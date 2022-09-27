MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.

MINOT, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO