Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
dexerto.com
Crazy NBA 2K23 college quest glitch lets players get VC & XP fast
Accumulating XP and VC in NBA 2K23 requires countless hours of gameplay; however, a simple glitch expedites the process. NBA 2K23 received glowing reviews for gameplay innovations, but microtransactions and outrageous VC prices bog down an otherwise great experience. 2K incentivizes purchasing microtransactions by offering expensive MyPlayer cosmetic items and...
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
Ars Technica
WoW: Lich King player hits level 80 just 9 hours after “Classic” server launch
When it comes to World of Warcraft's long-demanded "Classic" servers, players understandably want an experience that's identical to the MMO experience they remember from years ago. At least one player has taken that concept to an extreme this week, using years-old exploits to reach the level 80 cap on Blizzard's Wrath of the Lich King Classic (aka Wrath Classic) servers mere hours after they launched.
How to complete Fortnite Quests in Chapter 3 Season 4
We've got the lowdown on beating all of the Fortnite Quests
ComicBook
Pokemon Go's Evolving Stars Event Features Another New Alolan Pokemon
Yesterday, Niantic revealed its plans for Pokemon Go through the month of October. The game's Evolving Stars event was part of those plans, but the developer did not go into specific details. Today, Niantic pulled back the curtain on the upcoming event, revealing that the game will see the debut of Cosmoem, the evolved form of Cosmog. The event will give players new Special Research to complete, which will feature "another step in the adventure with Cosmog." It seems like a safe bet that it will revolve around evolving Cosmog, but no additional details about the Special Research were provided.
Gamespot
Everything You Should Do Before Overwatch 2 Launches
Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, but there's a bit of prep-work you should probably do to get ready for it. For those looking to pre-download the game, if you play on console, you'll be able to do so from 9 AM PT / 12 AM ET on October 4. Whereas if you're on PC and own the Watchpoint Pack, you'll be able to do so a bit earlier, with pre-download being available tomorrow (September 30) at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET. If you have automatic downloads setup, it should just do so on its own.
Gamespot
Skull & Bones Delayed Yet Again, This Time To 2023
Ubisoft has delayed Skull & Bones once more. Rather than launching in November, just a day before God of War: Ragnarok, it will now release on March 9, 2023, the company announced today. "While the game development is finished at this stage, the extra time will be used to further...
tvinsider.com
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Star Maxim Baldry on Númenor Going to War, Isildur’s Destiny
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 5, “Partings.”]. There are a lot of characters to track in Prime Video’s blockbuster fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power but only a few that we know will play a major role later on in the series. One of those key characters is Maxim Baldry‘s young sailor, Isildur.
Dead Silence, A Field Upgrade Perk In The Beta Version Of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Has An Amusing Drawback For Players
The Dead Silence perk in Modern Warfare 2 has been met with disapproval from beta gamers. Fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 demonstrate how this feature completely undermines any attempt at a stealthy takedown of the other team. The second weekend of the beta has passed, and the...
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone Adding New Resurgence Supreme LTM In Season 5 Reloaded Update
Activision announced Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand's mid-season Reloaded update will arrive to Warzone on September 28, which includes the return of several fan-favorite playlists and a new "supreme" mode for Warzone's Rebirth Island map. Resurgence Supreme is a new respawn mode for Rebirth Island that fills the...
NME
‘Stranded: Alien Dawn’ is a sci-fi mash-up of ‘The Sims’ and ‘Lost’
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, you’ve got your work set out for you. A survival simulator set immediately after a crash landing on an alien planet, players are tasked with keeping their ship’s remaining passengers alive at all costs. Far from Earth, that’s no mean feat. Besides having to...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s new game modes in 2023 & 2024 will create “different metas”
Overwatch 2 has a lot of content planned in the years ahead with its new Battle Pass model, and the developers are hard at work testing upcoming core game modes that they plan to release every year. On October 4, Overwatch 2 will finally launch, and the developers have been...
IGN
Return to Monkey Island Walkthrough - Part 1: A Friendly Place
In this Return to Monkey Island walkthrough we complete Part 1 A Friendly Place on hard mode. 50:30 Quartermaster Recognizes Me and Won’t Hire me. For more tips and Walkthoughs check out our written guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/return-to-monkey-island.
NME
‘Warzone’ brings back “greatest hits” in final major update
Call Of Duty: Warzone has received its last major update, ahead of Warzone 2.0 launching later this year. Developer Raven Software has thanked players for “joining us on this journey,” and outlined what Warzone‘s last big patch brings. The update itself will bring back “a wealth of...
Overwatch 2 launch time: When you can play, preload, download size, and more
Overwatch 2 is almost here, but what time does the game actually launch? What's the official release date? What's the download size, and when can you preload? We have all the answers.
NME
Ex-‘Battlefield’ developers reveal ultra-destructive shooter ‘The Finals’
Embark Studios has revealed a first look at The Finals, a free-to-play shooter with a highly destructible environment. A first trailer for The Finals debuted yesterday (September 27) and shows players competing to win a game show as rivals destroy the arena around them. The game’s emphasis on destruction is...
Everything we know about Call of Duty Season 5’s midseason update
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific get one last content update before the launch of Modern Warfare 2.
The ancient Myst MMO is getting a brand-new age this weekend
The game once known as Uru Live refuses to die—and now it's actually growing.
Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reload Explained
Activision has announced the last major midseason update for Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. The midseason update in Season 5 brings many new features to the game. The latest Activision game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, will be released on Oct. 28, 2022. With about a month until the launch of the new game, now is the time for Activision to update their older game Vanguard.
