Video Games

Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
dexerto.com

Crazy NBA 2K23 college quest glitch lets players get VC & XP fast

Accumulating XP and VC in NBA 2K23 requires countless hours of gameplay; however, a simple glitch expedites the process. NBA 2K23 received glowing reviews for gameplay innovations, but microtransactions and outrageous VC prices bog down an otherwise great experience. 2K incentivizes purchasing microtransactions by offering expensive MyPlayer cosmetic items and...
Digital Trends

If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games

When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
Ars Technica

WoW: Lich King player hits level 80 just 9 hours after “Classic” server launch

When it comes to World of Warcraft's long-demanded "Classic" servers, players understandably want an experience that's identical to the MMO experience they remember from years ago. At least one player has taken that concept to an extreme this week, using years-old exploits to reach the level 80 cap on Blizzard's Wrath of the Lich King Classic (aka Wrath Classic) servers mere hours after they launched.
ComicBook

Pokemon Go's Evolving Stars Event Features Another New Alolan Pokemon

Yesterday, Niantic revealed its plans for Pokemon Go through the month of October. The game's Evolving Stars event was part of those plans, but the developer did not go into specific details. Today, Niantic pulled back the curtain on the upcoming event, revealing that the game will see the debut of Cosmoem, the evolved form of Cosmog. The event will give players new Special Research to complete, which will feature "another step in the adventure with Cosmog." It seems like a safe bet that it will revolve around evolving Cosmog, but no additional details about the Special Research were provided.
Gamespot

Everything You Should Do Before Overwatch 2 Launches

Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, but there's a bit of prep-work you should probably do to get ready for it. For those looking to pre-download the game, if you play on console, you'll be able to do so from 9 AM PT / 12 AM ET on October 4. Whereas if you're on PC and own the Watchpoint Pack, you'll be able to do so a bit earlier, with pre-download being available tomorrow (September 30) at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET. If you have automatic downloads setup, it should just do so on its own.
Gamespot

Skull & Bones Delayed Yet Again, This Time To 2023

Ubisoft has delayed Skull & Bones once more. Rather than launching in November, just a day before God of War: Ragnarok, it will now release on March 9, 2023, the company announced today. "While the game development is finished at this stage, the extra time will be used to further...
tvinsider.com

‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Star Maxim Baldry on Númenor Going to War, Isildur’s Destiny

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 5, “Partings.”]. There are a lot of characters to track in Prime Video’s blockbuster fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power but only a few that we know will play a major role later on in the series. One of those key characters is Maxim Baldry‘s young sailor, Isildur.
Gamespot

CoD: Warzone Adding New Resurgence Supreme LTM In Season 5 Reloaded Update

Activision announced Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand's mid-season Reloaded update will arrive to Warzone on September 28, which includes the return of several fan-favorite playlists and a new "supreme" mode for Warzone's Rebirth Island map. Resurgence Supreme is a new respawn mode for Rebirth Island that fills the...
NME

‘Warzone’ brings back “greatest hits” in final major update

Call Of Duty: Warzone has received its last major update, ahead of Warzone 2.0 launching later this year. Developer Raven Software has thanked players for “joining us on this journey,” and outlined what Warzone‘s last big patch brings. The update itself will bring back “a wealth of...
DBLTAP

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reload Explained

Activision has announced the last major midseason update for Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. The midseason update in Season 5 brings many new features to the game. The latest Activision game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, will be released on Oct. 28, 2022. With about a month until the launch of the new game, now is the time for Activision to update their older game Vanguard.
