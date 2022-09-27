Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Bond set at $100,000 for suspect in shooting that paralyzed store owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond was set at $100,000 for Jalunnie Ramuel Bradley during a hearing Friday morning in connection with a shooting on Houston Street. Bradley, 19, is a suspect in a shooting on Sept. 15 that paralyzed a convenience store owner. Grover Stewart, owner of Mother’s Finest, remains in the hospital two weeks after the shocking crime.
Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man in jail accused of shooting and killing his dog
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is in metro jail accused of shooting and killing his dog and fighting officers when they arrived. Thirty-one-year-old William Sanders is facing a number of charges including dog cruelty and resisting arrest. Neighbors told FOX10 they heard at least eight shots before finding...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Citronelle police chief indicted on federal charge of beating suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal grand jury has indicted former Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris on charges related to an encounter with a suspect. The indictment accuses Norris of using unreasonable force, kneeing a man identified in court documents as I.M. numerous times in the abdomen. The confrontation occurred on June 30 last year and caused injury to the man, according to the indictment.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother’s Finest store owner provides update two weeks after armed robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, we’re hearing from Mother’s Finest store owner who was shot in the back during a robbery. Grover Stewart remains at University Hospital two weeks after the shocking crime. Two teenagers stand accused. There is new information on one of the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police make more arrests stemming from carjacking
UPDATE: Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified three other subjects as being involved in a carjacking at Doyle Park, police announced Friday. According to Mobile police, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was detained. Officers located the other two subjects at the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue residence.
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught in the Act: Mobile police say suspect kicks in door, takes motorcycle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are on the lookout after video catches a man stealing a bike from a local business on Schillinger Road South. The man is seen crawling and hunched down next to the store and then he kicks the door in. Police said he then goes inside and takes a motorcycle.
Homicide investigation in Escambia Co., man found shot at homeless camp
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot at a homeless camp. Deputies were called to a homeless camp Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a man was found shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a […]
Alabama man shot his dog so many times it ultimately had to be euthanized, police say
An Alabama man is accused of shooting his dog multiple times causing so many injuries that the animal had to be euthanized. Mobile police charged William Sanders, 31, with cruelty to animals, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment. Police said they were called to an address on Providence Street in Mobile...
Pensacola felon sentenced to 20 years in prison for buying stolen gun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of violating his probation for aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. The charges arose from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019, where Joseph Dequan Hayes fired multiple shots into a car occupied […]
WALA-TV FOX10
VIDEO: Man arrested after walking into convenience store with shotgun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - A man in Florida has been arrested after walking into a gas station earlier this month with a shotgun, according to officials. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and released this week by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The video begins with...
WALA-TV FOX10
2nd arrest made in Citronelle love triangle shooting case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The second suspect in a Citronelle home invasion shooting is behind bars. Washington County deputies arrested Dylan Adams Tuesday night for probation revocation. Adams is also facing first-degree burglary and first degree-assault in Mobile County. The other suspect in the home invasion, Adam’s girlfriend Shelbie...
Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl: Police
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School. Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police knuckling down on curfew for minors in the entertainment district
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a lot to look forward to in the entertainment district during October, and Mobile Police are cracking down on a curfew for minors to ensure people are kept safe downtown. A blinking sign at Bienville Square is to remind people juveniles should not be...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Clarke County sheriff’s business partner hit with new federal charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores businessman who was in business with former Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris faces an updated indictment alleging fraud. The updated federal indictment handed up this week adds wire fraud charges, more serious offenses that carry stiffer penalties. But they do not change the substance of the allegations, which revolve around the Paycheck Protection Program.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man convicted of shooting clerk – his sixth felony – gets life in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Reginald Thadeous Blevins walked into court in handcuffs and stood passively as a judge pronounced the only sentence he could for a 2020 robbery and shooting of a convenience store clerk – life in prison. That life sentence – without possibility of parole – was...
WEAR
Pensacola Police searching for man wanted on felony warrant
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant Thursday afternoon. Police say they are searching around the 600 block of Ditmar Street. Pensacola Police describe the man as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and blue swim trunks. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
WALA-TV FOX10
Montgomery man arrested for identity theft in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigation another case involving identity theft. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Hancock Whitney Bank at 2110 Demetropolis Rd. According to investigators, 65-year-old Adrian Coleman of Montgomery tried to open a business account using someone’s else identity. The subject was arrested on charges of identity theft and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
atmorenews.com
Atmore man charged with elder abuse
An Atmore man remained without bond in the Escambia County Detention Center as midweek approached, charged with hitting his elderly stepfather in the head with a piece of wood during an argument. Atmore Police Department reports show that officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 to an East 4th...
atmorenews.com
Drive-by shooting draws charges
An Atmore man was arrested September 17 and is charged with attempted murder after he drove by a local residence and fired twice at two people who were outside. Atmore Police Department reports show that officers were sent to a residence in the 100 block of Curtis Street around 11:10 a.m. in reference to shots fired.
