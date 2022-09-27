Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Officials report Texas trooper hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during car search
SAN ANTONIO — Texas has been rattled with cases of fentanyl overdoses and accidental exposures, leading government officials and law enforcement agencies to call for action. Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order to rid Texas of this potent drug has enacted many agencies and organizations to step up their efforts in educating the public, apprehending drug traffickers behind the opioid's uptick and stopping the distribution altogether. Although some have criticized Abbott for his approach to dealing with this crisis, it’s collectively understood how dangerous this drug can be.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
spectrumlocalnews.com
PHOTOS: Ian aftermath storm damage and destruction across North Carolina
Ian stormed through the Carolinas Friday and into Saturday, with strong winds that downed trees and utility poles in its wake. Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians were without power Saturday morning in the storm's aftermath. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical) Please take photos when you're...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hurricane Ian impacting New York natives in Florida
Millions of people are under mandatory evacuation in Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Others are waiting it out, preparing for the storm to hit their area. Two families who moved to Florida within the last two years and they said they didn't know what to expect since this is the first major hurricane that hit the state since they moved.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ian leaves hundreds of thousands without power in N.C.
NORTH CAROLINA — Ian hit the Carolinas Friday afternoon after devasting large portions of the Florida peninsula. After making its second landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane near Georgetown, South Carolina, Ian pushed through North Carolina with heavy rains and gusty winds, downing trees and leaving hundreds of thousands of North Carolina residents without power.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Live Updates: North Carolina feeling impacts as Ian moves through the state
After causing widespread devastation in Florida, Ian regained strength and made a second landfall Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane with winds at 85 mph and headed inland toward North Carolina. The Tar Heel state is feeling the impact and state officials made preparations for the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York
After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Historic home tour happening Sunday in Fairport
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — You’re invited to stroll down South Main St. for the Perinton Historical Society’s House Tour. It’s back and in-person for the first time in three years. Fairport is full of architectural gems from Greek revival to Victorian, tudors and craftsman homes. You’ll find...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Indigenous leaders discuss representation, community issues with gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke
DALLAS — Early voting in Texas begins on Oct. 24 and organizations are doing their part to inform communities about the candidates. Democracy is Indigenous DFW gathered in a traditional way with American Indian leaders and invited gubernatorial candidates. “It is the Caddo way, that if this was a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Assessing New York’s ‘dramatically impacted’ mental health workforce
New York’s mental health workforce has been “impacted dramatically” by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Glenn Liebman, CEO of the Mental Health Association in New York State. Liebman argues more needs to be done to recruit and retain workers in the strained health care system. Liebman is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York Republican, Conservative parties challenge parts of absentee ballot process
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York state Conservative and Republican parties are among the plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit this week in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County challenging parts of the state's absentee ballot process. "What it's about is simply a major concern that the Democratic Party is attempting...
spectrumlocalnews.com
State offers various social services amid high costs
It seems like the cost of just about everything has gone up these days. If you or your loved ones are having a tough time keeping up with bills and expenses, there are some resources available to try and ease the financial burden. While inflation creeps up, social services in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York's new ethics commission faces daunting task
Ethics charges continued to be exchanged in the race for governor on Thursday, with Rep. Lee Zeldin once again criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul for a campaign donor having business before the state. At the same time, Democrats continued to press Zeldin over a failed effort by Republicans to give him...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Voters focus on economy in race for New York governor
A debate over the direction public safety should take in New York has dominated the race for governor. But with rising consumer prices and a tanking stock market, economic concerns are increasingly coming to the forefront in the race. A Siena College poll released Wednesday found half of voters picked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's a numbers game' in NY-21 as voters weigh Stefanik, Castelli
Note: This is the second installment of a two-part series. Spectrum News 1 featured a three-part series about Stefanik's rise through the Republican Party earlier this month. New Yorkers in the 21st Congressional District, represented by Republican Elise Stefanik, have continued to support the congresswoman as she's moved politically farther to the right since taking office in 2015.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York Republicans offer competing plan for home energy prices
New York Republican lawmakers on Wednesday unveiled a package of proposals meant to contain sharply rising home energy costs this year ahead of a winter that's expected to see skyrocketing utility bills. The lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, Assemblyman Jake Ashby and state Senate candidate Richard Amedure, want...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Zeldin-aligned groups start spending big
Independent expenditure committees critical of Gov. Kathy Hochul are spending millions of dollars on TV and digital ads as the race for governor enters its final weeks. The ads come as Hochul's campaign so far has easily outspent her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and as polling has shown her leading him in her bid for a full term.
Comments / 0