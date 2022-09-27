Read full article on original website
Update: House Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 5:45 p.m.: A house fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County off Highway 4 has been extinguished. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes. There is no word on damage to the structure or whether the flames extended into any other area of the home. What sparked it remains under investigation. Further details on the blaze are below.
Emergency Road Repairs Planned In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA — On Monday there was a “Shelter In Place” order in the Jerseydale area of Mariposa County due to flash flooding. If was lifted on Monday evening after the water receded. Because of damage occurring, a stretch of Jerseydale Road is in need of emergency repairs. The work will begin at 8am today and anyone traveling in the area should prepare for up to 30-minute delays. More permanent repairs will take place when weather conditions improve in the Spring.
Tuolumne County Warming Centers And Storm Tips
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has announced plans to open a drying and warming center at the Enrichment Center building at 102 Hospital Road in Sonora. It will be open today (Monday) and tomorrow from 9am-6pm. It will be reassessed on Tuesday in relation to potentially expanding the hours. The Tuolumne County Main Library will also be open during regular hours, Monday through Friday, from 9am-6pm, and Saturday from 10-6pm, to escape the weather.
Update: Shelter In Place Order For Parts Of Mariposa County
Update: The Shelter in Place order referenced below has now been lifted. Mariposa, CA — Concerning flood waters and debris have prompted a “Shelter In Place Order” for portions of Mariposa County. The sheriff’s office reports that the order impacts anyone on Carter Road, Jerseydale Road (from...
Copperopolis Traffic Stop Ends In Meth Bust With Two Arrests
Copperopolis, CA – After pulling a vehicle over in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, the driver and passenger were arrested for concealing meth in the vehicle and its sale. The traffic stop happened on Highway 4 near Main Street, recently. Sheriff’s officials report the deputy noticed the driver,...
Calaveras County Staff Update Storm Damage
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras Supervisors got an update regarding the string of wet weather and its impacts. Staff reported on things like sandbag services for residents and damage to the hardest hit areas at the board meeting on Tuesday. County Economic and Community Development Director Kathy Gallino advised that her department has received 60 storm damage forms, affecting residents and businesses. She detailed, “Of those, we have 18 that have major damage, 4 minor damage, and 38 affected, for a total of 60. Of those with major damage, one is a business, 17 are homes, and out of the minors, two are businesses and the other two are homes.”
Calaveras County Releases List Of Storm Impacted Roads
Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County and City road crews are working to keep roadways open and sandbag locations stocked. Nealy 200 tons of sandbags have been deployed in the county thus far. Many roads are currently being impacted by the storm or closed. Some of them do not have a reopening date due to ongoing storm activity. The following is the current list of closed and impacted roads in Calaveras.
Power Outages Are Smaller But Still Widespread
Sonora, CA — PG&E continues to work toward restoring all of the power outages left behind by this week’s storm systems. Things are looking much better than yesterday, when there were over 10,000 customers, locally, without electricity. The largest outage remaining in Tuolumne County this morning is 117...
Tuolumne County Warming Center Will Open Again
Sonora, CA — With the wet weather continuing, Tuolumne County announces that the Drying and Warming Center at the Enrichment Center will be open again today. It is located at 102 Hospital Road in Sonora and the hours are 9am-6pm. It is designed to be a location where people can stop by to warm up. The Office of Emergency Services adds that the Main Library at 480 Greenley Road is another spot to get out of the weather.
Update: North Stewart Street Closes Due To Falling Tree
Sonora Police Department has announced the road is open with traffic moving freely. Original story posted at 10:29 am: Sonora, CA — A portion of a busy downtown street in Sonora is temporarily closed due to a tree that is falling into a power line. The Sonora Police Department...
CCWD Customers Encouraged To Conserve Water
Calaveras County, CA – With multiple atmospheric river storms hitting the state, bringing significant rain amounts and damaging winds that caused widespread power outages, Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) is encouraging customers to conserve water. The goal is to lessen the load on backup generators for key infrastructure facilities,...
Shaver, Hugh III
Hugh Milton Shaver III, Born June 12, 1950 in National City, California passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/03/2023. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Lamb, Yonna
Yonna Lee Lamb, Born December 13, 1946 in Fremont, California passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/08/2023. Age:...
Thornton, Mark
Mark Vancis Thornton, born May 27, 1954 in Orange County, California passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Oak Grove “the Divide” Cemetery in Groveland, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death:...
Nelson, Nathan
Nathan “Nate” Taylor Nelson, born June 10, 2003 in Sonora, California passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/03/2023.
Former Tuolumne County Supervisor Thornton Passes Away
Groveland, CA — Mark Thornton, who spent 12 years on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, has died at the age of 68. The longtime south county leader had been battling health issues in recent years and passed away on Friday at Adventist Health Sonora. Thornton was born in...
de Villa Abrilla, Margaret “Peggy”
Margaret “Peggy” Therese de Villa Abrilla, Born January 13, 1951 in New Brunswick, New Jersey passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.
Tofanelli Picked To Lead Calaveras Supervisors
San Andreas, CA — During the first regular meeting of 2023, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors picked a new chair and vice chair. District Four Supervisor Amanda Folendorf served as Board Chair throughout 2022, and using a rotating system, District One Supervisor Gary Tofanelli was nominated by District Two Supervisor Jack Garamendi to be the chair for 2023. It was seconded by District Five Supervisor Benjamin Stopper, and Tofanelli was then approved with a 5-0 vote.
Rodan, Judith
Judith Elaine Rodan, Born December 15, 1949 in Ohio passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 in her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/06/2023. Age: 73. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Watson, Charlotte “Diana”
Charlotte “Diana” Watson, Born July 24, 1938 in Modesto, California passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Jamestown, California. Cremation is planned and a Memorial Service is being planned. Inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted...
