Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras Supervisors got an update regarding the string of wet weather and its impacts. Staff reported on things like sandbag services for residents and damage to the hardest hit areas at the board meeting on Tuesday. County Economic and Community Development Director Kathy Gallino advised that her department has received 60 storm damage forms, affecting residents and businesses. She detailed, “Of those, we have 18 that have major damage, 4 minor damage, and 38 affected, for a total of 60. Of those with major damage, one is a business, 17 are homes, and out of the minors, two are businesses and the other two are homes.”

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO