow officer, at least one more time. For Holly Musser, it was one more way to connect with...
Gov. candidate Betsy Johnson says ‘Oregon cannot succeed if Portland fails’
The governor's race comes to the Lents neighborhood, where unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson told voters that the neighborhood is "ground zero" for lawlessness in Portland.
WWEEK
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
ncwlife.com
Kent, Perez joust in 3rd district debate in Vancouver
VANCOUVER — Nearly two months after the Aug. 2 primary election, the 3rd Congressional District’s top two candidates argued why they are the best fit to replace Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, and represent Southwest Washington at the federal level. On Tuesday evening, Joe Kent, R-Yacolt, and...
Tensions over potential Portland gov’t changes lead to canceled debate
Opponents of the proposed reform are pulling out of a debate hosted by the Portland City Club over the club's support for reform, saying that they are worried that they won't get a fair shake. The City Club tells KOIN 6 News they've held debates like this for over 100 years, no matter their stance on a matter.
kptv.com
‘It was either sign it or go nowhere’: Longview cracks down on homeless encampment
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Over the last two weeks, Longview has required more than 100 people living in an encampment on city land to sign what officials are calling the ‘Good Neighbor Policy’ after the city said the camp was getting out of hand. The agreement prohibits visitors,...
ClarkCountyToday
C-TRAN expands free youth fare program to all riders 18 and under
Youth riders can obtain a free pass at any C-TRAN Customer Service location, including the Vancouver Mall Transit Center. The C-TRAN Board of Directors has approved an expansion of the Youth Opportunity Pass program that will provide free access to transit to all riders 18 and under. The newly expanded free fares for youth riders will take effect on Oct. 1.
KXL
Portland, Oregon Come For The Homeless, Stay For The Business Killing Crime
The crime train wreck that Portlandia has become grows worse every day. Bad decisions by the Mayor, City Council and DA have us on a course to a new and even higher homicide rate this year. Lame duck Governor Kate Brown releases thousands of convicted criminals back to the community.
