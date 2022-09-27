ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WALA-TV FOX10

Bond set at $100,000 for suspect in shooting that paralyzed store owner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond was set at $100,000 for Jalunnie Ramuel Bradley during a hearing Friday morning in connection with a shooting on Houston Street. Bradley, 19, is a suspect in a shooting on Sept. 15 that paralyzed a convenience store owner. Grover Stewart, owner of Mother’s Finest, remains in the hospital two weeks after the shocking crime.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man in jail accused of shooting and killing his dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is in metro jail accused of shooting and killing his dog and fighting officers when they arrived. Thirty-one-year-old William Sanders is facing a number of charges including dog cruelty and resisting arrest. Neighbors told FOX10 they heard at least eight shots before finding...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Citronelle police chief indicted on federal charge of beating suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal grand jury has indicted former Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris on charges related to an encounter with a suspect. The indictment accuses Norris of using unreasonable force, kneeing a man identified in court documents as I.M. numerous times in the abdomen. The confrontation occurred on June 30 last year and caused injury to the man, according to the indictment.
CITRONELLE, AL
Daphne, AL
Mobile, AL
Daphne, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police make more arrests stemming from carjacking

UPDATE: Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified three other subjects as being involved in a carjacking at Doyle Park, police announced Friday. According to Mobile police, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was detained. Officers located the other two subjects at the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue residence.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2nd arrest made in Citronelle love triangle shooting case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The second suspect in a Citronelle home invasion shooting is behind bars. Washington County deputies arrested Dylan Adams Tuesday night for probation revocation. Adams is also facing first-degree burglary and first degree-assault in Mobile County. The other suspect in the home invasion, Adam’s girlfriend Shelbie...
CITRONELLE, AL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl: Police

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School. Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Clarke County sheriff’s business partner hit with new federal charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores businessman who was in business with former Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris faces an updated indictment alleging fraud. The updated federal indictment handed up this week adds wire fraud charges, more serious offenses that carry stiffer penalties. But they do not change the substance of the allegations, which revolve around the Paycheck Protection Program.
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Police searching for man wanted on felony warrant

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant Thursday afternoon. Police say they are searching around the 600 block of Ditmar Street. Pensacola Police describe the man as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and blue swim trunks. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Montgomery man arrested for identity theft in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigation another case involving identity theft. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Hancock Whitney Bank at 2110 Demetropolis Rd. According to investigators, 65-year-old Adrian Coleman of Montgomery tried to open a business account using someone’s else identity. The subject was arrested on charges of identity theft and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

Atmore man charged with elder abuse

An Atmore man remained without bond in the Escambia County Detention Center as midweek approached, charged with hitting his elderly stepfather in the head with a piece of wood during an argument. Atmore Police Department reports show that officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 to an East 4th...
ATMORE, AL
atmorenews.com

Drive-by shooting draws charges

An Atmore man was arrested September 17 and is charged with attempted murder after he drove by a local residence and fired twice at two people who were outside. Atmore Police Department reports show that officers were sent to a residence in the 100 block of Curtis Street around 11:10 a.m. in reference to shots fired.
ATMORE, AL

