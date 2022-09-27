Read full article on original website
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman complicates its internationally vilified declaration just a day earlier that it had annexed four regions of Ukraine — an area that includes Lyman. Taking the city paves the way for Ukrainian troops to potentially push further into land that Moscow now illegally claims as its own. The fighting comes at a pivotal moment in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. Facing Ukrainian gains on the battlefield — which he frames as a U.S.-orchestrated effort to destroy Russia — Putin this week heightened threats of nuclear force and used his most aggressive, anti-Western rhetoric to date. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have inflicted damage on Ukrainian forces in battling to hold Lyman, but said outnumbered Russian troops were withdrawn to more favorable positions. Kyiv’s air force said it moved into Lyman, and the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff posted photos of a Ukrainian flag being hoisted on the town’s outskirts.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee Lyman as Ukrainian troops retake city a day after Putin’s illegal annexation – live
Russian defence ministry says troops have withdrawn amid ‘threat of encirclement’
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With a death toll nearing three dozen, rescuers searched on Saturday for survivors among the Florida homes ruined by Hurricane Ian, while authorities and stunned residents in South Carolina began surveying their losses and assessing the damage from the powerful storm’s strike there. Ian, one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., terrorized millions for most of the week, battering western Cuba before raking across Florida from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, and then mustering a final assault on the Carolinas. The storm then weakened Saturday rolling into the mid-Atlantic. At least 34 people were confirmed dead, including 27 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from the storm’s tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said. Four more deaths were reported in North Carolina and three earlier in Cuba.
Venezuela Exchanges 7 Americans for U.S. Release of President Nicholas Maduro’s Nephews in Law
Seven Americans detained on Venezuelan soil were freed Saturday in exchange for two nephews of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro’s wife, who will be returning home after spending roughly seven years imprisoned in the U.S. on drug smuggling convictions. The freed Americans include five employees of the oil and gas company CITGO who spent five years imprisoned in the country, as well as two others—U.S. Marine corporal Matthew Heath, arrested in 2020, and Osman Khan, a man from Florida, who was captured as recently as January. The CITGO employees—Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo and Jose Pereira—were all invited to the Latin American country in 2017 to attend a meeting hosted by CITGO’s parent company, Venezuelan state-operated oil company PDVSA, but were captured and detained upon arrival.“We are relieved and gratified to be welcoming back to their families today seven Americans who had been wrongfully detained for too long in Venezuela,” Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Joshua Geltzer said to the Associated Press.The swap marks the largest exchange of imprisoned civilians thus far made by the Biden administration, as the White House faces mounting pressure to bring roughly 60 internationally detained Americans back home.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Non-Americans Are Sharing "Dead Giveaways" That Someone Is American And, Well, They're Not Wrong
"I'm an American who works for an international company. Europeans are often amused by how we describe distances. Instead of saying, 'We're X number of miles from that city,' we'll say, 'We're two hours away' or 'That's a four-hour drive.'"
Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote
HELSINKI — (AP) — Latvia held a general election Saturday amid divisions over Russia's attack on Ukraine among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic-Russian minority. An exit poll predicted that the center-right will win the most votes but whoever forms the next government will face huge war-induced energy concerns.
Minister: Greece can defend islands despite Turkey's threats
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greece has the right to take “all defensive measures” to protect its easternmost islands amid threats by neighboring Turkey that dispute Greek sovereignty rights and raise the specter of war, the Greek defense minister said Saturday. Speaking after Cyprus’ independence day military parade, Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said Turkey’s “revisionist and destabilizing behavior” also undermines security in the wider eastern Mediterranean region. Panagiotopoulos dismissed Turkey’s demands to demilitarize the islands “as if they’re not being threatened and as if we don’t have the right to take all defensive measures for them” as “baseless and unacceptable.” Earlier this week, Turkey summoned the Greek ambassador to protest the alleged deployment of dozens of U.S.-made armored vehicles to the Aegean islands of Samos and Lesbos, which Ankara says should remain demilitarized in line with international treaties.
