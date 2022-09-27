Read full article on original website
Surveillance video shown to jury in murder-arson conspiracy trial
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Week one of the Nikki Sue Entzel trial has wrapped up. The jury saw hours of surveillance video as the state continued to build out their case. They’re working to show that Nikki played a role in planning the murder of her husband and the burning of the couple’s home to collect on insurance.
Victim’s ex-wife testifies during third day of murder-arson conspiracy trial
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state continued to build their case against Nikki Sue Entzel on the third day of trial in Burleigh County. Nikki stands accused of conspiring with Earl Howard to murder her husband and burn the body and the evidence almost three years ago, but since she was arrested, she’s maintained her innocence.
Nikki Entzel trial day four; Nikki’s brother testifies for the state, says she called Earl Howard the night of the crime
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the first week of trial for Nikki Sue Entzel wraps up, the state continues to build out their case. They say Nikki and a man named Earl Howard plotted to kill Nikki’s husband and light their home on fire. Now, state’s attorney Julie Lawyer is working to connect the pair together and place them at the crime scene.
20 percent of sworn Mandan Police Officers are women, nationwide initiative wants 30 percent by 2030
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department is working to be one of the most diverse departments in the state. Officer Hallie Khalifa started her day patrolling the City of Mandan. “Headquarters, 276 traffic,” said Officer Khalifa. “It makes you a little bit uneasy stopping, you know, a...
kvrr.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
Bismarck Police - "Walk A Mile In Someone Else's Shoes"
Expressing Yourself Through Social Media
Chase Hurdle’s story coming to Paramount+ docuseries ‘Never Seen Again’
Never Seen Again Director and Producer Anthony Cantor was looking through Facebook groups across each state in an effort to find missing persons whose stories don't get that "wall-to-wall" national coverage when he stumbled upon a story from KX about Chase.
Tree branch falls outside Burleigh County Courthouse; no injuries
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Entzel trial was going on inside the Burleigh County Courthouse today, but outside there was a raucous. A branch from one of the trees in front of the courthouse broke and fell to the ground. Luckily, nobody was hurt, but construction workers who were in the area said it gave them quite a fright.
15 year old author sells book at Hostfest
MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
BSC student from Florida looks to return home to aid in clean up
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anthony Bertucci was born and raised in Florida but moved to North Dakota after high school to play basketball at Bismarck State College. Although he’s going to school here, his mind is back in Florida. His sister and mother both live in Port Charlotte, which was directly hit by Hurricane Ian. Even though basketball season starts soon, he says he’s trying to find a way back home to help.
Bismarck Taco Bell gets the sign fixed
The sign has been missing for months after the old one was ripped off in a windstorm.
Milestone reached for Wall of Honor Organization
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses around the state have installed one or more Walls of Honor, as a tribute to all North Dakotan’s who have served in the military. The organization has recently reached the milestone of installing their 100th kiosk, and it happened to coincide with Eide Ford’s Grand Opening on the strip in Mandan. The business has a personal tie to the veteran community.
Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows
Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
Morton County finalizes 2023 budget
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Morton County finalized its 2023 budget Tuesday night. The $32 million budget is about $4 million more than 2022′s. The mill levy increased by 1.3 percent in the 2023 budget. This means owners will pay $23 more in property tax on a $400,000 house. The new budget included salary raises for the Attorney’s and Sheriff’s offices.
Business Beat: New Bismarck drive-thru Caribou opens
The shop also has a patio and a walk-up window.
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon. Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery. “Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone...
Wachter Middle School discusses National Orange Shirt Day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Friday, Sept. 30, was Orange Shirt Day, established to acknowledge and honor the memory of Indigenous children who never returned home from residential schools. Speakers at Wachter Middle School’s pep rally explained why tribal flags are displayed in the cafeteria. Students painted orange handprints on a...
Four Or More Cats/Dogs, You Need Special Bismarck License
So in Bismarck you can't have more than 3 dogs/cats in a household? Who wants to confess?
