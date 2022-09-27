Read full article on original website
Becker County investigation reveals homicide and suicide following discovery of two dead in Lakeview Township
(Lakeview Township, MN) -- The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office says a husband and wife were found dead in in Lakeview Township on Tuesday, and believes their deaths are related. The medical examiner's office says 45-year-old Steven Alton Stearns and 49-year-old Stacy Lynn Stearns were found in a home located...
Special Hazards unit, firefighters on scene of West Fargo vehicle fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- Multiple fire crews and a Special Hazards crew are on the scene of a vehicle lot in West Fargo. First responders are on the scene of a used car lot located on 2000 Main Avenue East in West Fargo. Traffic is limited to one lane near the incident Eye witnesses say a cloud of black smoke were visible in multiple locations throughout the city.
Fargo man facing murder charge
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man is facing a murder charge. Records show 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into the jail in Cass County Tuesday evening. He is being held on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, as well as a violation for failing to pay a fine on a previous charge. No details have been released on what led to the charges.
Stealthy, black North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle harder for drivers to spot on Fargo area highways
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is using a new, stealthy patrol vehicle on Fargo area highways that is harder for drivers to see. "We'll see what kind of reaction we get from the public, how well we do when it comes to enforcement on these aggressive driving behaviors out there, the distracted drivers, if it is making a difference for us," said Captain Bryan Niewind.
Fargo truck driver may miss award ceremony due to hurricane
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo truck driver may miss an award ceremony in his honor because of Hurricane Ian. Mike Hill is set to be honored by Spartan Nash for their circle of excellence award. Hill has driven nearly four million miles during his career and has delivered 250 million pounds of food. Hill hasn't had a single accident during his nearly 40 years with the company. He was supposed to fly out to Orlando to receive the award tomorrow, but now those plans may be on hold.
West Fargo Firefighters put out small deck fire
WEST FARGO - West Fargo Firefighters battled a deck fire last night. The fire, at 2915 Bluestem Drive, was reported just after 10:30pm. The fire was small and firefighters put it out quickly. Fire and smoke damage to the building was minor. No one was hurt or displaced. The cause...
North Dakotans helping hurricane victims in Florida
FARGO - North Dakota joins the list of states sending supplies and personnel to stormed ravaged Florida. A Red Cross disaster team from Fargo left yesterday for Orlando which is a staging area for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Relief teams will probably be assigned to the southeast region for two or three weeks.
9-29-22 Thursdays with Tony
Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to take on the establishment in Fargo, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth.
Trollwood Performing Arts School in Fargo receives financial boost thanks to grants totaling $17K
(Fargo, ND) -- The Trollwood Performing Arts School in Fargo is announcing $17 thousand dollars in grants, received from several FM area donors. "It is the support that we need in order to keep our programs alive and be able to offer, you know for our STAR program we offer scholarships to our students so it gives them the opportunity to participate," said Trollwood's Executive Director Kathy Anderson.
9-29-22 Prime Time Sports Hour 2
South Carolina State at South Carolina @ 6 p.m. Pennsylvania at Dartmouth Friday @ 6 p.m. MVFC games to watch Missouri State @ UND, NDSU vs Youngstown State. 7:23 - 7:34 - The Fargo Force have announced the 2022-23 team captains. 7:38 - 7:50 - UFC closes Saturday night’s card...
